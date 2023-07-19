19/07/2023 - 16:30

2023 HALF-YEAR

BOIRON SALES

(Unaudited data)

CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2023

In thousands of euros 2023 2022 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates France 106,857 131,338 -18.6% -18.6% Europe (excluding France) 62,877 60,704 +3.6% +3.1% North America 57,427 52,227 +10.0% +9.5% Other countries 12,724 12,494 +1.8% +1.2% Group total 239,884 256,762 -6.6% -6.8%

exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 87,466 88,876 -1.6% -1.8% Homeopathic specialties 136,970 121,916 +12.3% +12.0% Other health products 15,449 45,970 -66.4% -66.4% Group total 239,884 256,762 -6.6% -6.8%

SALES BY QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2023 2022 Var. 2023 2022 Var. France 54,580 77,055 -29.2% 52,277 54,283 -3.7% Europe (excluding France) 39,220 34,476 +13.8% 23,656 26,228 -9.8% North America 33,279 28,944 +15.0% 24,148 23,282 +3.7% Other countries 5,220 5,305 -1.6% 7,504 7,189 +4.4% Group total 132,299 145,780 -9.2% 107,585 110,982 -3.1%

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2023 2022 Var. 2023 2022 Var. Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 45,234 45,516 -0.6% 42,231 43,360 -2.6% Homeopathic specialties 79,858 67,100 +19.0% 57,111 54,816 +4.2% Other health products 7 206 33 164 -78.3% 8 243 12 807 -35.6% Group total 132,299 145,780 -9.2% 107,585 110,982 -3.1%

Change in sales

In the second quarter:

Sales in the second quarter of 2023 were down 3.1%. However, restated for the decline in COVID test sales, revenues were up 1.3%.

The 2.6% decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines is still mainly attributable to France, while sales continued to grow in many other countries, particularly the United States.

Sales of homeopathic specialities continued to rise, thanks to an increase in new product sales and in particular the expansion of our trauma range in France, with two new products: Artensium® to relieve tendino-ligamentary and muscular pain and Arnigel® sachets.

Sales of other healthcare products continued to decline, due to a decrease in COVID test sales in Europe, particularly in France. This decline was partially offset by the launch in France of two new anti-mosquito products containing organic lemon eucalyptus essential oil, which have been added to the Dapis® range.

In the first half:

Sales fell 6.6%, impacted by a challenging basis for comparison following significant COVID test sales in France in the first half of 2022.

Excluding these tests, sales were up 6.2%.

This growth was achieved in all regions and was driven by sales of homeopathic specialities.

Outlook

Group sales growth in 2023 will depend on ongoing momentum in homeopathic specialities, future launches and the rate of illnesses at the end of the year.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and our other healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

