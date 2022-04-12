12/04/2022 - 10:45

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

ISSUED: April 12, 2022

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Yollard Kachinda as a Director with effect from 6th April 2022.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Kachinda for his contribution to ZCCM-IH during the time he served as Non-Executive Director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Tuesday, 12 April 2022

