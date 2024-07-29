29/07/2024 - 18:00



On 30 June 2024 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc – BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

18,399 titres Wavestone shares;

€662,641.33 in cash.

At the time of the half-yearly balance sheet at 31 December 2023, the following resources were include in the liquidity account:

14,950 Wavestone shares;

€854,269.13 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 12/31/2018), the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares;

€88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half of 2024:

Shares Trade capital Transactions Purchases 47,556 €2,748,432.24 568 Sales 44,107 €2,556,804.44 485



About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details* of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 1st half of 2024

PURCHASES









































































































































































































SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Trade capital in euros TOTAL 568 47,556 2,748,432.24 TOTAL 485 44,107 2,556,804.44 01/02/2024 5 500 29,170 01/02/2024 1 50 2,985 01/03/2024 5 425 24,750 01/03/2024 1 100 5,840 01/04/2024 7 700 40,659.99 01/04/2024 3 269 15,764.1 01/05/2024 6 570 32,758.98 01/05/2024 3 300 17,330.01 01/08/2024 5 408 23,316.02 01/08/2024 7 700 40,420.03 01/09/2024 1 40 2,320 01/09/2024 3 300 17,520 01/10/2024 4 400 23,250 01/10/2024 6 600 35,110.02 01/12/2024 9 702 42,660.19 01/11/2024 6 600 35,730 01/15/2024 7 700 42,199.99 01/12/2024 4 400 24,570 01/16/2024 7 518 30,938.22 01/15/2024 2 200 12,140 01/17/2024 4 400 24,020 01/16/2024 6 501 30,209.9 01/18/2024 6 450 27,945 01/17/2024 12 1000 61,215 01/19/2024 12 830 50,815.01 01/18/2024 1 100 6,270 01/22/2024 2 200 11,980 01/22/2024 3 300 18,099.99 01/23/2024 5 500 30,040 01/23/2024 6 600 36,340.02 01/24/2024 4 308 18,784.8 01/24/2024 5 500 30,700 01/25/2024 2 146 8,886.8 01/25/2024 5 500 30,850 01/26/2024 2 140 8,714.01 01/26/2024 6 600 37,890 01/29/2024 11 1100 70,359.96 01/29/2024 6 509 33,454.99 01/30/2024 12 900 55,940.04 01/30/2024 1 100 6,270 01/31/2024 7 700 42,500.01 01/31/2024 4 400 24,490 02/01/2024 1 100 6,120 02/01/2024 4 400 24,740 02/02/2024 7 662 40,354.79 02/02/2024 2 200 12,320 02/05/2024 5 500 30,000 02/05/2024 1 100 6,080 02/07/2024 7 700 41,300 02/06/2024 3 300 17,940 02/08/2024 2 200 11,820 02/07/2024 4 400 23,780 02/09/2024 6 600 35,190 02/08/2024 8 722 42,885.57 02/12/2024 3 201 11,647.81 02/12/2024 4 400 23,270 02/13/2024 4 400 22,910 02/14/2024 9 900 52,209.99 02/14/2024 3 229 13,093.01 02/15/2024 3 300 17,790 02/15/2024 3 259 15,159.71 02/16/2024 4 400 23,710 02/19/2024 12 1000 57,970 02/20/2024 5 410 22,839.99 02/20/2024 10 600 32,980.02 02/21/2024 3 307 16,591.51 02/21/2024 6 600 32,280 02/22/2024 12 1150 62,874.99 02/23/2024 4 400 21,880 02/23/2024 1 100 5,490 02/26/2024 2 200 10,940 02/26/2024 3 300 16,449.99 02/27/2024 2 200 10,860 02/27/2024 5 500 27,660 02/28/2024 2 200 11,170 02/28/2024 5 500 28,200 02/29/2024 4 301 16,856.6 02/29/2024 3 201 11,356.6 03/01/2024 6 600 33,559.98 03/01/2024 5 500 28,200 03/04/2024 4 315 17,697.49 03/04/2024 6 600 33,970.02 03/05/2024 8 701 39,656.27 03/05/2024 3 300 17,130 03/06/2024 1 42 2,364.6 03/06/2024 8 703 40,223.97 03/07/2024 3 202 11,756 03/07/2024 4 400 23,430 03/08/2024 6 501 28,957.6 03/08/2024 4 378 22,005.19 03/11/2024 13 1100 62,099.95 03/11/2024 2 200 11,380 03/12/2024 1 100 5,600 03/12/2024 6 600 33,940.02 03/13/2024 3 300 17,010 03/13/2024 8 800 45,880 03/14/2024 6 600 34,440 03/14/2024 1 21 1,224.3 03/15/2024 10 906 51,267.19 03/15/2024 4 400 22,890 03/19/2024 2 200 11,380 03/18/2024 9 850 48,485.02 03/20/2024 1 100 5,690 03/19/2024 3 299 17,103.01 03/21/2024 4 550 31,800.01 03/20/2024 3 300 17,199.99 03/22/2024 11 1050 59,924.97 03/21/2024 4 370 21,522.01 03/25/2024 3 300 16,950 03/22/2024 1 46 2,635.8 03/26/2024 8 650 36,280.01 03/25/2024 2 121 6,913.3 03/27/2024 6 600 32,989.98 03/26/2024 2 200 11,250 03/28/2024 3 300 16,200 03/27/2024 1 100 5,580 04/02/2024 7 610 34,061 03/28/2024 10 1000 5,5090 04/03/2024 4 400 21,990 04/02/2024 4 400 2,2670 04/04/2024 3 300 16,530 04/03/2024 4 204 11,282.2 04/05/2024 5 500 27,430 04/04/2024 5 500 2,7730 04/08/2024 1 41 2,238.6 04/05/2024 1 46 2,530 04/09/2024 4 310 17,430 04/08/2024 7 700 38,800.02 04/10/2024 7 700 38,710 04/09/2024 5 500 28,250 04/11/2024 4 210 11,388.01 04/10/2024 3 203 11,429.79 04/12/2024 4 320 17,272 04/11/2024 3 300 16,340.01 04/15/2024 3 180 9,594 04/12/2024 3 270 14,748.99 04/16/2024 5 280 14,743.99 04/15/2024 4 400 21,540 04/17/2024 2 104 5,503.2 04/16/2024 1 22 1,166 04/18/2024 5 370 19,426 04/17/2024 2 200 10,660 04/19/2024 3 240 12,480 04/18/2024 4 302 15,906.4 04/23/2024 6 360 19,152 04/19/2024 3 300 15,780 04/25/2024 5 400 21,608 04/22/2024 5 500 26,600 04/26/2024 1 3 162.9 04/23/2024 3 260 13,932 04/29/2024 5 411 22,445.08 04/24/2024 6 480 26,064 04/30/2024 21 2090 110,541.98 04/25/2024 1 36 1,976.4 05/02/2024 2 200 11,330 04/26/2024 5 370 20,144.98 05/03/2024 2 200 11,360 04/29/2024 3 300 16,530 05/06/2024 2 140 8,105.2 04/30/2024 12 1200 64,370.04 05/07/2024 5 380 21,882 05/02/2024 10 1000 5,5960 05/08/2024 2 200 11,660 05/03/2024 6 600 34,380 05/10/2024 3 240 13,992 05/06/2024 5 432 25,115.18 05/13/2024 4 287 16,742 05/07/2024 5 500 29,020 05/14/2024 1 80 4,680 05/08/2024 4 302 17,726.8 05/15/2024 4 285 17,008.49 05/09/2024 3 300 17,570.01 05/17/2024 4 400 24,120 05/10/2024 5 357 20,951.29 05/20/2024 5 416 25,299.21 05/14/2024 6 560 32,986.02 05/21/2024 3 229 13,877.4 05/15/2024 1 100 6,020 05/22/2024 3 125 7,597 05/16/2024 6 440 26,647.98 05/23/2024 1 100 6,070 05/17/2024 4 370 22,487.01 05/24/2024 5 460 27,705.98 05/20/2024 2 121 7,433.6 05/27/2024 4 400 23,920 05/21/2024 2 160 9,744 05/28/2024 5 440 26,748 05/22/2024 1 80 4,880 05/29/2024 3 260 15,756 05/23/2024 2 120 7,320 05/30/2024 4 290 17,433 05/27/2024 5 350 21,325.99 05/31/2024 4 320 19,256 05/28/2024 3 300 18,429.99 06/03/2024 1 80 4,784 05/29/2024 1 80 4,880 06/04/2024 4 500 31,200 05/30/2024 1 80 4,840 06/05/2024 7 500 30,812 05/31/2024 3 244 14,779.59 06/06/2024 2 160 10,160 06/03/2024 4 250 15,020 06/10/2024 13 850 55,425.02 06/04/2024 9 600 37,884 06/11/2024 7 460 29,373.99 06/05/2024 9 719 44,916.43 06/12/2024 4 280 17,367 06/06/2024 4 320 20,536 06/13/2024 8 550 34,243.99 06/07/2024 7 560 36,792 06/14/2024 7 400 23,862 06/10/2024 2 102 6,732.4 06/17/2024 8 470 27,325.99 06/12/2024 6 600 37,720.02 06/18/2024 1 100 5,620 06/17/2024 4 400 23,670 06/19/2024 9 590 32,812.02 06/18/2024 5 480 27,039.98 06/20/2024 3 210 11,493.99 06/19/2024 1 100 5,640 06/21/2024 8 580 31,335.02 06/20/2024 3 300 16,530 06/24/2024 1 60 3,186 06/21/2024 1 100 5,470 06/25/2024 4 320 16,888 06/24/2024 4 250 13,350 06/26/2024 5 300 15,735.99 06/25/2024 1 100 5,300 06/27/2024 4 320 16,800 06/26/2024 4 320 16,920 06/28/2024 6 439 22,593.18 06/27/2024 5 410 21,704.99 06/28/2024 1 100 5,190

*Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)