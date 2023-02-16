Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc 

16/02/2023 - 08:00

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS

Preliminary unaudited results for the full year ended 31 December 2022

Solid end to a very successful year, well placed for FY23 and beyond

FY 2022 Metric [1] As Reported Comparable [1] Change vs 2021 Change vs 2021 As Reported Comparable

[1] Comparable Fx-Neutral [1] Pro forma Comparable [3] Pro forma Comparable Fx-Neutral [3] Total CCEP Volume (M UC)[2] 3,300 3,300 17.5 % 18.0 % 9.5 % Revenue (€M) 17,320 17,320 26.0 % 26.0 % 24.5 % 17.0 % 15.5 % Cost of sales (€M) 11,096 11,088 28.0 % 29.0 % 27.5 % 20.0 % 19.0 % Operating expenses (€M) 4,234 4,094 18.5 % 21.0 % 19.5 % 10.5 % 9.0 % Operating profit (€M) 2,086 2,138 37.5 % 20.5 % 19.5 % 13.5 % 12.5 % Profit after taxes (€M) 1,521 1,564 54.0 % 20.0 % 19.0 % Diluted EPS (€) 3.29 3.39 53.0 % 19.5 % 18.5 % 14.0 % 13.0 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.20 6.0 % 6.0 % Cost of sales per UC[2] (€) 3.33 8.5 % 9.0 % Adjusted Free cash Flow (€M) 1,805 Dividend per share[4] (€) 1.68 Maintained dividend payout ratio of c.50% Europe Volume (M UC)[2] 2,631 2,631 10.5 % 11.0 % 11.0 % Revenue (€M) 13,529 13,529 17.0 % 17.0 % 16.5 % 17.0 % 16.5 % Operating profit (€M) 1,529 1,670 18.0 % 11.5 % 11.5 % 11.5 % 11.5 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.14 5.5 % 5.5 % API Volume (M UC)[2] 669 669 57.5 % 57.5 % 5.0 % Revenue (€M) 3,791 3,791 74.0 % 74.0 % 66.5 % 17.0 % 12.0 % Operating profit (€M) 557 468 155.5% 72.0 % 64.5 % 21.0 % 16.0 % Revenue per UC[2] (€) 5.42 6.0 % 7.5 %

DAMIAN GAMMELL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SAID:

"2022 was a very successful year, our first as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is testament to the hard work of our colleagues to whom we are extremely grateful. Our focus on well invested and winning brands across our broad pack offering, great in-market execution and price and promotion strategy served us well. We benefited from the continued recovery of the away from home channel and the return of travel and tourism with further growth in the home channel. Combined with our ongoing focus on efficiency, this delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, value share gains and generated solid free cash flow. We continue to be a great partner for our customers, a great place to work for our colleagues whilst making further progress against our sustainability commitments - more of our sites went carbon neutral, we switched logistics to lower carbon alternatives and invested in recycling facilities.

"A record dividend in FY22 combined with our FY23 guidance and ambitious but achievable mid-term objectives demonstrate the strength of our business. Enhanced by our great API business, we are bigger and better, more diverse and robust, operating in resilient categories. We remain confident in the future, despite a dynamic outlook, and we continue to invest for the longer-term, evidenced by the minority buy out of our exciting Indonesian market. Our clear strategy, strong brand partner relationships and great people will ensure we continue to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We have the platform and momentum to go even further together for a greater future."

___________________________

Note: All footnotes included after the 'About CCEP' section

FY & Q4 HIGHLIGHTS [1],[3]

Revenue

FY Reported +26.0%; FY Pro forma +15.5% [5]

Reported growth, in addition to the drivers below, reflects the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil (completed 10 May 2021)

Delivered more revenue growth for our retail customers than any of our FMCG peers in Europe, & any of our NARTD peers in Australia & New Zealand [6]

NARTD value share gains across measured channels both in store [7] (+10bps) including sparkling (+20bps) & online [8] (+80bps)

(+10bps) including sparkling (+20bps) & online (+80bps) Pro forma: Comparable volume +9.5% [9] (+3.5% vs 2019) driven by solid recovery of away from home (AFH), & continued growth in Home across our markets Comparable volume by channel: AFH +18.5% (broadly flat vs 2019) reflecting fewer restrictions & increased mobility. The return of tourism & favourable weather in Europe also supported the strong recovery of immediate consumption (IC) packs (+23.0% [10] ). Home +4.0% (+6.5% vs 2019) supported by recovery of IC packs & sustained growth in key future consumption packs (e.g. multipack cans +6.0% [10] & +25.0% vs 2019) Revenue per unit case +6.0% [2],[5] (+9.0% [11] vs 2019) reflecting positive pack & channel mix driven by the recovery of AFH, promotional optimisation & favourable headline price following the successful implementation of dynamic headline pricing strategies across our markets



Q4 Reported +10.0%; Q4 Fx-neutral +10.5% [5]

Comparable volume +1.5% [9] (flat vs 2019) despite disruption related to a customer negotiation in the Home channel & cycling tougher comparables AFH comparable volume: +5.5% (-4.5% vs 2019) Home comparable volume: -1.0% (+3.5% vs 2019)

(flat vs 2019) despite disruption related to a customer negotiation in the Home channel & cycling tougher comparables Revenue per unit case +9.0% [2],[5] (+14.0% [11] vs 2019) driven by favourable price & positive pack & channel mix driven by the recovery of AFH

(+14.0% vs 2019) driven by favourable price & positive pack & channel mix driven by the recovery of AFH Recent trading indicating no significant change in underlying consumer demand

Operating profit

FY Reported +37.5%; Pro forma comparable +12.5% [5]

Reported growth, in addition to the drivers below, reflects the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil

Pro forma cost of sales per unit case +9.0% [2],[5] reflecting increased revenue per unit case driving higher concentrate costs, commodity inflation & adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes

reflecting increased revenue per unit case driving higher concentrate costs, commodity inflation & adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes Comparable operating profit of €2,138m, +12.5% [3],[5] reflecting increased revenue & the benefit of ongoing efficiency programmes (over 90% delivered of multi-year ~€375m programme)

reflecting increased revenue & the benefit of ongoing efficiency programmes (over 90% delivered of multi-year ~€375m programme) Comparable diluted EPS of €3.39, +13.0%[3],[5] (reported +53.0%)

Dividend

Record full year interim dividend per share of €1.68[4], +20.0% vs last year & +35.5% vs 2019, maintaining annualised dividend payout ratio of approximately 50% (in line with our dividend policy). Equating to total absolute dividend of €763m

Other

Generated strong adjusted free cash flow [12] of €1,805m reflecting strong performance & working capital initiatives (net cashflows from operating activities of €2,932m), supporting our guidance to return to the top end of our target leverage range by the end of 2023 (Net debt:Adjusted EBITDA [1] of 2.5x-3x). At the end of 2022, Net debt:Adjusted EBITDA [1] was 3.5x

of €1,805m reflecting strong performance & working capital initiatives (net cashflows from operating activities of €2,932m), supporting our guidance to return to the top end of our target leverage range by the end of 2023 (Net debt:Adjusted EBITDA of 2.5x-3x). At the end of 2022, Net debt:Adjusted EBITDA was 3.5x ROIC increased by 112bps [3] on a pro forma basis to 9.1% driven by the increase in comparable profit after tax & continued focus on capital allocation

on a pro forma basis to 9.1% driven by the increase in comparable profit after tax & continued focus on capital allocation Maximising system value creation with API:

Reorientation of the portfolio to enable greater focus on NARTD, RTD alcohol & spirits nearing completion: Previously announced plans to exit the production, sale & distribution of Australia beer & apple cider products completed [13] ; minimal EBIT impact Sale of NARTD own brands to The Coca-Cola Company for A$275m; substantially complete; annualised EBIT impact of ~A$25m

On 15 February 2023, CCEP completed the purchase of The Coca-Cola Company's 29.4% minority share in our Indonesia business (Coca-Cola Bottling Indonesia), increasing CCEP's ownership to 100% for a total consideration of €282m (including significant cash acquired). Expect transaction to be EPS accretive (minimal overall impact). This simplifies our ownership structure & operations whilst demonstrating our commitment to the future of this exciting market

FY22 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

Launched updated commitments & targets to include API (announced in November 2022, link to presentation here)

Retained inclusion on Carbon Disclosures Project's A Lists for Climate & Water & continued to be recognised in MSCI ESG Leaders Index

Closed 2022 at ~48% [14] recycled plastic (rPET); Europe ~56% [14] & API ~27% [14] Launched tethered closures on our PET bottles in 7 of our markets Opened new industry partnership PET recycling facilities in Australia & Indonesia

recycled plastic (rPET); Europe ~56% & API ~27% Achieved 6 manufacturing sites as carbon neutral certified

Retained inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender Equality index

FY23 GUIDANCE & OUTLOOK [1]

The outlook for FY23 reflects current market conditions. Unless stated otherwise, guidance is on a comparable & Fx-neutral basis

Top line

Revenue: comparable growth of 6-8% driven by price & mix Dynamic headline pricing & promotional optimisation across our markets & annualisation of FY22 second headline pricing increases

comparable growth of 6-8% driven by price & mix

Bottom line

Cost of sales per unit case*: comparable growth of ~8% Expect commodity inflation to be up ~10% (previously mid-teens) FY23 hedge coverage at ~85% Concentrate directly linked to revenue per unit case through the incidence pricing model Low overall FX transactional exposure (<10%)

comparable growth of ~8% Operating profit*: comparable growth of 6-7% Continued focus on delivering efficiency programmes & optimising discretionary spend

comparable growth of 6-7%

Other

Comparable effective tax rate: ~23%

~23% Free cash flow: at least €1.6bn

at least €1.6bn Capital expenditure: 4-5% of revenue excluding leases

4-5% of revenue excluding leases Dividend payout ratio: c.50%[15]

* We expect the cost of sales per unit case increase to be weighted more to the first half given the lower comparable from last year as previously disclosed. Consequently we anticipate low single digit operating profit growth in the first half of this year

Fourth-quarter & Full-Year Revenue Performance by Geography [1]

Fourth-quarter Full Year Fx-Neutral Fx-Neutral € million % change % change € million % change % change Great Britain 795 13.0 % 16.0 % 3,088 18.0 % 17.5 % France[17] 504 11.0 % 11.0 % 2,089 15.0 % 15.0 % Germany 653 7.5 % 7.5 % 2,682 15.0 % 15.0 % Iberia[18] 693 10.0 % 10.0 % 3,034 21.5 % 21.5 % Northern Europe[19] 613 10.5 % 12.5 % 2,636 13.0 % 13.5 % Total Europe 3,258 10.5 % 11.5 % 13,529 17.0 % 16.5 % API[16][3] 1,037 9.5 % 8.0 % 3,791 17.0 % 12.0 % Total CCEP [3] 4,295 10.0 % 10.5 % 17,320 17.0 % 15.5 %

API

Q4 volume reflects continued trading momentum in Australia & NZ. Increased mobility, strong trading & navigation of industry-wide supply constraints in Australia & New Zealand, & a record Ramadan in Indonesia supported solid FY volume growth.

Coca-Cola No Sugar & Monster outperformed, with both Q4 & FY volume ahead of 2019.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by favourable underlying price, promotional optimisation in Australia, & positive pack & channel mix.

France

Q4 volume reflects strong momentum in the AFH channel & solid trading in the Home channel. The rebound of the AFH channel, supported by the return of tourism & favourable weather, & growth in the Home channel supported solid FY volume growth in both channels versus 2019.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fuze Tea & Monster outperformed versus 2019 in both Q4 & FY.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by positive channel & pack mix led by the recovery of the AFH channel (e.g. small glass +55.5% & small PET +25.0%) & favourable underlying price.

Germany

Q4 volume reflects the ongoing recovery of the AFH channel & disruption relating to a customer negotiation (now resolved). The rebound of the AFH channel, favourable weather & solid performance in the Home channel, supported FY overall volume growth versus 2019.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fuze Tea & Monster outperformed versus 2019 in both Q4 & FY.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by favourable underlying price, positive brand mix (e.g. Monster volume +23.0%) & positive pack & channel mix led by the recovery of the AFH channel.

Great Britain

Q4 volume reflects sustained trading momentum in the AFH channel. The solid recovery of this channel, supported by favourable weather & increased domestic tourism, & further growth in the Home channel supported double-digit FY volume growth versus 2019.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Monster & Dr Pepper outperformed versus 2019 in both Q4 & FY.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by favourable underlying price & positive pack mix led by the recovery of the AFH channel (e.g. small glass +20.5% & small PET +15.0%).

Iberia

Q4 volume reflects the strong recovery of the AFH channel. Continued trading momentum, the return of tourism & favourable weather supported FY volume growth versus 2019 in this channel. Despite good trading in the Home channel, overall FY volume versus 2019 was impacted by the increased Spanish VAT rate.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar & Monster outperformed, with both Q4 & FY volume ahead of 2019.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by favourable underlying price & positive channel & pack mix led by the recovery of the AFH channel (e.g. small glass +33.5% & small PET +29.5%).

Northern Europe

Q4 volume reflects the ongoing recovery of the AFH channel. Despite the late removal of restrictions, the rebound of the AFH channel & further growth in the Home channel supported solid FY overall volume growth versus 2019.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Monster & Fuze Tea outperformed versus 2019 in both Q4 & FY.

FY revenue/UC[20] growth driven by favourable underlying price & positive pack & channel mix led by the ongoing recovery of the AFH channel (e.g. small glass +57.5% & small PET +16.0%).

___________________________

Note: All values are unaudited and all references to volumes are on a comparable basis. All changes are versus 2021 equivalent period unless stated otherwise

Fourth-quarter & Full-Year Volume Performance by Category [1],[3],[9]

Comparable volumes, changes versus equivalent 2021 period.

Fourth-quarter Full Year % of Total % Change % of Total % Change [5] Sparkling 85.5 % 2.0 % 84.5 % 9.0 % Coca-ColaTM 60.0 % 2.5 % 58.5 % 8.0 % Flavours, Mixers & Energy 25.5 % 1.0 % 26.0 % 11.5 % Stills 14.5 % (1.0) % 15.5 % 11.5 % Hydration 7.5 % 1.0 % 8.0 % 16.0 % RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other[21] 7.0 % (3.5) % 7.5 % 7.0 % Total 100.0 % 1.5 % 100.0 % 9.5 %

Coca-Cola TM

Q4 Original Taste +2.5%; Lights +2.5%

FY Original Taste +9.5%; Lights +6.5% driven by the rebound of the AFH channel & outperformance of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (+10.0%)

FY Coca-Cola Zero Sugar +23.5% growth vs 2019

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar gained value share[7] of Total Cola +60bps

Flavours, Mixers & Energy

Q4 Fanta +3.0%; Sprite -0.5%

FY Fanta +15.5%; Sprite +11.5% driven by the rebound of the AFH channel

Q4 Energy +14.0% with continued momentum in both channels led by Monster

FY Energy +18.5%, (+60.5% vs 2019) supported by solid distribution & exciting innovation including Juice & Ultra flavour extensions

Hydration

Q4 Water -4.0%; Sports +16.0%

FY Water +13.5% reflecting its exposure to IC across both channels, with the rebound of the AFH channel & increased mobility

FY Sports +23.0% with growth in both Europe & API

RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other [21]

Q4 Juice drinks -7.0% reflecting SKU rationalisation in Indonesia

Fuze Tea solid growth vs 2019 (Q4: +31.0% [10] ; FY: +39.5% [10] ) & continuing to grow value share in Europe [7]

; FY: +39.5% ) & continuing to grow value share in Europe Alcohol continued to deliver solid growth in Australia driven by Spirits & RTD (Q4: +2.0%; FY: +11.0% vs 2019)

___________________________

Note: All references to volumes are on a comparable basis. All changes are versus 2021 equivalent period unless stated otherwise

Conference Call (with presentation)

16 February 2023 at 12:00 GMT, 13:00 CET & 7:00 a.m.EST; accessible via www.cocacolaep.com

Replay & transcript will be available at www.cocacolaep.com as soon as possible

Financial Calendar

Integrated Report and form 20-F for 2022 publication: 17 March 2023

First-quarter 2023 trading update: 25 April 2023

Financial calendar available here: https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-calendar/

About CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow.

We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support.

The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

___________________________

Refer to 'Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures' for further details and to 'Supplementary Financial Information' for a reconciliation of reported to comparable and reported to pro forma comparable results; Change percentages against prior year equivalent period unless stated otherwise A unit case equals approximately 5.678 litres or 24 8-ounce servings Comparative pro forma figures as if the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited occurred at 1 January 2021 presented for illustrative purposes only, it is not intended to estimate or predict future financial performance or what actual results would have been. Acquisition completed on 10 May 2021. Prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies for the period 1 January to 10 May 2021. Refer to 'Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures' for further details 27 April 2022 declared first half interim dividend of €0.56 dividend per share, paid 26 May 2022; 2 November 2022 declared second half interim dividend of €1.12 dividend per share, paid 7 December 2022 Comparable & FX-neutral External data source: Europe: NielsenIQ Strategic Planner FY22 data: Countries: GB, BE, DE, ES, FR, NL, NO, PT & SE data to 01.01.23, API: NielsenIQ Global Track FY22 Data; Countries: NZ & IND data to 01.01.23; IRI FY22 data: Country; AUS data to 01.01.23 External data source: Combined NARTD (non-alcoholic ready to drink) Nielseniq Data ES, PT, DE, FR, BE, NL, SE, NO to 01.01.23, GB to WE 31.12.22, IND to WE 31.12.22, NZ to WE 01.01.23. IRI Data AUS to WE 01.01.23 External data source: Online Data is for available markets FY22 GB to 01.Jan.23 (Retailer data+NielsenIQ), ES, FR, NL & SE to 01.Jan.23 (NielsenIQ), AUS to 01.Jan.23 (Retailer Data) No selling day shift in Q4; FY 2022 adjusted for 1 less selling day in Q1; FY 2022 pro forma volume +9.5% Europe only Management's best estimate Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes cash proceeds related to a historical VAT dispute refund in Spain As previously announced (Q1 2022 Trading update on 27 April 2022), CCEP will retain ownership of Feral craft brewery Unassured & provisional Dividends subject to Board approval Includes Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, Indonesia & Papua New Guinea Includes France & Monaco Includes Spain, Portugal & Andorra Includes Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden & Iceland Revenue per unit case RTD refers to Ready to Drink; Other includes Alcohol & Coffee

Note Regarding the Presentation of Pro forma financial information and Alternative Performance Measures

Pro forma financial information

Pro forma financial information has been provided in order to illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (the Acquisition; referred to as CCL pre acquisition, API post acquisition) on the results of operations of CCEP in 2021 and allow for greater comparability of the results of the combined group between periods. The pro forma financial information for 2021 has been prepared for illustrative purposes only and because of its nature, addresses a hypothetical situation. It is based on information and assumptions that CCEP believes are reasonable, including assumptions as at 1 January 2021 relating to acquisition accounting provisional fair values of API assets and liabilities which are assumed to be equivalent to those that have been provisionally determined as of the acquisition date and included in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, on a constant currency basis. The pro forma information for 2021 also assumes the interest impact of additional debt financing reflecting the actual weighted average interest rate for acquisition financing of c.0.40% for 2021.

The pro forma financial information does not intend to represent what CCEP's results of operations actually would have been if the acquisition had been completed on the dates indicated, nor does it intend to represent, predict or estimate the results of operations for any future period or financial position at any future date. In addition, it does not reflect ongoing cost savings that CCEP expects to achieve as a result of the acquisition or the costs necessary to achieve these cost savings or synergies. As pro forma information is prepared to illustrate retrospectively the effects of future transactions, there are limitations that are inherent to the nature of pro forma information. As such, had the acquisition taken place on the dates assumed, the actual effects would not necessarily have been the same as those presented in the pro forma financial information contained herein.

Alternative Performance Measures

We use certain alternative performance measures (non-GAAP performance measures) to make financial, operating and planning decisions and to evaluate and report performance. We believe these measures provide useful information to investors and as such, where clearly identified, we have included certain alternative performance measures in this document to allow investors to better analyse our business performance and allow for greater comparability. To do so, we have excluded items affecting the comparability of period-over-period financial performance as described below. The alternative performance measures included herein should be read in conjunction with and do not replace the directly reconcilable GAAP measures.

For purposes of this document, the following terms are defined:

''As reported'' are results extracted from our consolidated financial statements.

''Pro forma'' includes the results of CCEP and API as if the Acquisition had occurred at the beginning of 2021, including acquisition accounting adjustments relating to provisional fair values. Pro forma also includes impact of the additional debt financing costs incurred by CCEP in connection with the Acquisition for all periods presented.

"Comparable'' is defined as results excluding items impacting comparability, which include restructuring charges, acquisition and integration related costs, inventory fair value step up related to acquisition accounting, the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme, net impact related to European flooding, income arising from the favourable court ruling pertaining to the ownership of certain mineral rights in Australia, impact of a defined benefit plan amendment arising from legislative changes in respect of the minimum retirement age and net tax items relating to rate and law changes. Comparable volume is also adjusted for selling days.

''Pro forma Comparable'' is defined as the pro forma results excluding items impacting comparability, as described above.

''Fx-neutral'' is defined as period results excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate changes. Foreign exchange impact is calculated by recasting current year results at prior year exchange rates.

''Capex'' or "Capital expenditures'' is defined as purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalised software, plus payments of principal on lease obligations, less proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment. Capex is used as a measure to ensure that cash spending on capital investment is in line with the Group's overall strategy for the use of cash.

''Free cash flow'' is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures (as defined above) and interest paid. Free cash flow is used as a measure of the Group's cash generation from operating activities, taking into account investments in property, plant and equipment and non-discretionary lease and interest payments. Free cash flow is not intended to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

''Adjusted free cash flow'' is defined as Free cash flow (as defined above) adjusted for items that are not reasonably likely to recur within two years, nor have occurred within the prior two years. Adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Refer to page 19 for additional information.

''Adjusted EBITDA'' is calculated as Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), after adding back items impacting the comparability of period over period financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. Further, adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs, and although depreciation and amortisation are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortised are likely to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

''Net Debt'' is defined as the net of cash and cash equivalents and short term investments less borrowings and adjusted for the fair value of hedging instruments related to borrowings and other financial assets/liabilities related to borrowings. We believe that reporting net debt is useful as it reflects a metric used by the Group to assess cash management and leverage. In addition, the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is used by investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to analyse our operating performance in the context of targeted financial leverage.

''ROIC" or "Return on invested capital" is defined as comparable operating profit after tax attributable to shareholders divided by the average of opening and closing invested capital for the year. Invested capital is calculated as the addition of borrowings and equity attributable to shareholders less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments. ROIC is used as a measure of capital efficiency and reflects how well the Group generates comparable operating profit relative to the capital invested in the business.

''Dividend payout ratio'' is defined as dividends as a proportion of comparable profit after tax.

Additionally, within this document, we provide certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial Information, which management uses for planning and measuring performance. We are not able to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures to reported measures without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact or exact timing of items that may impact comparability throughout year.

Unless otherwise stated, percent amounts are rounded to the nearest 0.5%.

Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement - Reported to Comparable

The following provides a summary reconciliation of CCEP's reported and comparable results for the full-year ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021:

Full year 2022 As Reported Items impacting Comparability Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except per share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP Restructuring Charges [1] Acquisition and Integration related costs [2] European flooding [3] Defined benefit plan amendment [4] Coal royalties [5] CCEP Revenue 17,320 - - - - - 17,320 Cost of sales 11,096 (19) - 11 - - 11,088 Gross profit 6,224 19 - (11) - - 6,232 Operating expenses 4,234 (144) (3) - 7 - 4,094 Other income 96 - - - - (96) - Operating profit 2,086 163 3 (11) (7) (96) 2,138 Total finance costs, net 114 - - - - - 114 Non-operating items 15 - - - - - 15 Profit before taxes 1,957 163 3 (11) (7) (96) 2,009 Taxes 436 42 - (3) (1) (29) 445 Profit after taxes 1,521 121 3 (8) (6) (67) 1,564 Attributable to: Shareholders 1,508 121 3 (8) (6) (67) 1,551 Non-controlling interest 13 - - - - - 13 Profit after taxes 1,521 121 3 (8) (6) (67) 1,564 Diluted earnings per share (€) 3.29 0.27 0.01 (0.02) (0.01) (0.15) 3.39

Full year 2021 As Reported Items impacting Comparability Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP Restructuring Charges [1] DB plan closure [6] Total Acquisition Related Costs [2] Inventory step up costs [7] European flooding [3] Net Tax [8] CCEP Revenue 13,763 - - - - - - 13,763 Cost of sales 8,677 (17) 3 - (48) (9) - 8,606 Gross profit 5,086 17 (3) - 48 9 - 5,157 Operating expenses 3,570 (136) 6 (49) - (6) - 3,385 Operating profit 1,516 153 (9) 49 48 15 - 1,772 Total finance costs, net 129 - - (4) - - - 125 Non-operating items 5 - - - - - - 5 Profit before taxes 1,382 153 (9) 53 48 15 - 1,642 Taxes 394 43 4 10 13 3 (127) 340 Profit after taxes 988 110 (13) 43 35 12 127 1,302 Attributable to: Shareholders 982 109 (13) 43 34 12 127 1,294 Non-controlling interest 6 1 - - 1 - - 8 Profit after taxes 988 110 (13) 43 35 12 127 1,302 Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.15 0.24 (0.03) 0.09 0.07 0.03 0.28 2.83

__________________________

[1] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities.

[2] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[3] Amounts represent the incremental expense incurred offset/partially offset by the insurance recoveries collected as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[4] Amounts represent the impact of a plan amendment arising from legislative changes in respect of the minimum retirement age.

[5] Amounts represent other income arising from the favourable court ruling pertaining to the ownership of certain mineral rights in Australia.

[6] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[7] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[8] Amounts include the deferred tax impact related to income tax rate and law changes.

Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement - Reported to Pro forma Comparable

The following provides a summary reconciliation of CCEP's reported and pro forma comparable results for the full-year ended 31 December 2021:

Full Year 2021 As Reported Pro forma adjustments CCL [A] Transaction accounting adjustments [B] Pro forma

Combined Items impacting Comparability [C] Pro forma Comparable Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding CCEP CCEP CCEP Revenue 13,763 1,056 - 14,819 - 14,819 Cost of sales 8,677 616 - 9,293 (71) 9,222 Gross profit 5,086 440 - 5,526 71 5,597 Operating expenses 3,570 323 68 3,961 (250) 3,711 Operating profit 1,516 117 (68) 1,565 321 1,886 Total finance costs, net 129 12 9 150 (4) 146 Non-operating items 5 (1) - 4 - 4 Profit before taxes 1,382 106 (77) 1,411 325 1,736 Taxes 394 29 (20) 403 (36) 367 Profit after taxes 988 77 (57) 1,008 361 1,369 Attributable to: Shareholders 982 74 (58) 998 359 1,357 Non-controlling interest 6 3 1 10 2 12 Profit after taxes 988 77 (57) 1,008 361 1,369 Diluted earnings per share (€) 2.15 0.16 (0.13) 2.18 0.79 2.97

__________________________

[A] Amounts represent adjustments to include CCL financial results prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies, as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021 and excludes CCL acquisition and integration related costs.

[B] Amounts represent transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 10 May as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021. These include the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment, the interest impact of additional debt financing reflecting the actual weighted average interest rate for Acquisition financing of c.0.40% and the inclusion of acquisition and integration related costs incurred by CCL prior to the Acquisition.

[C] Items impacting comparability represents amounts included within pro forma Combined CCEP affecting the comparability of CCEP's year-over-year financial performance and are set out in the following table:

Full year 2021 Items impacting Comparability Unaudited, in millions of € except share data which is calculated prior to rounding Restructuring Charges [1] Defined benefit plan closure [2] Acquisition and Integration related costs [3] Inventory step up costs [4] European flooding [5] Net Tax [6] Other [7] Total items impacting Comparability Revenue - - - - - - - - Cost of sales (17) 3 - (48) (9) - - (71) Gross profit 17 (3) - 48 9 - - 71 Operating expenses (136) 6 (110) - (6) - (4) (250) Operating profit 153 (9) 110 48 15 - 4 321 Total finance costs, net - - (4) - - - - (4) Non-operating items - - - - - - - - Profit before taxes 153 (9) 114 48 15 - 4 325 Taxes 43 4 27 13 3 (127) 1 (36) Profit after taxes 110 (13) 87 35 12 127 3 361 Attributable to: Shareholders 109 (13) 87 34 12 127 3 359 Non-controlling interest 1 - - 1 - - 2 Profit after taxes 110 (13) 87 35 12 127 3 361 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.24 (0.03) 0.19 0.07 0.03 0.28 0.01 0.79

_________________________

[1] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities.

[2] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[3] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[4] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the provisional fair value step-up of API finished goods. For 2021, these charges are included within the As Reported results.

[5] Amounts represent the incremental net costs incurred as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[6] Amounts include the deferred tax impact related to income tax rate and law changes.

[7] Amounts represent charges incurred prior to Acquisition classified as non-trading items by CCL which are not expected to recur.

Supplemental Financial Information - Operating Profit - Reported to Comparable

Revenue

Revenue CCEP

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 4,295 3,896 10.0 % 17,320 13,763 26.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes 19 n/a n/a (172) n/a n/a Fx-neutral 4,314 3,896 10.5 % 17,148 13,763 24.5 % Revenue per unit case 5.43 4.99 9.0 % 5.20 4.91 6.0 %

Revenue Europe

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 3,258 2,950 10.5 % 13,529 11,584 17.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes 32 n/a n/a (6) n/a n/a Fx-neutral 3,290 2,950 11.5 % 13,523 11,584 16.5 % Revenue per unit case 5.31 4.91 8.0 % 5.14 4.87 5.5 %

Revenue API

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 1,037 946 9.5 % 3,791 2,179 74.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (13) n/a n/a (166) n/a n/a Fx-neutral 1,024 946 8.0 % 3,625 2,179 66.5 % Revenue per unit case 5.86 5.25 11.5 % 5.42 5.12 6.0 %

Revenue by Geography

In millions of € Year ended 31 December 2022 As reported Reported

% change Fx-Neutral

% change Great Britain 3,088 18.0 % 17.5 % Germany 2,682 15.0 % 15.0 % Iberia[1] 3,034 21.5 % 21.5 % France[2] 2,089 15.0 % 15.0 % Belgium and Luxembourg 1,042 12.5 % 12.5 % Netherlands 682 22.5 % 22.5 % Norway 404 3.5 % 2.5 % Sweden 421 12.5 % 17.5 % Iceland 87 10.0 % 4.0 % Total Europe 13,529 17.0 % 16.5 % Australia 2,339 72.0 % 65.5 % New Zealand and Pacific Islands 649 72.0 % 69.5 % Indonesia and Papua New Guinea 803 81.5 % 65.5 % Total API 3,791 74.0 % 66.5 % Total CCEP 17,320 26.0 % 24.5 %

[1] Iberia refers to Spain, Portugal & Andorra.

[2] France refers to continental France & Monaco.

Volume

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift CCEP



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change Volume 794 781 1.5 % 3,300 2,804 17.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a - n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 794 781 1.5 % 3,300 2,797 18.0 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift Europe



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change Volume 619 601 3.0 % 2,631 2,379 10.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a - n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 619 601 3.0 % 2,631 2,372 11.0 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift API



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change Volume 175 180 (3.0) % 669 425 57.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a - n/a n/a - n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 175 180 (3.0) % 669 425 57.5 %

Cost of Sales

Cost of Sales

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 11,096 8,677 28.0 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (8) (71) n/a Comparable 11,088 8,606 29.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (107) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 10,981 8,606 27.5 % Cost of sales per unit case 3.33 3.07 8.5 %

For the year ending 31 December 2022, reported cost of sales were €11,096 million, up 28.0% versus 2021, reflecting the full year impact of the API operations acquired in 2021, higher volumes and increased cost of sales per case.

Comparable cost of sales for the same period were €11,088 million, up 29.0% versus 2021. Cost of sales per unit case increased by 8.5% on a comparable and fx-neutral basis, reflecting increased revenue per unit case driving higher concentrate costs, commodity inflation & adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs as a result of higher volumes.

Operating expenses

Operating Expenses

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 4,234 3,570 18.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (140) (185) n/a Comparable 4,094 3,385 21.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (45) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 4,049 3,385 19.5 %

For the year ending 31 December 2022, reported operating expenses were €4,234 million, up 18.5% versus 2021.

Comparable operating expenses were €4,094 million for the same period, up 21.0% versus 2021, reflecting the full year impact of the API operations acquired in 2021, higher volumes and inflation, partially offset by the benefit of ongoing efficiency programmes and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation.

Restructuring charges of €144 million were recognised within reported operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2022, which are primarily attributable to €82 million of expense recognised in connection with the transformation of the full service vending operations and related initiatives in Germany.

Restructuring charges of €136 million were recognised within reported operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2021, related principally to the continuation of the Accelerate Competitiveness programme announced in October 2020. This programme relates to initiatives across Europe aimed at improving productivity through the use of technology enabled solutions. Restructuring charges in 2021 include €51 million of severance costs related to productivity initiatives within the commercial organisation in Iberia.

Operating profit

Operating Profit CCEP

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 2,086 1,516 37.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 52 256 n/a Comparable 2,138 1,772 20.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (20) n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 2,118 1,772 19.5 %

Operating Profit Europe

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 1,529 1,298 18.0 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 141 202 n/a Comparable 1,670 1,500 11.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes - n/a n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 1,670 1,500 11.5 %

Operating Profit API

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 557 218 155.5 % Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (89) 54 n/a Comparable 468 272 72.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (20) - n/a Comparable & fx-neutral 448 272 64.5 %

Supplemental Financial Information - Operating Profit - Reported to Pro forma Comparable

All pro forma measures presented below relate only to the full year ended 31 December 2021.

Revenue

Pro forma Revenue CCEP

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported and comparable 4,295 3,896 10.0 % 17,320 13,763 26.0 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - - n/a 1,056 n/a Pro forma Comparable 4,295 3,896 10.0 % 17,320 14,819 17.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes 19 n/a n/a (172) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable and fx-neutral 4,314 3,896 10.5 % 17,148 14,819 15.5 % Pro forma Revenue per unit case 5.43 4.99 9.0 % 5.20 4.91 6.0 %

Pro forma Revenue API

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported and comparable 1,037 946 9.5 % 3,791 2,179 74.0 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - - n/a - 1,056 n/a Pro forma Comparable 1,037 946 9.5 % 3,791 3,235 17.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (13) n/a n/a (166) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable and fx-neutral 1,024 946 8.0 % 3,625 3,235 12.0 % Pro forma Revenue per unit case 5.86 5.25 11.5 % 5.42 5.05 7.5 %

Pro forma revenue by Geography

In millions of € Fourth-Quarter Ended 31 December 2022 Year ended 31 December 2022 Pro forma comparable Pro forma comparable % change Pro forma Fx-Neutral

% change Pro forma comparable Pro forma comparable % change Pro forma Fx-Neutral

% change Europe 3,258 10.5 % 11.5 % 13,529 17.0 % 16.5 % Australia 654 11.0 % 10.0 % 2,339 15.5 % 11.0 % New Zealand and Pacific Islands 193 11.5 % 14.0 % 649 17.0 % 15.0 % Indonesia and Papua New Guinea 190 4.0 % (2.0) % 803 23.0 % 12.5 % Total API 1,037 9.5 % 8.0 % 3,791 17.0 % 12.0 % Total CCEP 4,295 10.0 % 10.5 % 17,320 17.0 % 15.5 %

Volume

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift CCEP



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change Volume 794 781 1.5 % 3,300 2,804 17.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a - n/a n/a (7) n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 794 781 1.5 % 3,300 2,797 18.0 % Pro forma impact[1] - - n/a - 212 n/a Pro forma comparable volume 794 781 1.5 % 3,300 3,009 9.5 %

Comparable Volume - Selling Day Shift API



In millions of unit cases, prior period volume recast using current year selling days Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change Volume 175 180 (3.0) % 669 425 57.5 % Impact of selling day shift n/a - n/a n/a - n/a Comparable volume - Selling Day Shift adjusted 175 180 (3.0) % 669 425 57.5 % Pro forma impact[1] - - n/a - 212 n/a Pro forma comparable volume 175 180 (3.0) % 669 637 5.0 %

[1] Pro forma API volume for the year ended 31 December 2021 is 640 million unit cases. Including the impact of the Q1 selling day shift (3 million unit cases), pro forma comparable API volume is 637 million unit cases.

Pro forma Comparable Volume by Brand Category CCEP

Adjusted for selling day shift Fourth-Quarter Ended Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change % of Total % of Total % of Total % of Total Sparkling 85.5 % 85.0 % 2.0 % 84.5 % 84.5 % 9.0 % Coca-ColaTM 60.0 % 59.5 % 2.5 % 58.5 % 59.0 % 8.0 % Flavours, Mixers & Energy 25.5 % 25.5 % 1.0 % 26.0 % 25.5 % 11.5 % Stills 14.5 % 15.0 % (1.0) % 15.5 % 15.5 % 11.5 % Hydration 7.5 % 7.5 % 1.0 % 8.0 % 7.5 % 16.0 % RTD Tea, RTD Coffee, Juices & Other[1] 7.0 % 7.5 % (3.5) % 7.5 % 8.0 % 7.0 % Total 100.0% 100.0% 1.5% 100.0% 100.0% 9.5%

________________________

[1] RTD refers to Ready-To-Drink.

Cost of Sales

Pro forma Cost of Sales

In millions of €, except per case data which is calculated prior to rounding. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 11,096 8,677 28.0 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - 616 n/a Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (8) (71) Pro forma Comparable 11,088 9,222 20.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (107) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 10,981 9,222 19.0 % Cost of sales per unit case 3.33 3.05 9.0 %

Comparable cost of sales for the year ending 31 December 2022 were €11,088 million, up 20.0% versus 2021 on a pro forma comparable basis. Cost of sales per unit case increased by 9.0% on a pro forma comparable and fx-neutral basis, driven by an increase in concentrate in line with our incidence model reflecting the improvement in revenue per unit case. There was also upward pressure on commodities and adverse mix, partially offset by the favourable recovery of fixed manufacturing costs given higher volumes.

Operating Expenses

Pro forma Operating Expenses

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 4,234 3,570 18.5 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - 323 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments - 68 Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (140) (250) Pro forma Comparable 4,094 3,711 10.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (45) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 4,049 3,711 9.0 %

Comparable operating expenses for the year ending 31 December 2022 were €4,094 million, up 10.5% versus 2021 on a pro forma comparable basis, reflecting higher volumes and inflation, partially offset by the benefit of on-going efficiency programmes and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation in areas such as trade marketing, travel and meetings.

Operating Profit

Pro forma Operating Profit CCEP

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 2,086 1,516 37.5 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - 117 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments - (68) Adjust: Total items impacting comparability 52 321 Pro forma Comparable 2,138 1,886 13.5 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (20) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 2,118 1,886 12.5 %

Pro forma Operating Profit API

In millions of €. FX impact calculated by recasting current year results at prior year rates. Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % Change As reported 557 218 155.5 % Add: Pro forma adjustments - 117 n/a Adjust: Transaction accounting adjustments - (68) Adjust: Total items impacting comparability (89) 119 Pro forma Comparable 468 386 21.0 % Adjust: Impact of fx changes (20) n/a n/a Pro forma Comparable & fx-neutral 448 386 16.0 %

Supplemental Financial Information - Effective Tax Rate

The reported effective tax rate was 22% and 29% for the year ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, respectively.

The decrease in the reported effective tax rate to 22% in 2022 (2021: 29%) is largely due to the remeasurement of deferred tax positions following the enactment of tax rate changes in the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Indonesia in the prior period.

The comparable effective tax rate was 22% and 21% for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information - Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,932 2,117 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (500) (349) Less: Purchases of capitalised software (103) (97) Add: Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 11 25 Less: Payments of principal on lease obligations (153) (139) Less: Interest paid, net (130) (97) Free Cash Flow [1] 2,057 1,460 Less: Proceeds received from Spanish VAT dispute (252) - Adjusted Free Cash Flow [2] 1,805 1,460

[1] If the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021, free cash flow for the year ended 31 December 2021 is estimated to be €85 million lower.

[2] In connection with the ongoing dispute in Spain regarding the refund of historical VAT amounts related to the period 2013-2016, during the year ended 31 December 2022, €252 million of cash proceeds were received from the regional tax authorities of Bizkaia (Basque Region). These proceeds are included within Group's net cash flows from operating activities for the year. Given the unusual nature of this item, and to allow for better period over period comparability of our free cash flow measure, adjusted free cash flow excludes the cash proceeds received from the Bizkaia tax authorities during this year.

Supplemental Financial Information - Borrowings

Net Debt

In millions of € As at Credit Ratings

As of 16 February 2023 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Moody's Fitch Ratings Total borrowings 11,907 13,140 Long-term rating Baa1 BBB+ Fair value of hedges related to borrowings[1] (83) (110) Outlook Stable Stable Other financial assets/liabilities[1] 25 42 Note: Our credit ratings can be materially influenced by a number of factors including, but not limited to, acquisitions, investment decisions and working capital management activities of TCCC and/or changes in the credit rating of TCCC. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time. Adjusted total borrowings [1] 11,849 13,072 Less: cash and cash equivalents[2] (1,387) (1,407) Less: short term investments[3] (256) (58) Net debt 10,206 11,607

___________________

[1] Net debt includes adjustments for the fair value of derivative instruments used to hedge both currency and interest rate risk on the Group's borrowings. In addition, net debt also includes other financial assets/liabilities relating to cash collateral pledged by/to external parties on hedging instruments related to borrowings.

[2] Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 includes €102 million and €45 million respectively of cash in Papua New Guinea Kina. Presently, there are government-imposed currency controls which impact the extent to which the cash held in Papua New Guinea can be converted into foreign currency and remitted for use elsewhere in the Group.

[3] Short term investments are term cash deposits with maturity dates when acquired of greater than three months and less than one year. These short term investments are held with counterparties that are continually assessed with a focus on preservation of capital and liquidity. Short term term investments as at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021 includes €49 million and €44 million respectively of assets in Papua New Guinea Kina, subject to the same currency controls outlined above.

Supplemental Financial Information - Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Reported profit after tax 1,521 988 Taxes 436 394 Finance costs, net 114 129 Non-operating items 15 5 Reported operating profit 2,086 1,516 Depreciation and amortisation[1] 816 782 Reported EBITDA 2,902 2,298 Items impacting comparability Restructuring charges[2] 119 97 Defined benefit plan closure[3] - (9) Acquisition and Integration related costs[4] 3 49 Inventory step up costs[5] - 48 European flooding[6] (11) 15 Defined benefit plan amendment[7] (7) - Coal royalties[8] (96) - Adjusted EBITDA 2,910 2,498 Net debt to EBITDA 3.5 5.1 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.5 4.7

______________________

[1] Includes the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment as at 31 December 2021.

[2] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities, excluding accelerated depreciation included in the depreciation and amortisation line.

[3] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[4] Amounts represent cost associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[5] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[6] Amounts represent the incremental expense incurred offset/partially offset by the insurance recoveries collected as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[7] Amounts represent the impact of a plan amendment arising from legislative changes in respect of the minimum retirement age.

[8] Amounts represent other income arising from the favourable court ruling pertaining to the ownership of certain mineral rights in Australia.

Pro forma measures presented below relate only to 2021.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Reported profit after tax 1,521 988 Taxes 436 394 Finance costs, net 114 129 Non-operating items 15 5 Reported operating profit 2,086 1,516 Pro forma adjustments CCL[1] - 117 Transaction accounting adjustments[2] - (68) Pro forma Combined operating profit 1,565 Depreciation and amortisation[3] 816 858 Reported EBITDA 2,902 2,423 Items impacting comparability Restructuring charges[4] 119 97 Defined benefit plan closure [5] - (9) Acquisition and Integration related costs[6] 3 110 Inventory step up costs[7] - 48 European flooding[8] (11) 15 Defined benefit plan amendment[9] (7) - Coal royalties[10] (96) - Other[11] - 4 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA 2,910 2,688 Net debt to Pro forma adjusted EBITDA 3.5 4.3

______________________

[1] Amounts represent adjustments to include CCL financial results prepared on a basis consistent with CCEP accounting policies, as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021 and excludes CCL acquisition and integration related costs.

[2] Amounts represent transaction accounting adjustments for the period 1 January to 10 May as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021.

[3] Includes the depreciation and amortisation impact relating to provisional fair values for intangibles and property plant and equipment as if the Acquisition had occurred on 1 January 2021.

[4] Amounts represent restructuring charges related to business transformation activities, excluding accelerated depreciation included in the depreciation and amortisation line.

[5] Amounts represent the impact of the closure of the GB defined benefit pension scheme to future benefits accrual on 31 March 2021.

[6] Amounts represent costs associated with the acquisition and integration of CCL.

[7] Amounts represent the non-recurring impact of the fair value step-up of API finished goods.

[8] Amounts represent the incremental expense incurred offset/partially offset by the insurance recoveries collected as a result of the July 2021 flooding events, which impacted the operations of our manufacturing facilities in Chaudfontaine and Bad Neuenahr.

[9] Amounts represent the impact of a plan amendment arising from legislative changes in respect of the minimum retirement age.

[10] Amounts represent other income arising from the favourable court ruling pertaining to the ownership of certain mineral rights in Australia

[11] Amounts represent charges incurred prior to Acquisition classified as non-trading items by CCL which are not expected to recur.

Supplemental Financial Information - Return on invested capital

ROIC

In millions of € Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 31 December 2021 Pro forma [3] Comparable operating profit [1] 2,138 1,886 1,772 Taxes[2] (474) (399) (367) Non-controlling interest (13) (12) (8) Comparable operating profit after tax attributable to shareholders 1,651 1,475 1,397 Opening borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments[3] 11,675 12,498 5,664 Opening equity attributable to shareholders[3] 7,033 5,911 6,025 Opening Invested Capital 18,708 18,409 11,689 Closing borrowings less cash and cash equivalents and short term investments 10,264 11,675 11,675 Closing equity attributable to shareholders 7,447 7,033 7,033 Closing Invested Capital 17,711 18,708 18,708 Average Invested Capital 18,210 18,559 15,199 ROIC 9.1 % 8.0 % 9.2 %

____________________

[1] Reconciliation from reported operating profit to comparable operating profit and to pro forma comparable operating profit is included in Supplementary Financial Information - Income Statement section.

[2] Tax rate used is the comparable effective tax rate for the year (2022: 22.2%; 2021 pro forma: 21.1%; 2021: 20.7%).

[3] In light of the CCL acquisition and in order to provide investors with a more meaningful measure of capital efficiency for 2021, a pro forma ROIC measure has been presented. To derive this pro forma measure, opening borrowings, cash and cash equivalents and short term investments, and equity attributable to shareholders have been extracted from the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of financial position as of 31 December 2020 prepared in connection with proposed financing of the CCL acquisition and furnished on Form 6-K on 20 April 2021, and adjusted for any associated acquisition accounting fair value adjustments in the period through to 31 December 2021. These adjustments include an increase in borrowings of €38 million and a decrease in equity attributable to shareholders of €18 million.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 € million € million Revenue 17,320 13,763 Cost of sales (11,096) (8,677) Gross profit 6,224 5,086 Selling and distribution expenses (2,984) (2,496) Administrative expenses (1,250) (1,074) Other Income 96 - Operating profit 2,086 1,516 Finance income 67 43 Finance costs (181) (172) Total finance costs, net (114) (129) Non-operating items (15) (5) Profit before taxes 1,957 1,382 Taxes (436) (394) Profit after taxes 1,521 988 Profit attributable to shareholders 1,508 982 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 13 6 Profit after taxes 1,521 988 Basic earnings per share (€) 3.30 2.15 Diluted earnings per share (€) 3.29 2.15

The financial information presented in the unaudited consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of cash flows within this document does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. This financial information has been extracted from CCEP's consolidated financial statements which will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 € million € million ASSETS Non-current: Intangible assets 12,505 12,639 Goodwill 4,600 4,623 Property, plant and equipment 5,201 5,248 Non-current derivative assets 191 226 Deferred tax assets 21 60 Other non-current assets 252 534 Total non-current assets 22,770 23,330 Current: Current derivative assets 257 150 Current tax assets 85 46 Inventories 1,380 1,157 Amounts receivable from related parties 139 143 Trade accounts receivable 2,466 2,305 Other current assets 479 271 Assets held for sale 94 223 Short term investments 256 58 Cash and cash equivalents 1,387 1,407 Total current assets 6,543 5,760 Total assets 29,313 29,090 LIABILITIES Non-current: Borrowings, less current portion 10,571 11,790 Employee benefit liabilities 108 138 Non-current provisions 55 48 Non-current derivative liabilities 187 47 Deferred tax liabilities 3,513 3,617 Non-current tax liabilities 82 110 Other non-current liabilities 37 37 Total non-current liabilities 14,553 15,787 Current: Current portion of borrowings 1,336 1,350 Current portion of employee benefit liabilities 8 10 Current provisions 115 86 Current derivative liabilities 76 19 Current tax liabilities 241 181 Amounts payable to related parties 485 210 Trade and other payables 5,052 4,237 Total current liabilities 7,313 6,093 Total liabilities 21,866 21,880 EQUITY Share capital 5 5 Share premium 234 220 Merger reserves 287 287 Other reserves (507) (156) Retained earnings 7,428 6,677 Equity attributable to shareholders 7,447 7,033 Non-controlling interest 177 Total equity 7,447 7,210 Total equity and liabilities 29,313 29,090

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 € million € million Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before taxes 1,957 1,382 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 715 693 Amortisation of intangible assets 101 89 Share-based payment expense 33 16 Finance costs, net 114 129 Income taxes paid (415) (306) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (282) (242) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (244) (1) Increase in trade and other payables 885 507 Increase/(decrease) in net payable receivable from related parties (15) 8 (Decrease)/increase in provisions 37 (116) Change in other operating assets and liabilities* 46 (42) Net cash flows from operating activities 2,932 2,117 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of bottling operations, net of cash acquired - (5,401) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (500) (349) Purchases of capitalised software (103) (97) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 11 25 Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 143 - Net proceeds/(payments) of short term investments (207) 198 Investments in equity instruments (2) (4) Proceeds from sale of equity instruments 13 25 Other investing activity, net - (2) Net cash flows used in investing activities (645) (5,605) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net - 4,877 Changes in short-term borrowings (285) 276 Repayments on third party borrowings (938) (950) Payments of principal on lease obligations (153) (139) Interest paid, net (130) (97) Dividends paid (763) (638) Purchase of own shares under share buyback programme - - Exercise of employee share options 13 28 Transactions with non-controlling interests - (73) Other financing activities, net (20) 5 Net cash flows from financing activities (2,276) 3,289 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 11 (199) Net effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (31) 83 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,407 1,523 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,387 1,407

*Amounts include €252 million in cash proceeds received in December 2022 from the regional tax authorities in Bizkaia (Basque Region) in connection with an ongoing dispute regarding historical VAT amounts related to the period 2013-2016. Refer to page 19 for additional information.

