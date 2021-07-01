01/07/2021 - 20:30

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

ISSUED: July 1, 2021

FINAL DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 17th Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2021, a Final Dividend of ZMW 0.33 per share for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2019 was approved by the shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listing Requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Final Dividend shall be payable to shareholders registered in the Company's books as at close of business on Friday, 23 July 2021. The payment date will be on or about Monday, 26 July 2021. Therefore, the last day to trade in order to be eligible to receive the dividend is Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

Shareholders are reminded to provide their up-to-date bank account details and forwarding addresses to our Transfer Secretaries (Corpserve Transfer Agents) in order to facilitate efficient and expedient payment of the dividends. The Account Detail Form can be requested from our Transfer Secretaries' via email or collected from their offices; details are as provided below:

Transfer Secretary: Corpserve Transfer Agents Zambia

Address: 6 Mwaleshi Road, Olympia Park, PO Box 37522, Lusaka, Zambia.

Email: [email protected]

Tell: +260 (211) 256969/70; 295888

Website: www.corpserveregistrars.com

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 1 July 2021

