22/07/2022 - 15:05

(Unaudited data)

CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF JUNE 2022

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates France 131,338 104,930 +25.2% +25.2% Europe (excluding France) 60,704 42,234 +43.7% +42.7% North America 52,227 35,380 +47.6% +34.3% Other countries 12,494 7,388 +69.1% +56.8% Group total 256,762 189,931 +35.2% +32.0%

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 88,876 93,994 -5.4% -6.8% Homeopathic specialties 121,916 80,113 +52.2% +46.5% Other health products* 45,970 15,825 +190.5% +189.0% Group total 256,762 189,931 +35.2% +32.0%

SALES BY QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. France 77,055 51,518 +49.6% 54,283 53,412 +1.6% Europe (excluding France) 34,476 20,039 +72.0% 26,228 22,194 +18.2% North America 28,944 17,657 +63.9% 23,282 17,723 +31.4% Other countries 5,305 1,958 +171.0% 7,189 5,430 +32.4% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4%

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 45,516 46,352 -1.8% 43,360 47,642 -9.0% Homeopathic specialties 67,100 39,430 +70.2% 54,816 40,683 +34.7% Other health products* 33,164 5,390 +515.3% 12,806 10,434 +22.7% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4%

* “Other health products” include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under “specialties” until 2021.

Change in revenue

In the second quarter:

Revenues continue to grow, in particular thanks to homeopathic medicines and other health products. Sales of homeopathic specialties rose 34.7%, thanks to the continued increase in the winter range, essentially in France, the United States, Canada and Italy.

The decline in non-proprietary homeopathic medicines is mainly attributable to France.

In the first half:

Total sales increased 35.2%. This increase breaks down more or less evenly between existing homeopathic specialties and new products.

Regarding new products launched in 2020 (homeopathic medicines and other healthcare products), sales amounted to approximately 47 million euros in the first half, compared to 15 million euros in the first half of 2021.

This strong growth in all regions is the result of the Group's proven resilience, founded on the strength of its brands, innovation strategy, commitment of its teams and flexibility of its industrial equipment.

Outlook

Amid rising inflation and supply chain pressures, we are doing everything we can to ensure our medicines and entire product range remain available.

We are also keeping a close eye on how the global health crisis evolves, and continue to take appropriate measures where necessary.

In light of the significant increase in business and the impact of the reorganization carried out in France, the Group expects to achieve a sharp increase in operating income in the first half.

In total over the year, we therefore expect to see an increase in revenue and profitability compared to 2021.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into the promotion of homeopathy in France and around the world.

