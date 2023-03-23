23/03/2023 - 11:20

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Announcement”)

ISSUER



ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

BROKER

Pangaea Securities Limited

[a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

Regulated and Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia

Telephone Number: +260 211 220707 | Website: www.pangaea.co.zm

AUTHORISATION

Approval for this Announcement has been granted by:

The Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)

The Securities and Exchange Commission Zambia (“SEC”)

ZCCM-IH

DISCLAIMER AND RISK WARNING

The announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED ON: 22 March 2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]



NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC hereby announces the appointment of Mr Charles Mjumphi as Company Secretary effective 23rd March 2023.

Mr Charles Mjumphi joined ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc in January 2013 as Corporate Officer and later served as Corporate Services Manager in the Company Secretarial Directorate. He has over 20 years' experience in Corporate Governance, Business Development and Project Management having worked and spearheaded the establishment of the Business Unit of the Cooperative League of the USA (CLUSA) the international arm of the National Cooperative Business Association of the USA, which provides technical assistance in cooperatives development internationally. He worked as General Manager as well as Business Development Manager for CLUSA responsible for strategy. Mr Mjumphi worked for Concern Worldwide Zambia (a project sponsored by the Irish Government) as Business Development Advisor before assuming the position of Program Manager in charge of livelihoods enterprise development including fundraising.

He is a Chartered Secretary/Corporate Governance Professional and a member of ICSA-UK, the Chartered Governance Institute. He is currently Branch Chairperson for ICSA Zambia. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Edinburgh Business School, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree with Specialism in Strategy from Edinburgh Business School, a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Financial Management from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA-UK), and Diploma in Business Administration and Marketing from the Cambridge International College of the UK.

The Board is confident that with his background and experience, Mr. Mjumphi, will continue to make a valuable contribution to the success of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC.

By Order of the Board

Dr Ndoba J. Vibetti

Chief Executive Officer

Lusaka, Zambia - 22 March 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

___________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 23 March 2023