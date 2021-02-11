Actusnews Wire - Diffuseur professionnel d'information corporate et réglementée, autorisé par l'AMF et le CSSF.

  Communiqué de la société GEA du 11/02/2021

  11/02/2021 - 17:45

DOCUMENT D'INFORMATION ANNUEL 2020 / 2021

Année 2020
Bilan semestriel contrat de liquidité 31/12/19
Présentation résultats annuels 2018/2019
Résultats annuels 2018/2019 et T1 2019/2020
Rapport financier annuel 30/09/2019 et honoraires des commissaires aux comptes
Mise à disposition du Rapport financier annuel 30/09/2019 et honoraires des commissaires aux comptes
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/01/2020
Rachats d'actions 01/2020
Document d'information annuel 2019/2020
Avis de convocation AG du 30/03/2020
Avis de réunion AG du 30/03/2020
Assemblée Générale du 30 mars 2020
Nombre d'actions et de droits de votes au 14/02/2020
Formulaire de vote par correspondance et par procuration AG du 30/03/2020
Rectificatif à l'avis de réunion valant avis de convocation de l'AG du 30/03/2020
Rectificatif à l'avis de convocation de l'AG du 30/03/2020
Index égalité Femmes - Hommes 2019
Documents préparatoires à l'AG du 30/03/2020
Modalités de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'AG du 30/03/2020
Rachats d'actions 02/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 29/02/2020
Mise à disposition du rapport annuel 2018/2019
Rapport annuel 2018/2019
Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions propres soumis à l'AG du 30/03/2020
Rachats d'actions - Période du 01/03/20 au 30/03/20
Rachats d'actions - Période du 31/03/20 au 31/03/20
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au jour de l'AG du 30/03/20
Avis d'approbation des comptes et de la décision d'affectation des résultats
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de votes au 31/03/20
PV AG 30/03/20 et résultat des votes par résolution
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 09/04/20 au 17/04/20
Rachats d'actions 04/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de votes au 30/04/20
Rachats d'actions 05/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de votes au 31/05/20
Résultats semestriels 31/03/2020
Rachats d'actions 06/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 30/06/20
Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
Rapport financier semestriel 2019/2020
Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2019/2020
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 13/07/20 au 21/07/20
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 24/07/20 au 31/07/20
Rachats d'actions 07/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/07/20
Chiffre d'affaires du troisième trimestre 2019/2020
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 17/08/20 au 20/08/20
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 21/08/20 au 25/08/20
Rachats d'actions 08/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/08/20
Rachats d'actions 09/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 30/09/20
Agenda financier 2020-2021
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 05/10/20 au 09/10/20
Rachats d'actions 10/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/10/20
Chiffre d'affaires annuel 2019/2020
Rachats d'actions 11/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 30/11/20
Rachats d'actions 12/2020
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/12/20
 
 		 Année 2021
Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
Résultats annuels 2019/2020 et CA T1 2020/2021
Présentation résultats annuels 2019/2020
Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 30/09/2020 et honoraires des commissaires aux comptes
Rapport financier annuel 30/09/2020 et honoraires des commissaires aux comptes
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 25/01/21 au 29/01/21
Rachats d'actions 01/2021
Nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31/01/21
 

 
L'ensemble de ces communiqués sont disponibles sur le site de la société : www.gea.fr

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lpprZpxpZmiZx3Gbk8ZtmWRoa2djl2iYbpPLnGpwYsqYnZ5jmm+SaZiaZm9om2hn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (175 Ko)
  Retour


  Original Source : GEA