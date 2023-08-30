30/08/2023 - 16:30

JUNE 1, 2023

Newsflash: Aerkomm and SES to jointly deliver MEO connectivity services across Taiwan

Connectivity services provided via SES's O3b and O3b mPOWER constellation operating in medium earth orbit (MEO) are now available commercially for the first time in Taiwan to Aerkomm Taiwan's government customers, announced both companies.

Aerkomm Taiwan Inc., a subsidiary of Aerkomm Inc. USA, was recently awarded a commercial satellite communications frequency license by the Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs, authorizing Aerkomm to offer connectivity services via non-geostationary satellites.

Aerkomm will be able to offer high-throughput, ultra-flexible and carrier-grade connectivity services delivered via O3b mPOWER, SES's second-generation MEO communications system, from even the most remote regions across Taiwan.

Contact:

Jessica Hsu

jessica.hsu@aerkomm.com

The original press release can be viewed on Aerkomm's website here: https://www.aerkomm.com/post/newsflash-aerkomm-and-ses-to-jointly-deliver-meo-connectivity-services-across-taiwan

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), is an innovative space technology communication solutions provider and Licensed Satellite Service Operator. The Company strives to become a multi-orbit LEO/MEO/GEO/HEO space technology provider. From Aerkomm's experience preparing to service the IFEC markets and focusing on delivering Ka/Ku connectivity, the Company has been able to utilize its industry expertise and engineering capabilities to develop a state-of-the-art technology to apply across multiple sectors of satellite communications.

More information about Aerkomm is available at https://www.aerkomm.com