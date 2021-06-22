22/06/2021 - 12:00

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary

ISSUED: June 22, 2021

CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE

Pursuant to section 3.59 of the LuSE Listing Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (the “Board”) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Chibonga as a Director on the Board of Directors of the company with effect from 7 June 2021.

Mr Chibonga is a Director at the Mining Cadastre Department at the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (“MoMMD”). He holds a Bachelor of Mineral Sciences-Mining Engineering from the University of Zambia and a Masters of Engineering Science-Project Management from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Mr Chibonga has vast experience at senior level management. Prior to his appointment as Director at the Mining Cadastre Department, Mr Chibonga held the position of Head-Mining Cadastre Unit from 2013 to 2018. He has worked at the Ministry in various portfolios, amongst others, Mining Engineer and Senior Mining Engineer. He has also worked at Konkola Copper Mines PLC between 2003 and 2005 when he was on secondment from MoMMD.

The Board looks forward to Mr. Chibonga's contributions to the Company in his capacity as Director on the Board and wishes him well.

Mr. Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 June 2021

