22/04/2022 - 15:45

Invitation to the ZCCM-IH Virtual Shareholder Open Day

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH or the Company) wishes to announce that it will be hosting a Virtual Shareholder Open Day on Wednesday 27 April 2022 from 10:00 hours to 12:00 hours Central Africa Time (CAT). This will be streamed live via video conferencing.

The event will feature presentations by the Company's Board Chairperson Ms. Dolika Banda and the Company's Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tisa Chama.

Presentation topics will include the ZCCM-IH Strategic Plan 2020 – 2026, Strategic Portfolio Updates, and items relating to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) among others.

Shareholders are requested to register in advance to attend the Virtual Shareholder Open Day. This can be done via the following link: https://zccm-ih.financifi.com/register/

Virtual Shareholder Open Day Registration Instructions

Fill in the fields as labelled. Please note that the fields marked by a star (*) are mandatory. Select to receive alerts via Electronic Mail (“Email”), Short Message Service (“SMS”), or both. Select the “Event Announcements” option. Please note that other alert options can be selected as well. Read through and confirm acceptance of our privacy policy by selecting the “Privacy Policy” option. Confirm attendance by clicking “Register”.