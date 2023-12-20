20/12/2023 - 18:05

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI):

Amendment to the liquidity contract with TSAF

Under the liquidity contract for CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES shares (ISIN code FR0014007LW0 - Ticker ALCBI), entrusted by CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES to TSAF - Tradition Securities And Futures, €28,000 in cash was withdrawn from the liquidity account on December 15, 2023.

For the record, the following resources were included in the liquidity account when it was set up on October 29, 2021:

- 50,000 shares,

- 50,000 in cash.

On November 22, 2021, a cash withdrawal of €1,400,000 and an additional contribution of 20,000 shares were made. A cash withdrawal of €175,000 was also made on 24/03/2022, and a cash withdrawal of €200,000 was made on 05/09/2022.

The following resources were included in the liquidity account at the time of the interim balance sheet at 06/30/2023 :

- 451,470 shares

- 67 448,36 €

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, commercial applications and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities in several industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the aim of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI shares are listed on compartment E2 (Public Offering) of the Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

