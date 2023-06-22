SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Announcement”)
ISSUER
|
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
BROKER
Pangaea Securities Limited
[a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
Regulated and Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia
Telephone Number: +260 211 220707 | Website: www.pangaea.co.zm
AUTHORISATION
Approval for this Announcement has been granted by:
- The Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia (“SEC”)
- ZCCM-IH
DISCLAIMER AND RISK WARNING
The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED ON: 22 June 2023
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]
CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders are advised that ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“the Company or ZCCM”) has entered negotiations, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Accordingly, investors in ZCCM are advised to exercise caution when trading in the Company's shares and should seek the professional advice of a broker or investment advisor for guidance.
By Order of the Board,
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Lusaka, Zambia - 22 June 2023
Sponsoring Broker
Pangaea Securities Limited
(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)
(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)
______________________________________________________________
Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925
First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia
First Issued: 22 June 2023