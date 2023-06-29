 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

ZCCM-IH Provisional Abridged Financial Results_31 Dec 22 _29.06.2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037

Pangaea Securities Limited

ISSUED ON: 29 June 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

(Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia)

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH PLC” or “the Company”) announces the provisional financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the ‘‘the Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2022.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Nine (9) companies:
Name Shareholding
Mopani Copper Mine PLC 100.00%
Ndola Lime Company Limited (In Liquidation) 100.00%
Kariba Minerals Limited 100.00%
Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited 100.00%
Mushe Milling Limited 100.00%
Kabundi Resources Limited 100.00%
Limestone Resources Limited 100.00%
Investrust Bank PLC 71.40%
Zambia Gold Company Limited 51.00%

The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies:
Name Shareholding
Rembrandt Properties 49.00%
Central African Cement Limited 49.00%
Maamba Collieries Limited 35.00%
Konkola Copper Mines PLC 20.60%
Kansanshi Mining PLC 20.00%
Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC 24.10%
CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC 20.00%
Lubambe Copper Mines PLC 20.00%
NFCA Africa Mining PLC 15.00%
Chibuluma Mines PLC 15.00%
Chambishi Metals PLC 15.00%
Copper Tree Mineral Limited 15.58%
Oranto Oil Block 10.00%
Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited 10.00%



PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec
2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
Revenue    
 11,959,354		    
 14,395,493
Gross (loss)/profit   (2,749,760)   164,460
Operating loss   (3,354,959)    (13,313,773)
Net finance cost   (1,813,846)   (866,045)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees   1,603,143   3,004,542
Loss before tax   (3,565,662)    (11,175,276)
Income tax (expense)/credit   (249,504)   66,476
Loss for the year    (3,815,166)    (11,108,800)
Earnings per share (ZMW)   (23.73)   (69.08)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW)   (23.73)   (69.08)
 
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec
2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
Investment income   4,916,309   968,137
Revenue from contracts with customers    778    79,837
Operating profit   4,054,286   1,841,747
Net finance income/(cost)   440,763   (251,987)
Profit before tax    4,495,049    1,589,760
Income tax (expense)/credit   (236,321)   86,158
Profit for the year   4,258,728   1,675,918
Earnings per share (ZMW)   26.48   10.42
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW)   26.48   10.42
         
 

 

 

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec
2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
Assets        
Non-current Assets        
Property, plant, and equipment   12,484,907   12,857,452
Exploration and evaluation asset   51,437   38,989
Intangible assets   4,582,654   4,676,296
Investment property   200,751   192,227
Investments in associates   15,174,862   17,067,159
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   1,252,400   1,458,000
Trade and other receivables   2,931,539   1,330,438
Environmental Protection Fund   94,433   87,130
Deferred tax assets   122,852   340,848
Current Assets        
Inventories   4,921,366   4,651,886
Trade and other receivables   762,831   3,264,975
Assets held for sale   2,103,761   1,478,611
Term deposits   5,340,202   653,742
Cash and cash equivalents   329,173   184,625
Total assets   50,353,168   48,282,378
 
Equity and liabilities		        
Capital and reserves   9,343,136   14,272,867
Non-current Liabilities        
Borrowings   27,476,859   24,546,001
Retirement benefits   182,940   96,287
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation   1,221,068   1,198,814
Borrowings   864,411   797,566
Current Liabilities        
Overdraft   688,120   70,449
Trade and other payables   7,451,177   4,796,508
Provisions   487,689   378,746
Current income tax liabilities   190,143   202,563
Retirement benefits   139,131   244,001
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale   2,308,494   1,678,576
Total equity and liabilities   50,353,168   48,282,378
         

 

 

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec 2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
Assets        
Non-current Assets        
Property, plant, and equipment   90,471   78,439
Intangible assets    3,377   2,537
Investment property   200,751   192,227
Investment in subsidiaries   405,051   327,939
Investments in associates   16,256,411   20,603,089
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   1,252,400   1,458,000
Trade and other receivables   958,162   676,478
Deferred tax assets   258,966   468,109
         
Current Assets
Inventories		   16,427   22,034
Trade and other receivables   173,829   197,844
Term deposits   5,340,202   632,992
Cash and cash equivalents   45,586   81,498
Assets held for sale   145,700   430,977
Total assets   25,147,333   25,172,163
 
Equity		        
Capital and reserves   24,679,852   24,732,194
Non-Current Liabilities        
Retirement Benefit Obligations   9,275   10,256
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation   39,357   79,931
Borrowings   -   1,135
Current Liabilities        
Trade and other payables   121,005   116,883
Provisions   108,686   29,528
Current income tax liabilities   189,158   202,236
Total equity and liabilities   25,147,333   25,172,163
         

 

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec 2022   31 Dec 2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
         
Net cash flow generated from operating activities   1,188,449   416,970
Net cash flow used from investing activities   (906,777)   (103,180)
Net cash outflow from financing activities   (698,833)   (402,694)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents    (417,161)    (88,904)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year   336,101   425,005
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   (81,060)   336,101
Included in the statement of financial position   (358,947)   114,176
Included in assets held for sale   277,887   221,925
    (81,060)   336,101
 
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec 2022   31 Dec 2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
         
Net cash flows from operating activities   4,726,479   524,906
Net cash flows used in investing activities   (4,761,256)   (439,590)
Net cash flows used in financing activities   (1,135)   (124,457)
Decreased in cash and cash equivalents   (35,912)   (39,141)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year   81,498   120,639
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   45,586   81,498

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec 2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
         
Balance at 1 Jan   14,272,867   21,004,417
Loss for the year   (3,815,166)   (11,108,800)
Other comprehensive income   (1,029,340)   4,430,326
Dividend paid   (85,225)   (53,076)
Balance at 31 Dec   9,343,136   14,272,867
 

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec
2021
    ZMW'000   ZMW'000
         
Balance at 1 Jan   23,732,194   23,164,958
 Profit for the year   4,258,728   1,675,918
Other comprehensive income   (3,225,845)   (55,606)
Dividend paid   (85,225)   (53,076)
Balance at 31 Dec   24,679,852   24,732,194
         
           
  1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
  1. Group Performance

Performance at Group level was impacted by the performance of Mopani Copper Mines Plc (“Mopani”) resulting in a loss of ZMW 3.82 billion (US$ 223.76 million) recorded in 2022 compared to a loss of ZMW11.08 billion (US$ 564.57 million) recorded in 2021. The loss at Group level was on account of :

  • Declined average copper price from US$9,315 per ton in 2021 to US$8,815 per ton in 2022;
  • Lower copper production level experienced at Mopani due to the smelter shutdown; and
  • No significant impairment of goodwill was recognised during the year (2021: ZMW 13.3 billion( US$ 678.73 million)). 

The Group recorded an increase in total assets from ZMW48.3 billion recorded in 2021 to ZMW 50.4 billion in 2022 largely on account of exchange differences from foreign currency denominated assets as well as improvement in the performance of some investee companies.

The Group's total liabilities increased from ZMW34 billion in 2021 to ZMW41 billion in 2022 on account of the Glencore long-term loan facility advanced to Mopani of US$1.5 billion.

The Group's retained earnings as of 31 December 2022 were negative at ZMW10.50 billion (2021: ZMW6.84 billion). The movement in retained earnings is attributable to the recorded Group loss of ZMW3.82 billion recorded in 2022 (2021: ZMW11.08 billion loss).

  1. Company Performance

Company performance improved with a profit for the year of ZMW 4.26 billion in 2022 from ZMW1.68 billion recorded in 2021. The improved performance was due to a special dividend received from Kansanshi Copper Mining PLC of ZMW3.3 billion (US$ 195 million).

  1. KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
  1. Mopani Copper Mines PLC (“Mopani”)

Below is a summary of Mopani's financial performance which has been incorporated in the Group's Financial Statements:

Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive - Mopani Copper Mine PLC
  2022 Audited 2021
  ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Revenue 1 1 , 854 , 038 14, 116 , 2 1 7
Gross (loss)/profit (14,565 , 499) 146 , 36 5
Operating loss ( 2,844 , 097 ) ( 1, 1 92 , 992 )
Net finance cost (2,238,476) (604,157)
Loss before tax  ( 5 , 082 , 573 )  (1, 459 ,9 35 )
Loss for the year  ( 5 , 082 , 573 )  (1, 459 ,9 35 )
     

 

Statement of Financial Position - Mopani Copper Mine PLC    
  2022 Audited 2021
Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Property, plant, and equipment  16,818,826  17,327,597
Inventories 4,836,680 4,564,852
Trade and other receivables 2,616,620 3,595,239
Environmental Protection Fund 94,433 87,130
Cash and cash equivalents 159,584 78,469
Total assets 24,526,143 25,653,287
     
Equity and liabilities    
Capital and reserves (13,547,663) (6,054,075)
Borrowings  28,341,270  25,342,432
Trade and other payables 7,245,750 4,606,104
Bank overdraft 678,900 65,743
Retirement benefits 312,796 330,032
Provisions 376,431 347,321
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 1,118,659 1,015,730
Total equity and liabilities 24,526,143 23,653,287

In 2022, Mopani recorded a loss of ZMW5.08 billion (US$ 298.1 million)compared to ZMW 1.46 billion (US$ 74.2 million). The recorded results were due to reduced copper production levels from 72,694 tonnes in 2022 from 87,618 tonnes in 2021. The lower production levels recorded in 2022 was on account of the smelter shutdown for 45-days from August to September 2022. This shutdown was necessitated by maintenance, refurbishment of critical components, and replacement of refractory bricks.

Mopani's future growth prospects hinges on its planned completion and commissioning of expansion capital projects. The Company has planned for a ramped-up production profile as these projects are expected to be commissioned to full capacity by 2027. In addition to spending on its expansion projects, the Company has continued to ensure that sustaining capital is secured and utilised in the best possible way given the current funding limitations. During the year, Mopani has spent US$77.4 million mostly on mining development and the smelter maintenance and refurbishment (2021: US$39 million). The Group remains optimistic with the enormous task ahead to secure funds for Mopani of more than US$300 million to complete the expansion projects over the next three years, as well as an additional US$150 million for sustaining capital over the same period.

Considering the above , and as per the Market Announcement dated 15 June 2022, ZCCM-IH engaged a globally renowned investment bank, Rothschild & Co., South Africa (Pty) Ltd (“Rothschild & Co”) to assist ZCCM-IH with the strategic review of Mopani to ensure its sustainability and continued development. Mopani'sfuture will be realised as the expansion projects are progressively completed to be able to produce over 200,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode from 2027 onwards.Therefore, the review is being undertaken to provide strategic options that will ensure Mopani is operating optimally and is expected to be complement by December 2023.

  1. Kansanshi Royalty Transaction with FQM

After the year end on 31 March 2023, the shareholders of ZCCM-IH approved an agreement for a royalty transaction between ZCCM-IH and First Quantum Minerals Limited. The transaction involved ZCCM-IH conversion of its 20% equity interest in Kansanshi Mining PLC into a 3.1% life of mine royalty.

This transaction is in line with the key objective of the ZCCM-IH strategic plan of maximising value extraction from investments.

The implemented Kansanshi Royalty transaction will ensure the following benefits to ZCCM-IH;

  • Guaranteed revenue: ZCCM-IH expected to record consistent and predictable revenue over the entire mine life and will therefore benefit throughout the existence of the KMP mine if it is in operation.
  • Greater revenue: Royalty produces greater total revenue over time compared to the dividend model.
  • Access to financing: Greater capital accumulation will lead to improved access to financing; and
  • Drive portfolio growth: Improved cashflow will allow increased investment into greenfield and brownfield projects.
  1. Delayed Publication of 2021 and 2022 Financial Statements

In 2021, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) acquired 90% shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines PLC bringing its shareholding to 100%. As a result of this acquisition, an independent valuation of Mopani's assets and liabilities at acquisition was required as per the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standard 3 (IFRS 3). This process took longer than expected and resulted in delays in finalising the 2021 and subsequently the 2022 Financial Statements. This valuation exercise has now been completed and undergoing further audit reviews.

Considering the above, the 2022 comparative amounts in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive , statements of financial position, statement of changes in equity have been updated to reflect the draft valuation results of the fair valuation of assets and liabilities related to the acquisition of 90% shares of Mopani as of 31 March 2021. The key changes made to the 2022 comparative amounts include:

  • Accounting for goodwill totalling ZMW 13.3 billion which was recognised at acquisition and impaired in 2021. The accounting treatment of goodwill is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards; and
  • Certain comparative (2021) amounts in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income have been re-presented such as revenue, cost of sales, other administration expenses , to ensure consistency.

The Company expects to publish its audited Financial Statements by 31July 2023. In the interim, ZCCM-IH is issuing to the shareholders and the market the unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2022. The unaudited financial results for the year ended 2021 were issued in 2022.

  1. OUTLOOK

ZCCM-IH continues to position itself to pursue more opportunities in the mining sector. As per ZCCM-IH strategy, which is focused on mining and mining related investments, the Company will seek mutually beneficial investments. ZCCM-IH is pursuing specific projects in gold, manganese, copper, cobalt as way of maximising value extraction and improving shareholder value.
ZCCM-IH's focus going forward continues to be:

  • Raising both short-term as well long-term capital to support mining and mining related investments within the group. Critical to this is the raising of adequate capital for Mopani to enable the growth and sustainability of the mine ;
  • Implementation of more predictable alternative income streams such as royalty model;
  • Continued research and development to support investments in viable mining and mineral value Addition projects;
  • Continued implementation of the turnaround plans for loss making investee companies; and
  • Divestment from non-viable and non-mining related investments.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued on 29 June 2023

APPENDICES

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2022		   31 Dec
2021
    US$'000   US$'000
Gross (loss)/profit   (161,277)   8,358
Operating (loss)/profit    (196,773)    (676,634)
Net finance income   (106,384)   (44,014)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees   94,026   152,697
(Loss) before tax   (209,131)   (567,951)
Income tax (expense) /credit   (14,634)   3,378
(Loss)/profit for the year   (223,765)   (564,573)
Earnings per share (US$)   (1.39)   (3.51)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)   (1.39)   (3.51)

 

 

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec
2021		   31 Dec
2020
    US$'000   US$'000
Investment income   288,347   49,203
Revenue from contracts with customers   46   4,057
Operating profit   237,788   93,601
Net finance income   25,851   (12,807)
Profit before tax    263,639    80,794
Income tax credit/(expense)   (13,860)   4,379
Profit for the year   249,779   85,173
         
Earnings per share (US$)   1.55   0.53
Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)   1.55   0.53

 

 
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec 2022   31 Dec 2021
    US$'000   US$'000
Assets        
Property, plant, and equipment   756,962   777,599
Exploration and evaluation asset   2,767   2,077
Intangible assets   275,657   280,844
Investment property   11,120   11,541
Investments in associates   840,596   1,024,655
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   69,375   87,533
Trade and other receivables   162,390   79,875
Environmental Protection Fund   5,231   5,231
Deferred tax assets   6,805   20,463
Inventories   295,855   280,927
Trade and other receivables   42,256   196,018
Term deposits   295,815   39,248
Cash and cash equivalents   18,234   11,084
Assets held for sale   116,536   88,771
Total assets   2,899,599   2,905,866
 
Equity and liabilities		        
Capital and reserves   627,889   864,049
Borrowings   1,522,053   1,473,659
Retirement benefits   10,134   5,781
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation   67,640   71,973
Bank overdraft   38,118   4,230
Borrowings   47,883   47,883
Trade and other payables   412,750   287,966
Provisions   27,015   22,739
Current tax liabilities   10,533   12,161
Retirement benefits   7,707   14,649
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale   127,877   100,776
Total equity and liabilities   2,899,599   2,905,866

 

 
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
    Unaudited   Unaudited
    31 Dec 2022   31 Dec 2021
    US$'000   US$'000
Assets        
Property, plant, and equipment   7,408   6,702
Intangible assets   198   149
Investment property   11,120   11,541
Investments in subsidiaries   22,437   19,688
Investments in associates   900,507   1,236,940
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss   69,375   87,533
Trade and other receivables   53,076   40,613
Deferred tax assets   14,345   28,104
Inventory   830   1,159
Trade and other receivables   9,629   11,878
Term deposits   295,815   38,003
Cash and cash equivalents   2,525   4,893
Assets held for sale   8,071   25,874
Total assets   1,395,336   1,513,077
         
Equity and liabilities        
Capital and reserves   1,369,440   1,486,662
Borrowings   -   -
Retirement benefits   514   616
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation   2,180   4,799
Borrowings   -   68
Trade and other payables   6,703   7,017
Provisions   6,021   1,773
Current tax liabilities   10,478   12,142
Total equity and liabilities   1,395,336   1,513,077
