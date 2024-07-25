25/07/2024 - 18:00

In its meeting which took place on July 25, 2024, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Board of Directors decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.22-10-62 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF” – French stock market regulator), and the European Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2023/24 universal registration document, published on July 11, 2024 (in French) on the company website (www.wavestone.com), in the financial documents of the “Investors” section.