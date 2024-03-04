CBI announces the successful listing of the African-linked metaverse operated by Africarare
The Africarare token, advised by CBI, is now listed and has a market capitalization of over US$70 million as of March 4, 202
CBI holds Africarare tokens as well as a significant portfolio of NFTs
CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in generating a unique deal flow,
providing its shareholders with exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencie
Paris, France – March 4, 2024 - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), a French company listed on Euronext and specialized in blockchain solutions, video games, and platforms using cryptocurrencies, is proud to announce the successful listing of the Africarare token, the metaverse linked to Africa and operated by Africarare, with a valuation exceeding US$70 million. CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in advising projects and generating a deal flow that provides its shareholders with a unique exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Africarare is a virtual environment and an innovative metaverse that stands out for its commitment to celebrating African cultural diversity and its innovation potential. This dynamic digital space provides a unique platform for exploration, creativity, and interaction within constantly evolving virtual worlds, thus contributing to shaping the future of metaverses. Africarare is positioned as a key player in the metaverse universe and strives to create an immersive and inclusive experience for its users.
Africarare, advised by CBI, listed its $UBU token on the MEXC exchange platform on February 29, 2024. As of March 4, 2024, the valuation of the $UBU token exceeds US$70 million. CBI is entitled to 2,625,000 $UBU tokens and a portfolio of Africarare NFTs. These tokens and NFTs were obtained in exchange for consulting services and 600,000 $CRYS, the utility token issued by CBI for its AlphaVerse world. The $UBU tokens were initially valued at US$150,000 and their valuation stands at over US$180,000 as of March 4, 2024. The Africarare NFTs were initially valued at US$1,000,000 and are not yet listed.
CBI once again demonstrates its expertise in generating a unique deal flow, providing its shareholders with exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This ability to advise various Web3 stakeholders and identify investment opportunities is the result of the years of experience of its CEO, Frédéric Chesnais, and its Head of Games, Jean-Marcel Nicolai, who together have over 40 years of experience in the video game and virtual worlds industry. It also leverages the AlphaVerse universe and the Football at AlphaVerse world.
Football at AlphaVerse operates with the $FAV token. This $FAV token is listed on ChilizX and PancakeSwap, and the prices are also available on Coingecko (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/football-at-alphaverse) and CoinMarketCap. 11 billion $FAV tokens have been created and will be gradually sold by CBI, with these tokens being the only means to complete microtransactions in Football at AlphaVerse.
Reminder of the ongoing financial operation:
It is reminded that all shareholders of CBI as of March 12, 2024 (record date) will receive warrants (BSA A and BSA B) allowing them to subscribe to new CBI shares under the following conditions:
BSA A: 1 existing share entitles to 1 BSA A, and 50 BSA A entitle to subscribe to a new share at an exercise price of €0.40 per unit. The subscription period will be open until June 30, 2024, inclusive.
BSA B: 1 existing share entitles to 1 BSA B, and 50 BSA B entitle to subscribe to a new share at an exercise price of €0.60 per unit. The subscription period will be open until March 31, 2025, inclusive.
This operation was subject to publication in the BALO on February 19, 2024 (reference 2400313) and will also be subject to a notice by Euronext.
Disclaimer
The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non- realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.
About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES
CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, commercial applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the goal of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 compartment (Public Offering) of the Paris Euronext Growth Exchange. To learn more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.
About AFRICARARE
Africarare is a virtual environment and an innovative metaverse that stands out for its commitment to celebrating African cultural diversity and its potential for innovation. This dynamic digital space offers a unique platform for exploration, creativity, and interaction within constantly evolving virtual worlds, thus contributing to shaping the future of metaverses. Africarare is positioned as a key player in the metaverse universe and strives to create an immersive and inclusive experience for its users. To learn more, visit https://www.africarare.io/.
