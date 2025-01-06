 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  WAVESTONE company press release from 06/01/2025 - Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from 2 to 3 January 2025

  06/01/2025 - 18:00

Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from 2 to 3 January 2025

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

 from 2 to 3 January 2025

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Financial instrument identification code Total number of shares Weighted average point (€) Market
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 01/02/2025 FR0004036036 5,911 43.0870 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 01/03/2025 FR0004036036 2,472 42.7638 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

Issuer name Identification code Intermediary name Intermediary identification code Transaction date/time Financial instrument identification code Price per unit Currency Purchased amount Market identification code Transaction reference number Motive
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:33:03 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:35:25 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:35:52 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 80 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:35:52 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 8 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:36:48 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 61 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:37:37 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 40 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 139 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 90 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:07 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:09 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 60 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:33 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:34 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 61 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 21 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 10 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:35 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 117 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:37 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:37 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 38 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:43 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:43 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:43 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:44 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 67 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:44 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:45 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 85 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:45 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:44:53 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:48:40 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 09:53:16 AM FR0004036036 43.30 EURO 74 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 10:40:39 AM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 10:45:21 AM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 15 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 10:45:21 AM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 135 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 143 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 48 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:45 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 140 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:01:51 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:01 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 7 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:04 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 18 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:04 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:04 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 92 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:04 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 92 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:04 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:05 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 130 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 41 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 113 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 28 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 106 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:10 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:10 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:11 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:11 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:11 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:11 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 22 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:15 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 14 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:15 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:20 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 73 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:20 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 68 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:20 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 53 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:20 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 8 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:20 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:25 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:25 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 10 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:02:29 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:03:28 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:03:28 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:03:28 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:03:29 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:03:29 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 20 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:04:47 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 57 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:04:55 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 17 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:07:00 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 124 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:07:26 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 49 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:05 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 51 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:07 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 38 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 27 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 17 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 75 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 66 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 97 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 44 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:12 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 97 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:13 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 3 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:13 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 141 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:13 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 22 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/02/2024 03:08:13 PM FR0004036036 43.00 EURO 75 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 02:19:09 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 87 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 02:20:10 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 02:20:10 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:48:03 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 32 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:48:03 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 112 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:48:03 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 7 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:48:03 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 137 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:50:50 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 144 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:50:50 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 85 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:50:50 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 59 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 79 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 11 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 31 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 63 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 36 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 39 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 105 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 43 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 101 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 110 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:49 PM FR0004036036 42.85 EURO 34 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 6 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 46 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 23 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 1 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 100 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 12 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:51 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 88 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:52 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 56 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:52 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 25 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 60 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 40 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 76 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 5 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 19 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 24 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:51:54 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 52 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:52:10 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:52:10 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 50 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:52:20 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 15 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:52:20 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 03:52:20 PM FR0004036036 42.60 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 05:21:21 PM FR0004036036 42.90 EURO 55 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 Portzamparc 969500DEM67LRGQOTV19 01/03/2024 05:35:27 PM FR0004036036 42.90 EURO 45 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) Unavailable Provision (employee distribution)
