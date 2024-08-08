 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  WAVESTONE company press release from 08/08/2024 - Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

  08/08/2024 - 18:00

Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of June 30, 2024, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,243,936 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		   Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
