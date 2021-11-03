03/11/2021 - 17:50

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

November 3, 2021

ZCCM-IH MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE SUSPENSION OF MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT KASENSELI GOLD MINE IN MWINILUNGA

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act, No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia and Section 3.4 of the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM- IH” or the “Company”) announces the suspension of all mining and processing operations at Kasenseli Gold Mine (“Kasenseli Mine”) in Mwinilunga, North-Western Province. This follows a Ministerial directive from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to suspend operations and address concerns relating to Kansenseli Mine's license conditions and safety regulations. The concerns raised by the Ministry chiefly relates to safety and security, amongst others.

The suspension of mining operations at Kasenseli Mine was effective 22nd October 2021 and will remain in force until all issues highlighted in the Ministerial directive are closed out.

Kasenseli Mine is operated by Zambia Gold Company Ltd, a subsidiary of ZCCM-IH

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 03 November 2021

