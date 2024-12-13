13/12/2024 - 18:00

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2024/25 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: https://www.wavestone.com/en/investors/.

An English version of the 2024/25 half-year financial report is also available on the company's website.

Next event: Publication of Q3 2024/25 revenue, Thursday, January 30, 2025, after Euronext market closing.

