ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

ISSUED: May 6, 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Ronnie Kamanya as Director with effect from 26th April 2022.

Brief Professional Background

Mr R Kamanya is a passionate Pension and Business Professional by training with experience of 25 years' from National Pension Scheme Authority, Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Public Procurement Authority (Formerly, Zambia National Tender Board).

He has sound knowledge and experience at strategic, tactical and operational levels in Public Pension Schemes, Occupational Pension Schemes, Public Procurement, Zambian and UK Taxation, and understanding of the dynamics surrounding social security particularly in Southern and East Africa.

Mr Kamanya has a Master of Management in the Field of Social Security, Policy Management and Administration with Research from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg in South Africa. He has been schooled in Social Security, Strategic Planning, Scenario Planning, Policy Management, and Change Management. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration obtained from the CopperBelt University, and a Graduate Diploma with CIPS and Accounting.

The Board looks forward to the contribution of Mr. Kamanya to the Company and expects that his participation will add value to ZCCM-IH.

