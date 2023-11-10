SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi- Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Contact Number: +260-211-232456
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- The Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- ZCCM-IH Investments Holdings Plc
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: 10 November 2023
FIRST CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to advise shareholders and market participants that there are developments relating to the Company, the full impact of which are currently being determined, which may have an effect on the Company's securities.
Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution and to seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 10 November 2023
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|T | +260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia.
First Issued on 10 November 2023