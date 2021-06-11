11/06/2021 - 20:30

ISSUED: 11 June 2021

TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”), wishes to advise the shareholders and the market participants that the Company has signed a Management Services Agreement (“MSA”) with the Industrial Development Corporation Limited (“IDC” or the “Corporation”). As per the proposed agreement, the IDC will provide mandatory and ad hoc group services to ZCCM-IH on a per hour cost basis for a period of five years from the implementation of the agreement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and the market that ZCCM-IH, with its advisors, has prepared the financial and non-finanial information which is required in the Circular to ZCCM-IH shareholders (“Shareholders”) to ensure Shareholders have sufficient information to vote on the Transaction at an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). In line with the requirements of Section 9 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the salient features of the Transaction are as follows.

Particulars of the Transaction Management Services Agreement involving ZCCM-IH and the Industrial Development Corporation Limited Conditions Precedent include: ZCCM-IH Shareholder approval. Consideration: Services to be costed on a per hour basis as defined in an appendix of the MSA. A copy of the MSA will be in the Circular and available for inspection at the Company's offices. Other significant terms of the Agreement:





IDC to provide Group mandatory and ad hoc services to ZCCM-IH;

and services to ZCCM-IH; Services to be costed on a per hour basis as defined in an appendix of the MSA; and

The agreement will be in effect for a term of five years. Effective Date Upon approval of the agreement by shareholders at the AGM Rationale for the Transaction The Industrial Development Corporation is the majority shareholder of ZCCM-IH with 60.28% of shares. The IDC group has 36 companies under its portfolio.



The IDC has a mandate to transform subsidiaries in its portfolio focusing on business remodelling, capital restructuring and financing support amongst others. This is underpinned by effective Group oversight which includes the provision of group management services to ZCCM-IH in all functional areas listed in the MSA. IDC has been providing management services to ZCCM-IH since 2017 and has increased its level of services to ensure ZCCM-IH is aligned to the vision of the IDC.



Thus, ZCCM-IH accesses and benefits from the IDC's group management services. With effect from the date of shareholder approval, the IDC formalised its arrangement for management services by entering into Management Services Agreements with subsidiaries and introducing management fees determined based on cost recovery plus mark-up. Management services by the IDC to its subsidiaries confer economic benefits to ZCCM-IH.

Considering the above, ZCCM-IH intends to sign the management services agreement with the IDC.

Before

Pro Forma Adjustments

After Percentage change (%) EPS (ZMW) 11.87 -0.20 11.67 -1.69% HEPS (ZMW) 8.59 -0.20 8.38 -2.34% NAV per share 130.16 -0.20 129.96 -0.15% NTAV per share 20,930,127 -32,313 20,897,065 -0.15% Ordinary Shares in issue 160,800,286 - 160,800,286 - Shares in issue 160,800,286 - 160,800,286 - Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue 160,800,286 - 160,800,286 -



17th Annual General Meeting and the Transaction Circular

A notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to consider the Proposed Transaction was published on 09 June 2021; and A circular to Shareholders giving full details of the Transaction will be mailed to Shareholders on or about Monday, 14 June 2021.

The Circular will also be available in electronic form on the LuSE's website (www.luse.co.zm) or Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) website (www.sbz.com.zm). Alternatively, shareholders may collect the Circular from the Company's Transfer Secretaries and/or Sponsoring Broker whose details are below:

Sponsoring Broker Transfer Secretary Stockbrokers Zambia Limited Corpserve Transfer Agents Limited 32 Lubu Road 6 Mwaleshi Road Longacres Olympia Park P.O. Box 38956 Lusaka Lusaka Zambia

Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until completion of the Transaction which is expected on 1 July 2021.

