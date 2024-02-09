09/02/2024 - 08:00

Real Sociedad Partners with "Football at AlphaVerse," the Innovative Football Universe

· AlphaVerse to Create a Unique Digital World for Real Sociedad in Close Partnership with the Club

· Exciting Video Content, Fan Engagement Zones, Mini-Games, and Real-World Perks Await Fans

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is thrilled to reveal a momentous partnership with Real Sociedad, the renowned football club hailing from the lively city of San Sebastian, Spain. This alliance marks the beginning of a specialized digital realm within "Football at AlphaVerse," an inventive universe tailored specifically for fervent football fans.

The digital world within Football at AlphaVerse, known for its emphasis on sharing captivating audiovisual content, hosting engaging mini-games, and fostering a sense of community, provides the ideal canvas for crafting a football-centric digital world. In this revolutionary sphere, video content and fan communities take center stage. The best part? You don't need cryptocurrency to join this football-dedicated world.

This partnership ensures Real Sociedad fans a distinctive and immersive digital fan experience. From exclusive video content to interactive fan zones and entertaining mini-games, this digital landscape offers unrivaled access to the club and its offerings. It even boasts a lifelike 3D rendition of the "Reale Arena," where fans can secure a virtual seat that unlocks a multitude of real and virtual benefits.

The "Reale Arena," with a capacity exceeding 40,000 seats, will be meticulously recreated in 3D. Fans can acquire virtual seats, entitling them to an array of tangible perks, from the chance to win tickets to actual matches to virtual delights like NFTs and mini-games. For the first time ever, the Real Sociedad training center, the nurturing ground for generations of football talents, will be rendered in 3D, offering visitors an up-close encounter with the club's legacy.

"Venturing into the digital frontier with CBI represents a significant step towards the future. This collaboration ensures that Real Sociedad fans, regardless of their location, can maintain a strong connection with the club, actively engaging in the exciting new virtual world we're shaping." - Begoña Larzabal, Head of Marketing and Commercial at Real Sociedad.

"Partnering with Real Sociedad is a privilege and a significant milestone for Crypto Blockchain Industries, underlining our dedication to excellence. We're thrilled to join forces with this esteemed club, using technology to drive innovation in the world of sports while upholding the club's values and its loyal supporters." - Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI.

CBI's development partners, a consortium of over 60 experts in Web3 and video games, will collaborate closely with Real Sociedad to breathe life into this digital universe. Stay tuned for further announcements in the upcoming weeks, and discover more at www.cbicorp.io.

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, professional applications and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and value a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

About Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad is a renowned professional football club based in San Sebastian, Spain, with a rich history and an ardent fan following. The club is deeply committed to community involvement and achieving excellence in the world of football. For more details, visit www.realsociedad.eus.

