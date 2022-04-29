29/04/2022 - 17:45

Regulated information

April 29, 2022

Availability of

the 2021 Annual Financial Report

Accor Acquisition Company (Euronext Paris - Isin Code: FR0014003PZ3 / Ticker symbol: AAC) filed its 2021 Annual Financial report, in English language and in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on April 29, 2022.

This Report includes in particular:

the 2021 financial statements issued under French GAAP,

the 2021 financial statements issued under IFRS accounting principles,

the Management Report,

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance,

the Statutory Auditor's reports and information related to their fees.

It is available to the public in accordance with French law and can be viewed and downloaded on Accor Acquisition Company's website https://accoracquisitioncompany.com/, under the Regulated Information section.

ABOUT ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY

Accor Acquisition Company (“AAC”) is the first European Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) sponsored by Accor and created for the exclusive purpose of acquiring one or several businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor's core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.