ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH Plc”) announces the provisional financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiary (Collectively referred to as the ‘‘the Group'') for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2019.

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END

The financial year end of the Group was changed from 31 March to 31 December in order to comply with the provisions of Section 71 of the Public Finance Management Act and align to the majority shareholder's financial year end. Accordingly, the current financial statements are prepared for nine (9) months from 1 April 2019 to 31 December 2019 and as a result, the comparative figures stated in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows and the related notes are not comparable.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consisted of the following eight (8) subsidiary companies as at 31 December 2019:

Name Shareholding ZCCM-IH Parent Company Ndola Lime Company Limited 100% Kariba Minerals Limited 100% Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited 100% Mushe Milling Limited 100% Nkandabwe Coal Mine Limited 100% Kabundi Resources Limited 100% Limestone Resources Limited 100% Investrust Bank Plc 71.4%

The Company also had other interests in the undernoted companies:

Name Shareholding Rembrandt Properties 49.00% Central African Cement Company Limited 49.00% Maamba Collieries Limited 35.00% Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc 24.10% Konkola Copper Mines Plc 20.60% Kansanshi Mining Plc 20.00% CEC Africa Investments Limited 20.00% Lubambe Copper Mine Plc 20.00% CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines Plc 20.00% Copper Tree Minerals Limited 15.58% NFCA Africa Mining Plc 15.00% Chibuluma Mines Plc 15.00% Chambishi Metals Plc 10.00% Mopani Copper Mines Plc 10.00% Oranto Oil Block 10.00% Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited 10.00%



ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Audited Audited Nine Months to

31 Dec 2019 12 Months to 31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Revenue

62,432

76,670 Gross profit 9,417 45,166 Operating loss (155,385) (580,284) Net finance income 139,074 5,829 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 420,348 973,213 Profit before tax 404,037 398,758 Income tax (expense)/credit (22,871) 49,105 Profit from continuing operations 381,166 447,863 Loss from discontinued operations (73,979) - Profit for the year 307,187 447,863 Earnings per share (k) 1.91 2.79 Basic and diluted earnings per share (k) 1.91 2.79



















ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Audited Audited Nine Months to 31 Dec 2019 12 Months to 31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Investment income

171,163

180,624 Operating profit /(loss) 17,096 (319,576) Net finance income 96,927 (123,835) Profit/(loss)/ before tax 175,601 (269,950) Income tax (expense)/ credit (22,166) 162,426 Profit/(loss) for the year 153,435 (107,524) Earnings per share (k) 0.95 (0.67)

Basic and diluted earnings per share (k) 0.95 (0.67)

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Audited Audited 31 Dec 2019 31 Mar 2019 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant and equipment 299,125 187,268 Intangible assets 648 8,532 Investment property 167,970 251,230 Investments in associates 11,855,067 10,276,405 Goodwill 119,818 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 584 Inventories 52,057 104,681 Trade and other receivables 729,685 1,153,236 Assets held for sale 1,127,333 - Deferred tax assets 564,304 601,589 Term deposits 274,960 754,438 Cash and cash equivalents 56,816 74,480 Total assets 15,247,783 13,412,443 Equity and liabilities Share capital and reserves 12,629,831 11,025,116 Bank overdraft 2,641 - Borrowings - 104,357 Deferred tax liabilities 238,185 245,455 Trade and other payables 738,912 1,553,171 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 1,191,270 - Provisions 83,118 127,590 Retirement benefits 34,669 34,180 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 119,253 145,460 Current tax liabilities 209,904 177,114 Total equity and liabilities 15,247,783 13,412,443









ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Audited Audited 31 Dec 2019 31 Mar 2019 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant and equipment 88,439 85,819 Intangible assets 648 671 Investment property 167,970 157,606 Investments in subsidiaries 147,317 69,987 Investments in associates 10,746,818 9,703,369 Assets held for sale 387,110 - Trade and other receivables 719,855 842,664 Term deposit 273,717 727,554 Cash and cash equivalents 54,359 26,276 Total assets 12,586,233 11,613,946

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves 9,484,935 8,661,948 Borrowings - 103,271 Deferred tax liabilities 2,688,472 2,306,727 Trade and other payables 52,271 77,342 Provisions 83,118 127,590 Retirement benefits 7,971 5,513 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 55,258 112,905 Current tax liabilities 214,208 218,650 Total equity and liabilities 12,586,233 11,613,946

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Audited Audited Nine Months to

31 Dec 2019 12 Months to

31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flow from operating activities 190,389 (238,880) Net cash used in investing activities 37,696 38,181 Net cash outflow on financing (136,702) (64,207) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,383 (264,906) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 74,480 339,386 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 165,865 74,480 Included in the statement of financial position 54,175 74,480 Included in assets held for sale 111,688 - 165,865 74,480

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Audited Audited Nine months to

31 Dec 2019 12 Months to

31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash flow from operating activities 93,439 (80,596) Net cash used in investing activities 37,915 (334,341) Net cash outflow on financing (103,271) 103,271 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,083 (311,666) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 26,276 337,942 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 54,359 26,276

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Audited Audited 9 Months to 31 Dec 2019 12 Months to

31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 April 11,025,116 8,771,841 Profit for the period 307,187 447,863 Other comprehensive income 1,297,528 2,038,573 Dividend paid - (233,161) Balance at 31 December/ March 12,629,831 11,025,116

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Audited Audited Nine months to

31 Dec 2019 12 months to 31 Mar 2019 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 April 8,661,948 5,790,154 Profit/ (loss) for the period 153,435 (107,524) Other comprehensive income 669,552 3,212,479 Dividend paid - (233,161) Balance at 31 December/ March 9,484,935 8,661,948

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Group reported a profit for the nine-month period of ZMW307 million (USD23 million) (March 2019: ZMW448 million (USD40 million)). The 31% decrease in profitability was mainly due to the fact that the previous period is accounting for 12 months as compared to 9 months for the current period. Furthermore, there was a decrease in share of profit of equity accounted investee companies on account of the impairment of receivables by associate companies such as Kansanshi Mining Plc and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc.

The Company reported a profit for the year of ZMW153 million (USD12 million) (March 2019: loss ZMW108 million (USD10 million)), mainly due to exchange gains on foreign denominated assets and reduced administrative costs such as impairment of financial assets accounted at fair value through profit or loss, loans and receivables.

The Group and Company's retained earnings as at 31 December 2019 were positive at ZMW2,191 million (USD179 million) (March 2019: ZMW 1,857 million (USD155 million)) and ZMW978 million (USD79 million) (March 2019: ZMW825 million (USD68 million)) respectively. The increase in retained earnings is attributed to recorded Group and Company record profits in this period of ZMW307 million (USD23 million) and ZMW153 million (USD12 million) respectively.

Group total assets increased by 14% to ZMW15.2 billion (USD 1.2 billion) as at 31 December 2019 from ZMW13.4 billion (USD1.1 billion) as at 31 March 2019. This is mainly attributed to an increase in values of investments in associates from ZMW 10.3 billion (USD956 million) as at 31 March 2019 to ZMW 11.9 billion (USD.

DIVIDEND

The Directors will recommend a final dividend payout of ZMW53,064, 601.26 (USD2,391,590.11) in total ( K 0.33 per share (USD0.0149)).

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS

ZCCM-IH's investments were steered towards the mining sector. Thus, three core strategies were employed targeted at driving portfolio growth which were:

Pursuit of the royalty model in order to introduce new revenue stream;

Realignment of the portfolio to achieve more focus in mining and mining related activities; and

Development of turnaround strategies for loss making subsidiaries.

OUTLOOK

Looking into the future, the mining sector is generally expected to face challenges during early to mid-2020 due to depressed commodity prices and disruption in international trade caused by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Despite these challenges, ZCCM-IH is committed to enhance value creation for its shareholders. Thus, ZCCM-IH will continue to diversify within the mining sector to mitigate slumps that may be experienced in some metals at a particular time while taking advantage of surges occurring in other metals during the same time.

By Order of the Board

Chabby Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 14 June 2021

APPENDICES

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31-Dec- 19 31-Mar-19 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 4,687 6,848 Gross profit 707 4,034 Operating loss (11,664) (51,831) Net finance income 10,440 521 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 31,555 86,926 Profit before tax 30,331 35,616 Income tax (1,717) 4,386 Profit for continuing operations 28,614 40,002 Profit for discontinued operations (5,554) - Profit for the year 23,060 40,002 Earnings per share (USD) 0.14 0.25 Basic and diluted earnings per share (USD) 0.14 0.25

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31-Dec- 19 31-Mar-19 USD'000 USD'000 Investment income 12,849 16,133 Operating profit/(loss) 1,283 (28,543) Net finance income 11,899 4,433 Profit/(loss) before tax 13,182 (24,110) Income tax (1,664) 14,508 Profit/(loss) for the year 11,518 (9,602) Earnings per share (USD) 0.07 (0.06) Basic and diluted earnings per share (USD) 0.07 ( 0.06)