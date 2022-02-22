22/02/2022 - 20:15

ISSUED: XX 2021

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the Group and Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 is expected to be approximately 594% and 273% higher respectively, than the nine (9) months financial period ended 31 December 2019.

ZCCM-IH with effect from 1st April 2019, changed its financial year end from 31st March to 31st December to comply with the provisions of section 71 of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018.

The movement in EPS for the Group is primarily attributed to the increase of ZMW1.067 billion in share of profit of equity accounted investee companies coupled with exchange gains recorded from the Group's United States Dollars (US$) denominated assets. The movement in EPS for the company is attributed to increase in investment and net finance income.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

The Company expects its audited Abridged Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 to be released on Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 23 February 2022. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until publication of the results.

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 February 2022