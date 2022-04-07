07/04/2022 - 19:15

New York, Paris – April 7, 2022 – Today CAST announced a new arrangement with Google Cloud to help accelerate the migration and application modernization programs of customers worldwide, complementing the Google capabilities already available through the Google Cloud Application Modernization Program (CAMP).

“Enterprises and software vendors are increasingly looking to take advantage of the agility, efficiency, and rich catalog of Google Cloud for complex custom-built applications, which are mostly designed for different environments and need to be modernized or refactored for cloud”, said Marc Zablit, Executive Vice President Business Development at CAST. “Typically, there is no accurate intelligence available about their actual architecture or what needs to be changed inside.”

CAST products provide insights into the inner workings and structural condition of custom-built applications, essential for speeding up and de-risking their migration and modernization to cloud:

CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week to pinpoint what needs to change in the source code, the effort required, the best-suited Google Cloud services to use, and the best migration path to take.

CAST Imaging then automatically reverse engineers the actual architecture of a given application into interactive application maps to help architects and developers navigate key modernization steps, such as re-platforming, re-architecting, framework or database replacement, breaking monoliths into services.

Once in the cloud, continuous use of CAST ensures the applications remain agile, safe, and resilient.

“Technologies that provide new ways for enterprises to analyze the inner workings of complex software applications have become increasingly important to organizations' modernization roadmaps,” said Erwan Menard, Global Director, Infrastructure and Applications Modernization Solution Engineering at Google Cloud. “We're pleased to partner with CAST to provide customers the products and expertise they need to plan, accelerate and de-risk complex migrations and application modernization programs.”

Hundreds of enterprises and leading system integrators, such as Accenture, BAH, CGI, DXC, IBM Services, Infosys, LTI, Wipro, already use CAST products to enable safer and faster migration to cloud.

