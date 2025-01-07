 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  07/01/2025 - 18:00

Liquidity contract yearly report

On December 31, 2024, and according to Wavestone's agreement with PORTZAMPARC - BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 20,470 Wavestone shares.
  • €569,583.75 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly Liquidity contract report on June 30, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 18,399 Wavestone shares.
  • €662,641.33 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares.
  • €88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the second half of 2024:

  Shares Trade capital Transactions
Purchases 32,545 €1,647,573.94 523
Sales 30,474 €1,554,516.36 482

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details1 of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2024

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros
TOTAL 523 32,545 1,647,573.94   TOTAL 482 30,474 1,554,516.36
07/02/2024 5 350 18,977   07/01/2024 15 750 40,115.03
07/04/2024 1 70 3,899   07/02/2024 3 300 16,370.01
07/05/2024 1 50 2,860   07/03/2024 5 390 21,518.02
07/08/2024 5 390 22,195.99   07/04/2024 4 320 18,128
07/09/2024 1 70 4,011   07/05/2024 4 320 18,360
07/10/2024 3 210 11,984.01   07/08/2024 1 60 3,468
07/11/2024 2 140 7,994   07/09/2024 4 310 17,879.99
07/12/2024 8 451 25,852.72   07/10/2024 2 62 3,565.6
07/15/2024 5 380 21,464   07/11/2024 4 280 16,261
07/16/2024 10 804 44,616.37   07/12/2024 2 2 117.4
07/17/2024 1 80 4,464   07/16/2024 2 160 8,912
07/18/2024 1 4 226.4   07/17/2024 5 373 21,138.21
07/19/2024 5 400 22,912   07/18/2024 7 560 32,287.98
07/23/2024 7 481 27,225.32   07/19/2024 2 160 9,232
07/24/2024 8 598 33,573.22   07/22/2024 6 480 27,648
PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros
07/25/2024 27 2160 117,807.91   07/23/2024 3 111 6,388.31
07/29/2024 4 180 9,716.99   07/24/2024 5 364 20,602.4
07/30/2024 4 280 14,854   07/26/2024 4 386 20,925.6
08/01/2024 7 560 29,607.98   07/29/2024 2 200 10,920
08/02/2024 9 720 37,264.03   07/30/2024 7 542 29,204.69
08/05/2024 5 400 20,224   07/31/2024 6 480 25,536
08/06/2024 9 750 38,271   08/01/2024 1 80 4,312
08/07/2024 1 1 52.1   08/02/2024 4 303 15,877.2
08/08/2024 8 660 34,017.98   08/05/2024 5 500 25,540
08/09/2024 2 160 8,240   08/06/2024 3 240 12,360
08/12/2024 5 400 20,513   08/07/2024 9 718 37,350.43
08/14/2024 1 80 4,144   08/09/2024 3 240 12,408
08/16/2024 4 320 16,752   08/12/2024 1 6 312.6
08/20/2024 4 200 10,365   08/13/2024 6 600 30,840
08/21/2024 1 1 51.6   08/14/2024 2 160 8,320
08/22/2024 1 50 2,610   08/15/2024 4 320 16,720
08/23/2024 1 50 2,600   08/16/2024 3 240 12,720
08/26/2024 2 100 5,245   08/19/2024 2 200 10,490
08/27/2024 7 550 30,774.98   08/20/2024 1 2 105.4
08/28/2024 4 200 11,070   08/21/2024 4 301 15,651.61
08/29/2024 2 51 2,846.1   08/23/2024 2 101 5,302.8
08/30/2024 1 3 168.3   08/26/2024 17 1427 78,672.37
09/02/2024 7 450 25,205   08/27/2024 4 250 14,203
09/03/2024 9 538 29,309.59   08/28/2024 3 300 16,770
09/04/2024 4 200 10,680   08/29/2024 4 227 12,754.61
09/05/2024 2 78 4,133.2   08/30/2024 6 510 29,104.99
09/06/2024 1 50 2,665   09/02/2024 2 110 6,344
PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros
09/09/2024 3 150 8,070   09/03/2024 1 50 2,780
09/11/2024 4 200 10,880   09/04/2024 2 200 10,710
09/12/2024 3 109 5,940.5   09/05/2024 3 180 9,666
09/13/2024 5 260 14,287   09/06/2024 6 300 16,220.01
09/16/2024 2 100 5,445   09/09/2024 3 190 10,350.99
09/17/2024 6 275 14,762.5   09/10/2024 5 250 13,685
09/18/2024 8 450 23,355   09/11/2024 1 60 3,324
09/19/2024 1 50 2,585   09/12/2024 3 150 8,270
09/20/2024 1 50 2,650   09/13/2024 5 250 13,865
09/25/2024 3 101 5,458.6   09/16/2024 1 50 2,740
09/26/2024 1 50 2,695   09/17/2024 1 1 54.8
09/27/2024 3 74 4,122.2   09/19/2024 9 450 23,705.01
09/30/2024 3 150 8,365.01   09/20/2024 3 150 8,085
10/01/2024 1 30 1,665   09/23/2024 4 200 10,815
10/02/2024 3 110 6,111   09/24/2024 2 100 5,415
10/03/2024 3 200 11,045   09/25/2024 1 1 54.8
10/04/2024 1 21 1,150.8   09/26/2024 6 264 14,436.21
10/07/2024 1 50 2,750   09/27/2024 2 100 5,605
10/08/2024 2 100 5,465   09/30/2024 2 100 5,615
10/09/2024 1 4 222   10/01/2024 3 180 10,098
10/10/2024 3 161 8,984.11   10/02/2024 2 100 5,600
10/11/2024 1 80 4,504   10/03/2024 1 50 2,790
10/14/2024 2 100 5,626.4   10/04/2024 2 100 5,555
10/15/2024 4 200 11,105   10/07/2024 2 100 5,565
10/16/2024 3 110 6,038   10/08/2024 3 150 8,265
10/17/2024 2 51 2,810.4   10/09/2024 3 240 13,416
10/21/2024 8 400 22,350   10/10/2024 4 241 13,568.3
PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros
10/22/2024 2 100 5,580   10/11/2024 2 160 9,072
10/23/2024 4 151 8,395   10/14/2024 1 50 2,830
10/24/2024 2 51 2,820   10/16/2024 4 200 11,095
10/25/2024 3 150 8,205   10/17/2024 4 151 8,410.4
10/28/2024 5 250 13,525   10/18/2024 4 200 11,295
10/29/2024 4 320 17,280   10/21/2024 3 150 8,565
10/30/2024 17 1281 67,316.04   10/22/2024 4 155 8,693
10/31/2024 38 3400 165,795.9   10/23/2024 3 150 8,430
11/01/2024 4 233 11,205.69   10/24/2024 3 120 6,663
11/05/2024 6 253 11,996   10/25/2024 3 150 8,280
11/06/2024 6 300 14,049.99   10/28/2024 2 100 5,515
11/07/2024 1 50 2,340   10/29/2024 4 320 17,392
11/08/2024 10 305 14,383.25   10/30/2024 2 136 7,192.01
11/11/2024 7 534 24,713.31   10/31/2024 1 100 4,920
11/12/2024 5 240 11,068.99   11/01/2024 4 202 9,853.6
11/13/2024 5 230 10,603.99   11/04/2024 3 180 8,744.99
11/14/2024 1 50 2,327.5   11/06/2024 3 150 7,195.01
11/15/2024 5 250 11,420   11/07/2024 7 350 16,395.02
11/18/2024 3 150 6,725   11/08/2024 5 230 10901,01
11/19/2024 4 200 9,000   11/11/2024 4 320 15,048
11/20/2024 2 100 4,495   11/12/2024 5 300 13,959.99
11/25/2024 2 100 4,630   11/13/2024 1 70 3,255
11/26/2024 9 391 17,919.61   11/14/2024 11 730 34,032.97
11/27/2024 2 100 4,545   11/15/2024 1 70 3,234
11/28/2024 1 1 46   11/18/2024 6 564 25,371.09
11/29/2024 13 1040 48,124.02   11/19/2024 4 200 9,095
12/02/2024 14 800 34,950   11/20/2024 5 211 9,576.11
PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros
12/03/2024 5 250 10,620   11/21/2024 3 54 2,436.3
12/04/2024 4 200 8,842.5   11/22/2024 5 250 11,557.5
12/05/2024 21 1500 62,085   11/25/2024 5 250 11,652.5
12/06/2024 6 270 10,820.01   11/26/2024 4 210 9,727.49
12/09/2024 1 50 2,055   11/27/2024 4 228 10,505.99
12/10/2024 1 50 2,110   11/28/2024 4 200 9,410
12/11/2024 1 50 2,150   11/29/2024 3 240 11,251.99
12/12/2024 2 100 4,360   12/03/2024 10 540 23,474.99
12/13/2024 4 165 7,087.49   12/04/2024 8 371 16,605
12/16/2024 9 600 24,760.02   12/05/2024 11 740 31,010
12/17/2024 1 50 2,025   12/06/2024 7 390 15,826.01
12/18/2024 5 240 9,838.01   12/09/2024 8 450 18,705.51
12/19/2024 3 150 5,995.01   12/10/2024 4 200 8,590
12/20/2024 3 110 4,289   12/11/2024 2 100 4,332.5
12/23/2024 3 240 9,504   12/12/2024 5 240 10,608
12/27/2024 2 53 2,235.7   12/13/2024 1 60 2,628
12/30/2024 4 131 5,450.6   12/16/2024 2 140 5,824
          12/17/2024 8 460 19,013
          12/20/2024 7 470 18,575.01
          12/23/2024 5 400 16,160
          12/24/2024 3 240 9,900
          12/27/2024 7 390 16,548.01
          12/30/2024 3 180 7,547.99
          12/31/2024 5 300 12,621

