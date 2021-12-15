15/12/2021 - 19:50

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) wishes to announce the retirement of Mr Michael Chibonga as a Director with effect from 13 December 2021.

The Board also wishes to announce the appointment of the following as Directors effective 14 December 2021.

Ms Dolika E S Banda - Chairperson of the Board.

Ms. Dolika E S Banda has extensive and deep experience in development finance, and is an Independent Consultant focused on accelerating impact-driven transformational economic development in emerging markets, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa integration.

Equipped with natural leadership talent and proven decisive business acumen, Ms Banda is a globally exposed and versatile C-suite executive, bringing over 30 years of emerging markets development finance experience with a global purview. She has had oversight for portfolios of several billion US-dollars across the globe, managed by diverse multi-cultural teams in multiple geographic locations.

With an over 36-year career, Ms Banda has held senior positions with Citibank Zambia, Barclays Bank Zambia, the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC), the UK government's development finance institution (CDC Group Plc) and the African Union's African Risk Capacity Insurance Company (ARC Ltd). With a focus on banking and finance, her international experience combines operational investments as well as policy advice. She has worked across the globe, including Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Central Asia and the United States of America.

Ms Banda has served in various capacities including being the CEO of the African Risk Capacity Insurance Company (ARC Ltd), and worked for the IFC for 16 years from 1996 to 2012, mainly based in Washington DC. Her current board directorship roles include; CARE International USA, CDC Group Plc and Harith General Partners in South Africa.

Ms Banda's board skills include Business alliances, Financial leadership, Financial management, Organizational leadership, Policy optimization, Relationship management, Shareholder accountability and Strategic planning.

Mr Gregory C Kabwe

Mr Gregory Chomba Kabwe serves as Director – Investment and Debt Management (IDM) under the Ministry of Finance and National Planning. Under this position he is responsible for managing public debt and Government investments to ensure debt sustainability, returns on investment and meet the financing requirements.

Mr Kabwe holds a Master of Science in Professional Accountancy and a Bachelor of Laws Degree. He is also a Fellow of both the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. In his earlier studies, Mr Kabwe obtained a National Accounting Technician Certificate and a Science Laboratory Technician Advanced Certificate.

Mr Kabwe has served at senior management level in various positions in Government. Prior to his appointment as Director -IDM, he held positions of Director – Policy Research and Standards and Chief Accountant – Policy Research and Standards.

Mr Kabwe has also previously served in various capacities in Government including positions of Principal Accountant – Payroll Monitoring Unit, Principal Accountant – Provincial Accounting Control Unit, Senior Accountant, Regional Accountant and Assistant Accountant.

Mr Kabwe's experience on Boards include serving as Non-Executive Director on Development Bank of Zambia and the Board of Zambia National Building Society. He has also sat on various Boards and Technical Committees of parastatal bodies

Mr Moses S Nyirenda

Mr Moses Smart Nyirenda is the Director – Human Resource and Administration at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (MoMMD). He holds a Master of Sciences-Human Resource (HR) Management, a Bachelor of Sciences – Human Resource Management and a Diploma in Personnel Management. He is a member of the Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management. Mr Nyirenda has 33 years of civil service experience specialising in public administration.

Mr Nyirenda has vast experience at senior management level. Prior to his appointment at Director level, he held positions of Assistant Director – HR and Administration and Administrative Officer, amongst others.

Mr Nyirenda has served in various capacities in other Ministries either on secondment or attachment on special duties which included the secondment to Medical Stores Ltd as a Government Liaison Officer to oversee the restructuring of medical stores to a management contract company from a government run parastatal. During his career, Mr Nyirenda has sat on various Ministerial Committees and Committees of parastatal companies such as ZAMTEL and Zambia Railways Ltd.

Bishop John H Mambo

Bishop John H Mambo is a multi-lingual, dynamic leader within Zambia and beyond. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from Langwith College, University of York in England. His career includes pastoral, community and public service with corporate experience. He has more than twenty-five years devoted to spreading the word of God whilst being deeply involved in caring for vulnerable and orphaned children in the rural communities. He was also the regional overseer for the Church of God for a number of years, his last position being Suprintendent in charge of East, Central and Southern Africa.

Bishop Mambo has served in various capacities which include amongst others, Board Chairman for the Programme against Malnutrition, General Manager for Chekos Group (Zambia) and as Assistant Air Traffic controller for the Department of Civil Aviation. He has also served in various public appointments which include the Chairman of Foresight Investments in 2019, the Board of Mulele Mwana Old People's village as well as Chairperson for Civic Society for Constitutional Agenda (CISCA) in 2017, amongst others.

He has also held various public service appointments which include Commissioner on the Mun'gomba Constitutional Review Commission (2002-2005), Board member on the Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA), member of the board of the National Aids Council and served in the Churches Health Association of Zambia(CHAZ) as a member amongst others. He has further served on peace and mediation missions to several countries which include Congo DRC, Angola, Mozambique and South Africa.

Bishop Mambo has received several honors and awards in his distinguished service.

The Board looks forward to the contribution of the newly appointed directors to the Company and expects that their participation will add value and bring dynamism to ZCCM-IH.

The Board would also like to thank Mr Chibonga for his contribution to ZCCM-IH during the time he served as Non-Executive Director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Mr. Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

