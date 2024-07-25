 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 25, 2024 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on July 25, 2024, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2023/24 universal registration document, published on July 11, 2024 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), in the financial documents of the “Investors” section.

