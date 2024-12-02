02/12/2024 - 18:00

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of November 30, 2024, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,233,459 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

