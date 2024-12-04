Nombre total d'actions et de droit de vote au 30 novembre 2024
Communiqué de la société COFIDUR du 04/12/2024 - Nombre total d'actions et de droit de vote au 30 novembre 2024
04/12/2024 - 18:00
Nombre total d'actions et de droit de vote au 30 novembre 2024
Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mZhpYpRvlm7HmGpyasuYmWSZbW+Tl2CdamXJmGVpYpqVbZuTxWdhmZjGZnFpnm1s
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.
- SECURITY MASTER Key : mZhpYpRvlm7HmGpyasuYmWSZbW+Tl2CdamXJmGVpYpqVbZuTxWdhmZjGZnFpnm1s
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.