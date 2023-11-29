29/11/2023 - 12:00

RESTORATION OF TRADING OF ZCCM-IH SHARES ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce to its Shareholders that the trading of shares of the Company on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) has been restored effective 27 November 2023.

Shareholders are referred to the announcement dated 8 May 2023, in which the Company notified the Shareholders of the temporary suspension of trading on the LSE by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. This suspension was due to non-compliance with Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) Disclosure and Transparency Rules Sourcebook 4.1.3, related to the delayed publication of audited financial results for the years 2021 and 2022.

We are now pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed the required audit and has published the audited financial results for the years 2021 and 2022. The completion of these audits and the subsequent compliance with the FCA regulations have led to the lifting of the suspension.

ZCCM-IH is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency and appreciates the patience and support of its shareholders and stakeholders during this period.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 29 November 2023