05/01/2021 - 18:55



Paris, January 5, 2021 – 18.45 CET



Half-year liquidity contract statement for ATEME



Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:

6,560 shares

€ 176,035.13

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 501

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 440

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 37,444 shares for € 596,953.98

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,625 shares for € 649,477.06



As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account: 9,741 shares € 123,924.59 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 444 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 428 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,949 shares for € 617,218.01 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,833 shares for € 664,887.53

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 13,475 shares € 62,343.03





The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 319 employees, including some 150 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

