21/11/2023 - 18:30

The $CRYS token issued by CBI is now listed on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange

The $CRYS token is dedicated to the AlphaVerse digital world.

The initial $CRYS liquidity pool is poised to expand as the number of AlphaVerse users grow.

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Paris, France, 21 November 2023 at 18h30 CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) announces that the $CRYS token, issued by CBI is now listed on the Pancake Swap decentralized exchange. The $CRYS token is dedicated to the AlphaVerse digital world.

AlphaVerse is a dynamic digital world that leverages blockchain technology to create immersive user experiences. Within AlphaVerse, users can explore diverse landscapes, engage in interactive quests, and participate in a vibrant community.

The $CRYS token serves as the native utility token within AlphaVerse, unlocking various features and enhancing user engagement across the platform. 600 million units of the $CRYS token have been created. Listing on the PancakeSwap exchange platform has taken place through the direct listing of a first series of $CRYS tokens. The initial listing has taken place on November 21, 2023. The initial price was $0.50 per token.

This initial price of the $CRYS token may not be representative of the value of the $CRYS token, as the size of the initial liquidity pool was limited and driven only by the objective to organize a decentralized trading place.

The main goal of this listing is to create and organize a place of exchange for the $CRYS token easily accessible to all AlphaVerse users upon the opening of the digital world.

The $CRYS token has a number of functionalities, such as enabling microtransactions on the platform, participation in quests or mini-games, the purchase of NFTs, the animation of referral programs, access to discounts on purchases, and the earning of $CRYS tokens in connection with the creativity or commitment of users. The White Paper document from the AlphaVerse website, describing the first features of this $CRYS token, is available at the following link: https://alphaverse.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/AlphaVerse_Whitepaper_v2.pdf

For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

Disclaimer

The realization of the projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy $CRYS tokens, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The listing of the token, currently under legal and technical review, remains subject to confirmation. Listing details may change as the parties continue negotiations.

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, professional applications, and selective projects related to blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a recognized entrepreneur in the video game industry and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and valorize a portfolio of blockchain activities covering various sectors (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) to leverage this technology, either through direct exploitation or partnership. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing a virtual world (metaverse) called AlphaVerse, based on blockchain technology. CBI's shares are listed on the E2 quotation group (public offer) on the Euronext Growth market. More information can be found at www.cbicorp.io.

