SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 119540000771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Chabby Chabala – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Contact Number: +260-211-232456
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: 12 June 2021
TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”), wishes to advise the shareholders and the market participants that the Company has signed a Group Restructuring and Reorganization Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation Limited (“IDC” or the “Corporation”). ZCCM – IH to transfer its entire 71.4 % of issued share capital in Investrust Bank PLC (“Investrust”) and its entire 100 % of issued share capital and shareholder loan in Mushe Milling Limited (“Mushe”) to IDC at market value and on an arm's length basis, and simultaneously acquire the IDC's 25% of issued share capital in Kagem Mining Limited (“Kagem”) at fair value and on an arm's length basis, as a Group Reorganization exercise at a total net consideration of US$ 19 Million (Nineteen Million Dollars) as final settlement and net payment by ZCCM-IH to IDC (“the Transaction”).
The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and the market that ZCCM-IH, with its advisors, has prepared the technical and financial information which is required in the Circular to ZCCM-IH shareholders (“Shareholders”) to ensure Shareholders have sufficient information to vote on the Transaction at an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). In line with the requirements of Section 9 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the salient features of the Transaction are as follows.
|Particulars of the Transaction
|Group Restructuring and Reorganization involving ZCCM-IH and the Industrial Development Corporation Limited
|Conditions Precedent include:
|
|Net Consideration:
|US$ 19,000,000
The net payment shall be paid in the following manner and conditions as follows:
|Other terms of the Acquisition:
|
|Rationale for the Transaction
|
|Before
|Pro Forma Adjustments
|After
|Percentage change (%)
|EPS (ZMW)
|11.87
|0.43
|12.30
|3.62
|HEPS (ZMW)
|8.59
|0.56
|8.03
|-6.52
|NAV per share
|130.60
|0.4
|131.00
|0.31
|Ordinary Shares in issue
|160,800,286
|160,800,286
|0
|Shares in issue
|160,800,286
|160,800,286
|0
|Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue
|160,800,286
|160,800,286
|0
Annual General Meeting and the Transaction Circular
- A notice of Annual General General Meeting (“AGM”) to consider the Proposed Transaction published on 09 June 2021; and
- A circular to Shareholders giving full details of the Transaction will be mailed to Shareholders on or about Monday, 14 June2021.
The Circular will also be available in electronic form on the LuSE's website (www.luse.co.zm) or Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) website (www.sbz.com.zm). Alternatively, shareholders may collect the Circular from the Company's Transfer Secretaries and/or Sponsoring Broker whose details are below:
|Sponsoring Broker
|Transfer Secretary
|Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
|Corpserve Transfer Agents Limited
|32 Lubu Road
|6 Mwaleshi Road
|Longacres
|Olympia Park
|P.O. Box 38956
|Lusaka
|Lusaka
|Zambia
Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until completion of the Transaction which is expected on 30 June 2021.
By Order of the Board
Chabby Chabala
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on June 12, 2021
|First Issued on 12 June 2021