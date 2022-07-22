(Unaudited data)
CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2022
|In thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|France
|131,338
|104,930
|+25.2%
|+25.2%
|Europe (excluding France)
|60,704
|42,234
|+43.7%
|+42.7%
|North America
|52,227
|35,380
|+47.6%
|+34.3%
|Other countries
|12,494
|7,388
|+69.1%
|+56.8%
|Group total
|256,762
|189,931
|+35.2%
|+32.0%
|In thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at constant exchange rates
|Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines
|88,876
|93,994
|-5.4%
|-6.8%
|Homeopathic specialties
|121,916
|80,113
|+52.2%
|+46.5%
|Other health products*
|45,970
|15,825
|+190.5%
|+189.0%
|Group total
|256,762
|189,931
|+35.2%
|+32.0%
SALES BY QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)
|In thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|France
|77,055
|51,518
|+49.6%
|54,283
|53,412
|+1.6%
|Europe (excluding France)
|34,476
|20,039
|+72.0%
|26,228
|22,194
|+18.2%
|North America
|28,944
|17,657
|+63.9%
|23,282
|17,723
|+31.4%
|Other countries
|5,305
|1,958
|+171.0%
|7,189
|5,430
|+32.4%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|110,982
|98,759
|+12.4%
|In thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines
|45,516
|46,352
|-1.8%
|43,360
|47,642
|-9.0%
|Homeopathic specialties
|67,100
|39,430
|+70.2%
|54,816
|40,683
|+34.7%
|Other health products*
|33,164
|5,390
|+515.3%
|12,806
|10,434
|+22.7%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|110,982
|98,759
|+12.4%
* “Other health products” include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under “specialties” until 2021.
Change in revenue
In the second quarter:
Revenues continue to grow, in particular thanks to homeopathic medicines and other health products. Sales of homeopathic specialties rose 34.7%, thanks to the continued increase in the winter range, essentially in France, the United States, Canada and Italy.
The decline in non-proprietary homeopathic medicines is mainly attributable to France.
In the first half:
Total sales increased 35.2%. This increase breaks down more or less evenly between existing homeopathic specialties and new products.
Regarding new products launched in 2020 (homeopathic medicines and other healthcare products), sales amounted to approximately 47 million euros in the first half, compared to 15 million euros in the first half of 2021.
This strong growth in all regions is the result of the Group's proven resilience, founded on the strength of its brands, innovation strategy, commitment of its teams and flexibility of its industrial equipment.
Outlook
Amid rising inflation and supply chain pressures, we are doing everything we can to ensure our medicines and entire product range remain available.
We are also keeping a close eye on how the global health crisis evolves, and continue to take appropriate measures where necessary.
In light of the significant increase in business and the impact of the reorganization carried out in France, the Group expects to achieve a sharp increase in operating income in the first half.
In total over the year, we therefore expect to see an increase in revenue and profitability compared to 2021.
We continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of homeopathy in France and around the world.
