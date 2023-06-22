22/06/2023 - 16:00

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Pangaea Securities Limited

Telephone Number: +260 211 220707 | Website: www.pangaea.co.zm

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are advised that ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“the Company or ZCCM”) has entered negotiations, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Accordingly, investors in ZCCM are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's shares and should seek the professional advice of a broker or investment advisor for guidance.

By Order of the Board,

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 22 June 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

