30/08/2023 - 16:45

AUGUST 10, 2023

AERKOMM and EJECTT Triumphantly Win Bid for Communication Resilience Project

AERKOMM Inc. is delighted to announce that on August 9, 2023, AERKOMM Taiwan Inc. and its exclusive agent, EJECTT(3089.TWO), have successfully obtained the first-stage bid for the verification project of "Emerging Technology Application for Enhancing Communication Network Resilience in Emergencies or War" from the Taiwan Telecom Technology Center (TTC).

In this first-stage winning bid, titled “Asynchronous Satellite Network Leasing and Transmission Service Procurement Project”, AERKOMM Taiwan and EJECTT collaborate again with SES, utilizing SES's O3b Medium Earth Orbit satellite constellation. This ongoing collaboration continues to strengthen the partnership between AERKOMM Inc. and SES in the Taiwan market.

To fortify the resilience of communication networks, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Development has initiated this two-year project titled “Emerging Technology Application for Strengthening Communication Network of Digital Resilience in Emergencies or War”. This initiative is being carried out by the Telecommunication Technology Center(TTC), the government-funded foundation of Taiwan. The project's goal is to establish a total of 773 sites both domestically and internationally by the end of the year 2024. This comprehensive network setup aims to validate the effectiveness of the heterogeneous resilient network architecture.

AERKOMM will remain attentive to the forthcoming bid releases for this project, with the ongoing goal of expanding its market share in Taiwan and maintaining a leading position in the satellite industry.

Contact:

Jessica Hsu

jessica.hsu@aerkomm.com

The original press release can be viewed on Aerkomm's website here: https://www.aerkomm.com/post/aerkomm-and-ejectt-triumphantly-win-bid-for-communication-resilience-project

About Aerkomm Inc.

Aerkomm Inc. (Euronext Paris: AKOM; OTCQX: AKOM), is an innovative space technology communication solutions provider and Licensed Satellite Service Operator. The Company strives to become a multi-orbit LEO/MEO/GEO/HEO space technology provider. From Aerkomm's experience preparing to service the IFEC markets and focusing on delivering Ka/Ku connectivity, the Company has been able to utilize its industry expertise and engineering capabilities to develop a state-of-the-art technology to apply across multiple sectors of satellite communications.

More information about Aerkomm is available at https://www.aerkomm.com