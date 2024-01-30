30/01/2024 - 15:00

Aerkomm Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 202 3

FREMONT, Calif., January 26, 2024 -- Aerkomm Inc. ("Aerkomm" or “the Company”) (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), an innovative space technology communication solutions provider and Licensed Satellite Service Operator, today announced that on January 19, 2024, the Company filed its annual report on Form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The quarterly report is available on the SEC's website at:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1590496/000121390024004903/f10q0923_aerkomm.htm

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), is an innovative space technology communication solutions provider and Licensed Satellite Service Operator. The Company strives to become a multi-orbit LEO/MEO/GEO/HEO space technology provider. From Aerkomm's experience preparing to service the IFEC markets and focusing on delivering Ka/Ku connectivity, the Company has been able to utilize its industry expertise and engineering capabilities to develop a state-of-the-art technology to apply across multiple sectors of satellite communications.

More information about Aerkomm is available at https://www.aerkomm.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC (SEC File No. 000-55925) on March 24, 2021. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Louis Giordimaina, CEO

Aerkomm Inc.

louis.giordimaina@aerkomm.com

+35679492509

SOURCE Aerkomm Inc.