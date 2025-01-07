On December 31, 2024, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:
- 20,470 Wavestone shares.
- €569,583.75 in cash.
At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 18,399 Wavestone shares.
- €662,641.33 in cash.
Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:
- 36,611 Wavestone shares.
- €88,633.74 in cash.
Trading summary for the second half of 2024:
|Shares
|Trade capital
|Transactions
|Purchases
|32,545
|€1,647,573.94
|523
|Sales
|30,474
|€1,554,516.36
|482
About Wavestone
Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.
Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2024
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|TOTAL
|523
|32,545
|1,647,573.94
|TOTAL
|482
|30,474
|1,554,516.36
|07/02/2024
|5
|350
|18,977
|07/01/2024
|15
|750
|40,115.03
|07/04/2024
|1
|70
|3,899
|07/02/2024
|3
|300
|16,370.01
|07/05/2024
|1
|50
|2,860
|07/03/2024
|5
|390
|21,518.02
|07/08/2024
|5
|390
|22,195.99
|07/04/2024
|4
|320
|18,128
|07/09/2024
|1
|70
|4,011
|07/05/2024
|4
|320
|18,360
|07/10/2024
|3
|210
|11,984.01
|07/08/2024
|1
|60
|3,468
|07/11/2024
|2
|140
|7,994
|07/09/2024
|4
|310
|17,879.99
|07/12/2024
|8
|451
|25,852.72
|07/10/2024
|2
|62
|3,565.6
|07/15/2024
|5
|380
|21,464
|07/11/2024
|4
|280
|16,261
|07/16/2024
|10
|804
|44,616.37
|07/12/2024
|2
|2
|117.4
|07/17/2024
|1
|80
|4,464
|07/16/2024
|2
|160
|8,912
|07/18/2024
|1
|4
|226.4
|07/17/2024
|5
|373
|21,138.21
|07/19/2024
|5
|400
|22,912
|07/18/2024
|7
|560
|32,287.98
|07/23/2024
|7
|481
|27,225.32
|07/19/2024
|2
|160
|9,232
|07/24/2024
|8
|598
|33,573.22
|07/22/2024
|6
|480
|27,648
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|07/25/2024
|27
|2160
|117,807.91
|07/23/2024
|3
|111
|6,388.31
|07/29/2024
|4
|180
|9,716.99
|07/24/2024
|5
|364
|20,602.4
|07/30/2024
|4
|280
|14,854
|07/26/2024
|4
|386
|20,925.6
|08/01/2024
|7
|560
|29,607.98
|07/29/2024
|2
|200
|10,920
|08/02/2024
|9
|720
|37,264.03
|07/30/2024
|7
|542
|29,204.69
|08/05/2024
|5
|400
|20,224
|07/31/2024
|6
|480
|25,536
|08/06/2024
|9
|750
|38,271
|08/01/2024
|1
|80
|4,312
|08/07/2024
|1
|1
|52.1
|08/02/2024
|4
|303
|15,877.2
|08/08/2024
|8
|660
|34,017.98
|08/05/2024
|5
|500
|25,540
|08/09/2024
|2
|160
|8,240
|08/06/2024
|3
|240
|12,360
|08/12/2024
|5
|400
|20,513
|08/07/2024
|9
|718
|37,350.43
|08/14/2024
|1
|80
|4,144
|08/09/2024
|3
|240
|12,408
|08/16/2024
|4
|320
|16,752
|08/12/2024
|1
|6
|312.6
|08/20/2024
|4
|200
|10,365
|08/13/2024
|6
|600
|30,840
|08/21/2024
|1
|1
|51.6
|08/14/2024
|2
|160
|8,320
|08/22/2024
|1
|50
|2,610
|08/15/2024
|4
|320
|16,720
|08/23/2024
|1
|50
|2,600
|08/16/2024
|3
|240
|12,720
|08/26/2024
|2
|100
|5,245
|08/19/2024
|2
|200
|10,490
|08/27/2024
|7
|550
|30,774.98
|08/20/2024
|1
|2
|105.4
|08/28/2024
|4
|200
|11,070
|08/21/2024
|4
|301
|15,651.61
|08/29/2024
|2
|51
|2,846.1
|08/23/2024
|2
|101
|5,302.8
|08/30/2024
|1
|3
|168.3
|08/26/2024
|17
|1427
|78,672.37
|09/02/2024
|7
|450
|25,205
|08/27/2024
|4
|250
|14,203
|09/03/2024
|9
|538
|29,309.59
|08/28/2024
|3
|300
|16,770
|09/04/2024
|4
|200
|10,680
|08/29/2024
|4
|227
|12,754.61
|09/05/2024
|2
|78
|4,133.2
|08/30/2024
|6
|510
|29,104.99
|09/06/2024
|1
|50
|2,665
|09/02/2024
|2
|110
|6,344
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|09/09/2024
|3
|150
|8,070
|09/03/2024
|1
|50
|2,780
|09/11/2024
|4
|200
|10,880
|09/04/2024
|2
|200
|10,710
|09/12/2024
|3
|109
|5,940.5
|09/05/2024
|3
|180
|9,666
|09/13/2024
|5
|260
|14,287
|09/06/2024
|6
|300
|16,220.01
|09/16/2024
|2
|100
|5,445
|09/09/2024
|3
|190
|10,350.99
|09/17/2024
|6
|275
|14,762.5
|09/10/2024
|5
|250
|13,685
|09/18/2024
|8
|450
|23,355
|09/11/2024
|1
|60
|3,324
|09/19/2024
|1
|50
|2,585
|09/12/2024
|3
|150
|8,270
|09/20/2024
|1
|50
|2,650
|09/13/2024
|5
|250
|13,865
|09/25/2024
|3
|101
|5,458.6
|09/16/2024
|1
|50
|2,740
|09/26/2024
|1
|50
|2,695
|09/17/2024
|1
|1
|54.8
|09/27/2024
|3
|74
|4,122.2
|09/19/2024
|9
|450
|23,705.01
|09/30/2024
|3
|150
|8,365.01
|09/20/2024
|3
|150
|8,085
|10/01/2024
|1
|30
|1,665
|09/23/2024
|4
|200
|10,815
|10/02/2024
|3
|110
|6,111
|09/24/2024
|2
|100
|5,415
|10/03/2024
|3
|200
|11,045
|09/25/2024
|1
|1
|54.8
|10/04/2024
|1
|21
|1,150.8
|09/26/2024
|6
|264
|14,436.21
|10/07/2024
|1
|50
|2,750
|09/27/2024
|2
|100
|5,605
|10/08/2024
|2
|100
|5,465
|09/30/2024
|2
|100
|5,615
|10/09/2024
|1
|4
|222
|10/01/2024
|3
|180
|10,098
|10/10/2024
|3
|161
|8,984.11
|10/02/2024
|2
|100
|5,600
|10/11/2024
|1
|80
|4,504
|10/03/2024
|1
|50
|2,790
|10/14/2024
|2
|100
|5,626.4
|10/04/2024
|2
|100
|5,555
|10/15/2024
|4
|200
|11,105
|10/07/2024
|2
|100
|5,565
|10/16/2024
|3
|110
|6,038
|10/08/2024
|3
|150
|8,265
|10/17/2024
|2
|51
|2,810.4
|10/09/2024
|3
|240
|13,416
|10/21/2024
|8
|400
|22,350
|10/10/2024
|4
|241
|13,568.3
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|10/22/2024
|2
|100
|5,580
|10/11/2024
|2
|160
|9,072
|10/23/2024
|4
|151
|8,395
|10/14/2024
|1
|50
|2,830
|10/24/2024
|2
|51
|2,820
|10/16/2024
|4
|200
|11,095
|10/25/2024
|3
|150
|8,205
|10/17/2024
|4
|151
|8,410.4
|10/28/2024
|5
|250
|13,525
|10/18/2024
|4
|200
|11,295
|10/29/2024
|4
|320
|17,280
|10/21/2024
|3
|150
|8,565
|10/30/2024
|17
|1281
|67,316.04
|10/22/2024
|4
|155
|8,693
|10/31/2024
|38
|3400
|165,795.9
|10/23/2024
|3
|150
|8,430
|11/01/2024
|4
|233
|11,205.69
|10/24/2024
|3
|120
|6,663
|11/05/2024
|6
|253
|11,996
|10/25/2024
|3
|150
|8,280
|11/06/2024
|6
|300
|14,049.99
|10/28/2024
|2
|100
|5,515
|11/07/2024
|1
|50
|2,340
|10/29/2024
|4
|320
|17,392
|11/08/2024
|10
|305
|14,383.25
|10/30/2024
|2
|136
|7,192.01
|11/11/2024
|7
|534
|24,713.31
|10/31/2024
|1
|100
|4,920
|11/12/2024
|5
|240
|11,068.99
|11/01/2024
|4
|202
|9,853.6
|11/13/2024
|5
|230
|10,603.99
|11/04/2024
|3
|180
|8,744.99
|11/14/2024
|1
|50
|2,327.5
|11/06/2024
|3
|150
|7,195.01
|11/15/2024
|5
|250
|11,420
|11/07/2024
|7
|350
|16,395.02
|11/18/2024
|3
|150
|6,725
|11/08/2024
|5
|230
|10901,01
|11/19/2024
|4
|200
|9,000
|11/11/2024
|4
|320
|15,048
|11/20/2024
|2
|100
|4,495
|11/12/2024
|5
|300
|13,959.99
|11/25/2024
|2
|100
|4,630
|11/13/2024
|1
|70
|3,255
|11/26/2024
|9
|391
|17,919.61
|11/14/2024
|11
|730
|34,032.97
|11/27/2024
|2
|100
|4,545
|11/15/2024
|1
|70
|3,234
|11/28/2024
|1
|1
|46
|11/18/2024
|6
|564
|25,371.09
|11/29/2024
|13
|1040
|48,124.02
|11/19/2024
|4
|200
|9,095
|12/02/2024
|14
|800
|34,950
|11/20/2024
|5
|211
|9,576.11
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Trade capital in euros
|12/03/2024
|5
|250
|10,620
|11/21/2024
|3
|54
|2,436.3
|12/04/2024
|4
|200
|8,842.5
|11/22/2024
|5
|250
|11,557.5
|12/05/2024
|21
|1500
|62,085
|11/25/2024
|5
|250
|11,652.5
|12/06/2024
|6
|270
|10,820.01
|11/26/2024
|4
|210
|9,727.49
|12/09/2024
|1
|50
|2,055
|11/27/2024
|4
|228
|10,505.99
|12/10/2024
|1
|50
|2,110
|11/28/2024
|4
|200
|9,410
|12/11/2024
|1
|50
|2,150
|11/29/2024
|3
|240
|11,251.99
|12/12/2024
|2
|100
|4,360
|12/03/2024
|10
|540
|23,474.99
|12/13/2024
|4
|165
|7,087.49
|12/04/2024
|8
|371
|16,605
|12/16/2024
|9
|600
|24,760.02
|12/05/2024
|11
|740
|31,010
|12/17/2024
|1
|50
|2,025
|12/06/2024
|7
|390
|15,826.01
|12/18/2024
|5
|240
|9,838.01
|12/09/2024
|8
|450
|18,705.51
|12/19/2024
|3
|150
|5,995.01
|12/10/2024
|4
|200
|8,590
|12/20/2024
|3
|110
|4,289
|12/11/2024
|2
|100
|4,332.5
|12/23/2024
|3
|240
|9,504
|12/12/2024
|5
|240
|10,608
|12/27/2024
|2
|53
|2,235.7
|12/13/2024
|1
|60
|2,628
|12/30/2024
|4
|131
|5,450.6
|12/16/2024
|2
|140
|5,824
|12/17/2024
|8
|460
|19,013
|12/20/2024
|7
|470
|18,575.01
|12/23/2024
|5
|400
|16,160
|12/24/2024
|3
|240
|9,900
|12/27/2024
|7
|390
|16,548.01
|12/30/2024
|3
|180
|7,547.99
|12/31/2024
|5
|300
|12,621
1 Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)