02/01/2025 - 07:30

Wavestone announces the launch of a share buy-back campaign up to €10m.

This campaign is part of the share buy-back program which was authorized by the Annual General Meeting of July 25, 2024 (resolution 17) and initiated on this same date by Wavestone's Board of Directors (see the press release of July 25, 2024).

This campaign starts today, January 2, 2025, and will end at the latest on March 31, 2025, provided that the buy-back will be suspended during the abstention periods as defined by the regulations. It covers up to 200,000 shares to be bought-back at a maximum amount of €50. A buy-back mandate, in compliance with market abuse regulation (MAR), has been given to the Investment Services Provider Portzamparc, BNP Paribas group.

The purchased shares will not aim to be cancelled but kept to serve future free share plans for the firm's employees and corporate officers which will be decided in the coming years in accordance with the company's policy.

For the record, besides the purchases and sales of shares for the purpose of the company's liquidity contract, 118,032 shares have already been bought as part of the share buy-back program launched on July 25, 2024 to fully cover existing free share plans.

The decision to implement this share buy-back campaign anticipating future free share plans is linked to the opportunity arising from Wavestone's current share price and reflects the firm's confidence in its outlook. The amount allocated to this campaign will not affect Wavestone's capability to pursue its external growth policy.

The share buy-back program from which this campaign is part is described in the Universal Registration Document 2023/24 published on July 11, 2024 on the company's website (www.wavestone.com), in the Financial Documents in the Investor's section.

Next event: publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue: Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting player, whose mission is to support companies and organizations in their strategic transformations in a constantly evolving world, with the ambition of generating positive and lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm has a 360° portfolio of consulting services with high added value, seamlessly combining leading sector expertise with a wide range of cross-sector know-how.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.