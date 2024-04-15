15/04/2024 - 13:30

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

The Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 12 April 2024

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

ABRIDGED PROVISIONAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) announces the provisional financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the ‘‘the Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2023.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Nine (9) companies:

Name Shareholding Mopani Copper Mine PLC 100.00% Ndola Lime Company Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Kariba Minerals Limited 100.00% Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited 100.00% Mushe Milling Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Kabundi Resources Limited 100.00% Limestone Resources Limited 100.00% Investrust Bank PLC 71.40% Zambia Gold Company Limited 51.00%















The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies: Name Shareholding Rembrandt Properties 49.00% Central African Cement Limited 49.00% Maamba Collieries Limited 35.00% Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC 31.07% Konkola Copper Mines PLC 20.60% Kansanshi Mining PLC 20.00% CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Lubambe Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Mingomba Mining Limited 20.00% NFCA Africa Mining PLC 15.00% Chibuluma Mines PLC 15.00% Chambishi Metals PLC 15.00% Copper Tree Mineral Limited 15.58% Oranto Oil Block 10.00% Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited 10.00%

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Revenue

11,746,920

11,959,354 Gross (loss) (3,648,109) (2,598,983) Operating (loss) (3,168,145) (3,325,326) Net finance cost (2,271,098) (1,813,846) Share of profit of equity accounted investees 1,922,008 1,603,143 Profit/(loss) before tax (3,517,236) (3,536,029) Income tax (expense)/credit (1,079,968) (249,504) Loss for the year (4,597,203) (3,785,533) Earnings per share (ZMW) (28.59) (23.54) Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) (28.59) (23.54)











PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Investment income 2,128,699 4,916,309 Revenue from contracts with customers 23,180 778 Operating profit 2,615,495 4,054,286 Net finance income 2,979,315 440,763 Profit before tax 5,594,810 4,495,049 Income tax expense (1,079,958) (236,321) Profit for the year 4,514,852 4,258,728 Earnings per share (ZMW) 28.08 26.48 Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) 28.08 26.48





PROIVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment 11,178,919 12,484,907 Exploration and evaluation asset 51,437 51,437 Intangible assets 3,122,950 3,148,325 Investment property 208,598 200,751 Investments in associates 10,095,344 15,174,862 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,019,500 1,252,400 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 14,259,000 Trade and other receivables 4,477,893 2,931,539 Environmental Protection Fund 147,553 94,433 Deferred tax assets - 122,852 Inventories 3,552,778 4,921,366 Trade and other receivables 641,527 762,831 Assets held for sale 1,248,382 2,103,761 Term deposits 4,411,330 5,340,202 Cash and cash equivalents 450,472 329,173 Total assets 56,865,683 48,918,839

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (5,902,907) 7,908,807 Borrowings 43,518,156 27,476,859 Deferred tax liability 735,578 - Retirement benefits 26,933 182,940 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 1,741,652 1,221,068 Borrowings - 864,411 Overdraft 1,095,462 688,120 Trade and other payables 12,205,870 7,451,177 Provisions 640,311 487,689 Current income tax liabilities 129,048 190,143 Retirement benefits 171,755 139,131 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 2,503,825 2,308,494 Total equity and liabilities 56,865,683 48,918,839





PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment 110,624 90,471 Intangible assets 1,690 3,377 Investment property 208,598 200,751 Investment in subsidiaries 202,283 405,051 Investments in associates 11,221,056 16,256,411 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,019,500 1,252,400 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 14,259,000 - Trade and other receivables 4,586,471 958,162 Deferred tax assets - 258,966 Inventories - 16,427 Trade and other receivables 288,268 173,829 Term deposits 4,411,330 5,340,202 Cash and cash equivalents 61,137 45,586 Assets held for sale - 145,700 Total assets 38,369,957 25,147,333

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves 37,385,987 24,679,852 Deferred tax liability 599,464 - Retirement Benefit Obligations 17,381 9,275 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 54,498 39,357 Borrowings - - Trade and other payables 78,288 121,005 Provisions 103,444 108,686 Current income tax liabilities 130,895 189,158 Total equity and liabilities 38,369,957 25,147,333



PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flow generated from operating activities 26,616 1,463,062 Net cash flow used from investing activities 557,275 (1,113,001) Net cash outflow from financing activities (310,407) (698,833) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 273,484 (348,772) Effects of translation and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (277,193) (68,389) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (81,060) 336,101 (84,769) (81,060) Included in the statement of financial position (644,990) (358,947) Included in assets held for sale 560,221 277,887 (84,769) (81,060)





PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flows from operating activities (357,541) 4,766,330 Net cash flows used in investing activities 368,821 (4,761,256) Net cash flows used in financing activities - (1,135) Decreased in cash and cash equivalents 11,280 3,939 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 4,271 (39,851) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 45,586 81,498 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 61,137 45,586

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan 7,908,807 12,808,905 Loss for the year (4,597,204) (3,785,533) Other comprehensive income (8,490,903) (1,029,340) Dividend paid (723,608) (85,225) Balance at 31 Dec (5,902,908) 7,908,807

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan 24,679,852 24,732,194 Profit for the year 4,514,852 4,258,728 Other comprehensive income 8,914,891 (3,225,845) Dividend paid (723,608) (85,225) Balance at 31 Dec 37,385,987 24,679,852

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Group's financial performance has experienced a downturn, with an increased post-tax loss from ZMW3,786 million (US$222 million) in 2022 to ZMW4,597 million (US$224 million) in 2023, primarily due to the persistent underperformance of our subsidiary, Mopani Copper Mine Plc (Mopani). Mopani's operations have negatively impacted the Group, contributing a substantial loss of ZMW9.2 billion (US$449.46 million) this year.

The performance of Mopani was on account of lower copper production of 65,602 tons (2022: 72,694 ton). The lower production experienced in this year was mainly due to low equipment availability, and limited ore sources to mine due to delayed development. Mopani's future growth prospects hinges on its planned completion and commissioning of expansion capital projects. The Company has planned for a ramped-up production profile as these projects are expected to be commissioned to full capacity by 2027. Refer to section 2 (i) of this report for details.

Despite the challenges, the Group saw an upward trend in total assets, increasing from ZMW48.92 billion (US$2.8 billion) in 2022 to ZMW56.87 billion (US$2.21 billion) in 2023. However, when measured in US dollars, there was a decrease in total assets compared to the previous year, a consequence of the Kwacha's depreciation against the US Dollar.

Liabilities escalated significantly from ZMW41.0 billion in 2022 to ZMW62.8 billion in 2023, largely due to an outstanding interest on a US$1.5 billion loan provided to Mopani by Glencore and the exchange losses incurred from the Kwacha's devaluation over the year.

The Group's retained earnings as of December 31, 2023, were in a deficit of ZMW16.88 billion (US$655.78 million negative), worsened from the previous year's ZMW11.44 billion negative (US$561.56 million negative). This decline in retained earnings is linked to the Group's increased losses, which rose to ZMW4,597 million (US$224 million) in 2023 from ZMW3,786 million (US$222 million) in 2022.

Contrasting the Group's overall performance, the Company itself reported a positive outcome, with profits rising to ZMW4.51 billion (US$219.98 million) in 2023 from ZMW4.25 billion (US$249.78 million) in the preceding year, showcasing resilience amidst broader financial challenges within the Group.

KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Mopani Copper Mines PLC (“MCM”)

Below is a summary of Mopani's financial performance which has been incorporated in the Groups Financial Statements:

Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive - Mopani Copper Mine Plc ZMW'000 2023 2022 Revenue 1 1 ,552,419 1 1 , 854 , 038 Gross loss (3,823,174) (2,711,461) Operating loss (4,641,984) ( 2,814 ,464) Net finance cost (4,616,657) (2,238,476) Loss before tax (9,258,641) ( 5 , 052,940 ) Loss for the year (9,258,641) ( 5 , 052,940 )

Statement of Financial Position - Mopani Copper Mine Plc 2023 2022 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment 14,046,652 15,384,497 Inventories 3,489,128 4,836,680 Trade and other receivables 3,137,546 2,616,620 Environmental Protection Fund 147,553 94,433 Cash and cash equivalents 58,367 159,584 Total assets 20,879,246 23 ,091,8 14 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (40,874,301) (14,981,992) Borrowings 46,294,653 28,341,270 Trade and other payables 12,024,439 7,245,750 Bank overdraft 1,095,462 678,900 Retirement benefits 181,307 312,796 Provisions 536,867 376,431 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 1,620,819 1,118,659 Total equity and liabilities 20,879,246 23 ,091,8 14

As we reflect on the fiscal year 2023, it's essential to address the challenges and strategic developments that have shaped our journey. Mopani Copper Mines plc (MCM), a significant part of our portfolio, recorded a loss of ZMW 9.25 billion (US$451.11 million), a marked increase from the previous year's ZMW 5.05 billion loss (US$296.36 million loss). This was primarily due to decreased copper production, which fell from 72,694 tons in 2022 to 65,602 tons in 2023. Key factors contributing to this downturn included limited equipment availability, delayed development affecting ore sources, and multiple outages at our fixed plants across all shafts.

In response to these challenges, our total capital expenditure for the year was US$35 million, focused on sustaining and expanding projects to ensure future growth. Despite these hurdles, we are committed to improving our operational efficiency and production capacity. To this end, we have outlined Mopani's expansion capital projects, with full commissioning expected by 2027, aimed at significantly enhancing Mopani's production profile.

After the year end, a significant development was recorded at an extraordinary meeting held on 23 February 2024, where shareholders approved a strategic investment by International Resources Holding Limited (IRH) through its subsidiary, Delta Mining Limited, acquiring a 51% interest in Mopani. This US$1.1 billion investment comprises US$620 million in new equity capital and US$ 400 million shareholder loans. This transaction, aligned with our strategic focus, promises to bolster Mopani's financial and operational resilience.

The investment by IRH is structured to address and streamline Mopani's financial obligations effectively. Key steps include Delta subscribing to new shares, resulting in a significant capital infusion of US$ 620 million, and a comprehensive strategy to manage existing Glencore debts, including repayment plans and the termination of previous off-take agreements. This investment will ensure Mopani's stable growth moving forward.

Kansanshi Royalty Model

At an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) held 31st March 2023, the shareholders of ZCCM-IH approved an agreement for a royalty transaction between ZCCM-IH and First Quantum Minerals Limited. The transaction involved ZCCM-IH's conversion of its 20% equity interest in Kansanshi Mining Plc into a 3.1% life of mine royalty. The transaction also provides for 20% of the KMP VAT refunds as at June 30, 2022, to be paid to ZCCM-IH, as and when these are received by KMP from the ZRA. Accordingly, the ZCCM-IH's 3.1% life of mine royalty has been reclassified as financial asset held at fair value through profit or loss.

To date, ZCCM-IH has recorded total royalty income and VAT refund of ZMW1.2 billion (US$ 58.48 million) and ZMW170.74 million (US$8.32 million) respectively.

Shareholding increase in Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (“CEC”)

During the period under review ZCCM-IH increased its shareholding in Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (“CEC”) from 24.1% held since 2018, to 31.07%. The increase was influenced by our strategic drive to maximize shareholder value in profitable and viable ventures; coupled with the confidence we have in CEC's projected business growth arising from its expansion into renewable energy.

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (‘'KCM'')

ZCCM-IH and Vedanta Resources Group have agreed to reset the relationship which resulted in the execution of an Implementation Agreement, and a New Shareholders Agreement on 6th November 2023. Subsequently, the parties entered into a Global Settlement Agreement which effectively resolved all disputes between the parties. The legal processes to withdraw the winding up petition in the Zambian Courts and the Arbitration proceedings in South Africa are still in progress.

Mingomba Mining Limited (“MML”)

Mingomba Mining Limited is a partnership between Mingomba Holdings Limited 52%, EMR Capital, 28%, and ZCCM-IH, 20%. MML was established in 2023 and is currently undertaking a drilling program in the Mingomba license area in Chililabombwe, a tenement close to the Konkola Copper Mine (“KCM”) and the Democratic Republic of Congo border area which was previously a part of the Lubambe mine license area.

So far, Kobold has drilled a total of about 32,322 meters in sixteen drill holes as at end of December 2023. Kobold is using Artificial Intelligence (“A.I”) computer-based techniques in the exploration process, which will help fast track the process to orebody definition and thereafter, mine development.

Investrust Bank Plc

ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") holds a 71.4% stake in Investrust Bank Plc ("Investrust"). On 2 April 2024, the Bank of Zambia announced its takeover of Investrust, effective immediately. Concurrently, the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) suspended trading of Investrust shares starting 3 April 2024. ZCCM-IH is monitoring the situation and will update stakeholders on significant developments.

OUTLOOK

ZCCM-IH continues to position itself to pursue more opportunities in the mining sector. As per ZCCM-IH strategy, which is focused on mining and mining related investments, the Company will continue to seek mutually beneficial partnership that will benefit the Zambian people.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 15 April 2024

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities

Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 12 April 2024

APPENDICES

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue

572,347

701,428 Gross (loss) (177,747) (152,434) Operating (loss) (154,361) (195,035) Net finance income (110,655) (106,384) Share of profit of equity accounted investees 93,646 94,026 (Loss) before tax (171,370) (207,393) Income tax (expense) /credit (52,619) (14,634) (Loss)/profit for the year (223,989) (222,027) Earnings per share (US$) (1.39) (1.38) Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) (1.39) (1.38)











US$ ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2023 31 Dec

2022 US$'000 US$'000 Investment income 103,717 288,347 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,129 46 Operating profit 127,435 237,788 Net finance income 145,162 25,851 Profit before tax 272,597 263,639 Income tax credit/(expense) (52,619) (13,860) Profit for the year 219,978 249,779 Earnings per share (US$) 1.37 1.55 Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) 1.37 1.55



US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Unaudited Audited

31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 US$'000 US$'000 Assets Property, plant, and equipment 434,192 756,962 Exploration and evaluation asset 1,998 2,767 Intangible assets 121,296 189,407 Investment property 8,102 11,120 Investments in associates 392,105 840,596 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 117,278 69,375 Financial assets at fair value through OCI 553,823 - Trade and other receivables 173,922 162,390 Environmental Protection Fund 5,731 5,231 Deferred tax assets - 6,805 Inventories 137,991 295,855 Trade and other receivables 24,917 42,256 Term deposits 171,337 295,815 Cash and cash equivalents 17,496 18,234 Assets held for sale 48,487 116,536 Total assets 2,208,675 2,813,349

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves (229,272) 541,639 Borrowings 1,690,255 1,522,053 Deferred tax liabilities 28,570 - Retirement benefits 1,046 10,134 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 67,646 67,640 Bank overdraft 42,548 38,118 Borrowings - 47,883 Trade and other payables 474,079 412,750 Provisions 24,870 27,015 Current tax liabilities 5,013 10,533 Retirement benefits 6,671 7,707 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 97,249 127,877 Total equity and liabilities 2,208,675 2,813,349

* The Statement of Financial Position has been translated using the rate of K25.75/US$.