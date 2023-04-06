06/04/2023 - 18:00

Paris, April 6th, 2023

AgroGeneration, a Ukraine based grain and oilseed producer, considering the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 and being still underway, and its impact on the work of its teams, suffered of difficulties, among others, to finish its work on the consolidation of the financial statements of each of its subsidiaries for the year end 2022.

AgroGeneration will not be able to publish the Group's 2022 year-end financial accounts within obligatory deadlines (by the end of April 2023). The Company will make its best efforts to publish its year-end financial statements by end-May 2023, one month behind the required terms. The convening of the shareholders general meeting to review and approve such financial statements will also be postponed.

The group will keep the market informed on further significant changes in its activity.

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 30,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

