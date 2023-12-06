06/12/2023 - 18:00

Sporting Clube de Braga Joins "Football at AlphaVerse" – A Digital Frontier for Football Fans

AlphaVerse to Craft a Tailored Digital Experience for Sporting Clube de Braga in Collaboration with the Club

Engaging Video Content, Fan Interaction Zones, Mini-Games, and Real-World Rewards Await Enthusiasts

Paris, France – December 6 , 2023, at 18h 00 CET - CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) is thrilled to announce a pioneering collaboration with Sporting Clube de Braga, the esteemed football club based in the vibrant city of Braga, Portugal. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a dedicated digital world within "Football at AlphaVerse," a groundbreaking universe designed exclusively for football aficionados.

The digital realm of Football at AlphaVerse, renowned for its emphasis on sharing captivating audiovisual content, hosting engaging mini-games, and fostering vibrant fan communities, provides an ideal space for tailoring a football-focused digital universe. In this innovative sphere, video content and fan communities take center stage, and the most exciting part is that you don't need cryptocurrency to be part of this football-dedicated world

This collaboration assures Sporting Clube de Braga fans a unique and immersive digital fan experience. From exclusive video content to interactive fan hubs and enjoyable mini-games, this digital landscape offers unprecedented access to the club and its offerings. It even boasts a realistic 3D rendition of the "Braga Municipal Stadium," where fans can secure a virtual seat that unlocks a myriad of tangible and virtual benefits.

The "Braga Municipal Stadium," boasting a seating capacity of 30,000, will be meticulously recreated in 3D. Fans can acquire virtual seats, granting them access to a wide array of real-world perks, from opportunities to win tickets to live matches to virtual treasures such as NFTs and mini-games. For the first time ever, the Sporting Clube de Braga training center, the nurturing ground for generations of football talents, will be brought to life in 3D, offering visitors a close encounter with the club's legacy.

"Stepping into the digital age with CBI marks a significant stride toward the future. Through this collaboration, Sporting Clube de Braga fans from around the world can maintain a strong connection with the club and actively participate in the exciting new virtual world we're building." - António Salvador, President of Sporting Clube de Braga

"Teaming up with Sporting Clube de Braga is an honor and a significant achievement for Crypto Blockchain Industries. It underscores our commitment to excellence. We're excited to collaborate with this esteemed club, leveraging technology to innovate in the world of sports while upholding the values of the club and its dedicated supporters." - Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of CBI.

CBI's development partners, a consortium of over 60 experts in Web3 and video games, will collaborate closely with Sporting Clube de Braga to breathe life into this digital universe. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks, and explore further at www.cbicorp.io.

For more information, please visit www.cbicorp.io, www.alphaverse.com and www.scbraga.pt.

Disclaimer

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-fulfillment of underlying assumptions can have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, commercial applications, and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned entrepreneur in the gaming industry and a pioneer in blockchain, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to capitalize on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 segment (Public Offer) of the Paris Euronext Growth Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

About Sporting Clube de Braga

Sporting Clube de Braga is a celebrated professional football club nestled in Braga, Portugal, with a rich history and a devoted fan following. The club is deeply committed to community engagement and excellence in the world of football. For more information, please visit www.scbraga.pt.

