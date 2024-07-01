WAVESTONE company press release from 01/07/2024 - Annual financial report available (in French)

01/07/2024 - 18:00

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named “Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/24” available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

the report on corporate governance;

the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

the Auditors' reports;

the table of Auditors' fees;

the statement of non-financial performance (summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities in accordance with the French “Grenelle 2” legislation).

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.