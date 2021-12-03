03/12/2021 - 16:00

Capital Système Investissements raises euro 22 million for GROUP SFIT-THOMSON in Convertible Bonds with a yield of 14% over 36 months

Geneva, December 3rd, 2021

GROUP SFIT-THOMSON designs, develops, manufactures and distributes throughout the world a complete range of tablets and PCs under the brand “THOMSON COMPUTING” for which it has the exclusive worldwide license. Since its inception in 2013, the company has always been profitable and growing strongly, which allows GROUP SFIT-THOMSON to consider an upcoming listing on Euronext-Access+.

CAPITAL SYSTEME INVESTISSEMENTS, a Swiss financial intermediary specializing in the financing of high-tech companies, has structured a private debt for GROUP SFIT-THOMSON. This debt, amounting over euro 22 million, was placed through the UPLIFT-THOMSON Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) with professional investors (Private Banks, Family Offices, Independent Asset Managers) in Switzerland, Monaco, Luxembourg and Dubai. This transaction made it possible to finance the fairly strong growth of GROUP SFIT-THOMSON, whose turnover rose from 35 to 70 million euros in the meantime.

Stéphan Français, Chairman of GROUP SFIT-THOMSON, said about this transaction: "We are extremely satisfied with the help that Capital Système Investissements has given us in financing our growth and in the structuring of a non-dilutive instrument for shareholders. Our partnership with Capital Système Investissements also enabled us to sign a structuring contract with Qualcomm”.

About GROUP SFIT-THOMSON

Founded in 2013 by Stéphan Français, the company based in Pontault-Combault near Paris has a significant market share in France and exports its products to more than 15 countries in Europe and the United States. With very strong organic growth and a targeted acquisition program, it aims to reach more than 300 million in sales in the years to come. www.mythomson.com

About Capital Système Investissements

Capital Système Investissements is a financial intermediary regulated in Switzerland by SOFIT and GSCGI. Specialized in complex financing for rapidly expanding companies, CSI founded in 2001 and based in Geneva, offers to qualified investors innovative solutions for investing in Private Equity or in Private Debt through UPLIFT AMC (Actively Managed Certificates). www.capitalsysteme.com