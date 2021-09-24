24/09/2021 - 17:50

FURTHER CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH”) are referred to the announcement dated 23 May 2019 concerning ZCCM-IH filing a petition in the High Court of Zambia for the winding up of Konkola Copper Mines PLC (“KCM”) on 21 May 2019 (the “Petition”) and the appointment by the Court of Mr. Milingo Lungu as provisional liquidator of KCM (the “Provisional Liquidator”) and to the announcement dated 23 June 2021 regarding ZCCM-IH's application for leave to appeal against the decision of the Court of appeal.

Shareholders are advised that the Supreme Court on 2nd September 2021 granted ZCCM-IH leave to appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal which had decided that the liquidation proceedings be stayed, and the parties referred to arbitration. ZCCM has since appealed to the Supreme Court.

ZCCM-IH will provide details on this matter in due course.

In the meantime, Shareholders of ZCCM-IH are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company until further information is published.

