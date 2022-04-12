SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Contact Number: +260-211-232456
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: April 12, 2022
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]
CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE
Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Yollard Kachinda as a Director with effect from 6th April 2022.
The Board would like to thank Mr. Kachinda for his contribution to ZCCM-IH during the time he served as Non-Executive Director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
By Order of the Board
Mr. Chabby Chabala
Company Secretary
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday, 12 April 2022
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|T | +260-211-232456
E | [email protected]
W | www.sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 12 April 2022