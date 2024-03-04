The Africarare token, advised by CBI, is now listed and has a market capitalization of over US$70 million as of March 4, 202

Paris, France – March 4, 2024 - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a French company listed on Euronext and specialized in blockchain solutions, video games, and platforms using cryptocurrencies, is proud to announce the successful listing of the Africarare token, the metaverse linked to Africa and operated by Africarare, with a valuation exceeding US$70 million. CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in advising projects and generating a deal flow that provides its shareholders with a unique exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Africarare is a virtual environment and an innovative metaverse that stands out for its commitment to celebrating African cultural diversity and its innovation potential. This dynamic digital space provides a unique platform for exploration, creativity, and interaction within constantly evolving virtual worlds, thus contributing to shaping the future of metaverses. Africarare is positioned as a key player in the metaverse universe and strives to create an immersive and inclusive experience for its users.

Africarare, advised by CBI, listed its $UBU token on the MEXC exchange platform on February 29, 2024. As of March 4, 2024, the valuation of the $UBU token exceeds US$70 million. CBI is entitled to 2,625,000 $UBU tokens and a portfolio of Africarare NFTs. These tokens and NFTs were obtained in exchange for consulting services and 600,000 $CRYS, the utility token issued by CBI for its AlphaVerse world. The $UBU tokens were initially valued at US$150,000 and their valuation stands at over US$180,000 as of March 4, 2024. The Africarare NFTs were initially valued at US$1,000,000 and are not yet listed.

CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in generating a unique deal flow, providing its shareholders with exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This ability to advise various Web3 stakeholders and identify investment opportunities is the result of the years of experience of its CEO, Frédéric Chesnais, and its Head of Games, Jean-Marcel Nicolai, who together have over 40 years of experience in the video game and virtual worlds industry. It also leverages the AlphaVerse universe and the Football at AlphaVerse world.

Football at AlphaVerse operates with the $FAV token. This $FAV token is listed on ChilizX and PancakeSwap, and the prices are also available on Coingecko (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/football-at-alphaverse) and CoinMarketCap. 11 billion $FAV tokens have been created and will be gradually sold by CBI, with these tokens being the only means to complete microtransactions in Football at AlphaVerse.