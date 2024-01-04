04/01/2024 - 18:00

On 31 December 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc – BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

14,950 Wavestone shares

€ 854,269.13 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

36,611 Wavestone shares

€ 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 46,327 shares € 2,330,330.49 533 transactions SALES 49,077 shares € 2,486,743.83 555 transactions

About Wavestone

Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2023

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

(in euros) Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital

(in euros) TOTAL 533 46,327 2,330,330.49 TOTAL 555 49,077 2,486,743.83 07/03/2023 4 400 20,060 07/03/2023 9 900 45,590.04 07/04/2023 1 100 5,140 07/04/2023 6 600 30,940.02 07/05/2023 11 850 43,739.98 07/05/2023 7 621 32,121.97 07/06/2023 8 800 40,620 07/06/2023 4 354 18,155.6 07/07/2023 1 100 5,010 07/07/2023 4 400 20,150 07/10/2023 6 501 25,200.7 07/10/2023 3 19 962.2 07/11/2023 3 201 10,060.09 07/11/2023 2 101 5,080.1 07/12/2023 11 1,001 49,600.15 07/12/2023 11 965 48,183.03 07/13/2023 5 401 20,070.21 07/13/2023 4 301 15,140.21 07/14/2023 5 331 16,610.31 07/14/2023 1 1 50.3 07/17/2023 4 301 14,855.01 07/17/2023 4 301 14,945.01 07/18/2023 1 1 49.2 07/18/2023 5 401 19,849.22 07/19/2023 3 212 10,396.8 07/19/2023 5 500 24,750 07/20/2023 11 927 45,674.96 07/24/2023 3 201 9,698.45 07/21/2023 7 624 30,224.38 07/25/2023 6 501 24,198.1 07/24/2023 10 901 43,413.42 07/26/2023 19 1,707 86,994.52 07/25/2023 3 137 6,592.49 07/27/2023 18 1,701 88,250.94 07/26/2023 19 1,707 85,571.06 07/28/2023 8 701 37,453.17 07/27/2023 1 1 51 07/31/2023 5 500 27,040 07/28/2023 6 428 22,656.09 08/01/2023 4 301 16,494.8 07/31/2023 4 500 26,940 08/02/2023 10 1,000 54,340 08/01/2023 3 202 10,927.8 08/03/2023 9 900 48,629.97 08/02/2023 7 700 37,760.03 08/04/2023 1 1 54 08/03/2023 6 600 32,110.02 08/07/2023 5 500 26,630 08/04/2023 6 600 32,059.98 08/08/2023 1 1 53.6 08/07/2023 4 290 15,327.4 08/09/2023 8 750 40,089.98 08/08/2023 5 500 26,530 08/10/2023 4 400 21,850 08/09/2023 1 37 1,953.6 08/11/2023 1 100 5,440 08/10/2023 6 600 32,602.32 08/14/2023 5 500 27,180 08/11/2023 6 508 27,468.78 08/15/2023 4 400 21,860 08/14/2023 1 65 3,510 08/16/2023 2 114 6,225.8 08/15/2023 4 336 18,267.61 08/17/2023 1 100 5,460 08/16/2023 4 400 21,740 08/18/2023 5 500 26,870 08/17/2023 6 600 32,419.98 08/22/2023 7 700 37,250.01 08/18/2023 2 200 10,670 08/23/2023 3 270 14,630 08/21/2023 7 647 34,552.78 08/24/2023 4 301 16,334.19 08/23/2023 6 458 24,662.2 08/25/2023 4 400 21,230 08/24/2023 10 826 44,414.19 08/28/2023 4 400 21,190 08/25/2023 3 242 12,787.59 08/29/2023 2 200 10,680 08/28/2023 1 100 5,260 08/30/2023 3 201 10,793.4 08/29/2023 4 220 11,682 08/31/2023 5 401 21,664.59 08/30/2023 2 15 802.3 09/01/2023 1 20 1,094 08/31/2023 1 36 1,940.4 09/05/2023 7 626 33,446.62 09/01/2023 4 364 19,782.42 09/06/2023 3 300 16,179.99 09/04/2023 6 600 32,260.02 09/07/2023 1 100 5,370 09/05/2023 2 200 10,610 09/08/2023 4 206 10,878.51 09/06/2023 5 500 26,900 09/11/2023 1 100 5,330 09/07/2023 7 601 31,932.51 09/12/2023 2 137 7,155.1 09/08/2023 1 1 52.5 09/13/2023 4 384 20,021.61 09/11/2023 7 647 34,023.98 09/14/2023 2 4 208.4 09/12/2023 2 148 7,686.39 09/15/2023 2 200 10,380 09/13/2023 3 203 10,494.21 09/19/2023 6 570 28,750 09/14/2023 8 471 24,161.12 09/20/2023 5 401 20,320.51 09/15/2023 7 700 35,910 09/21/2023 1 12 610.8 09/18/2023 4 400 20,000 09/22/2023 3 201 10,049.7 09/19/2023 3 170 8,495 09/25/2023 1 9 448.2 09/20/2023 2 101 5,060.5 09/26/2023 4 403 19,515.8 09/21/2023 6 600 30,139.98 09/27/2023 5 416 20,320.39 09/22/2023 2 101 4,999.7 09/28/2023 5 421 20,809.31 09/25/2023 4 400 19,750 09/29/2023 5 414 20,676.98 09/26/2023 3 300 14,460 10/02/2023 4 400 19,980 09/27/2023 1 80 3,864 10/03/2023 1 100 4,980 09/28/2023 5 321 15,746.3 10/04/2023 2 200 9,790 09/29/2023 1 100 4,950 10/05/2023 2 200 9,740 10/02/2023 1 70 3,472 10/06/2023 5 386 18,615 10/03/2023 4 400 19,740 10/09/2023 3 201 9,667.66 10/04/2023 3 300 14,630.01 10/10/2023 15 1,356 64,909.41 10/05/2023 7 700 33,740 10/11/2023 2 101 4,873.1 10/06/2023 8 701 33,217.73 10/12/2023 1 1 47.8 10/09/2023 16 1,501 71,002.7 10/13/2023 3 201 9,215.99 10/10/2023 1 1 46.95 10/17/2023 2 2 89.55 10/11/2023 6 426 20,464.36 10/18/2023 1 100 4,445 10/12/2023 9 751 35,142.82 10/19/2023 5 425 18,664.98 10/13/2023 2 200 9,100 10/23/2023 6 532 22,908.82 10/16/2023 2 200 8,960 10/24/2023 1 100 4,310 10/17/2023 5 401 17,814.95 10/26/2023 3 300 12,609.99 10/18/2023 6 460 20,258.49 10/27/2023 1 5 212.75 10/19/2023 2 200 8,725 10/30/2023 2 200 8,340 10/20/2023 6 501 21,782.88 10/31/2023 8 800 34,320 10/23/2023 5 350 14,962.5 11/01/2023 5 417 17,605.78 10/24/2023 2 200 8,540 11/02/2023 15 1,450 62,305.05 10/25/2023 5 390 16,456.01 11/03/2023 5 500 22,025 10/26/2023 1 70 2,894.5 11/06/2023 4 400 17,760 10/27/2023 5 344 14,406.79 11/08/2023 4 317 13,859.72 10/30/2023 4 370 15,218.99 11/09/2023 8 800 35,825.04 11/01/2023 4 400 16,830 11/10/2023 3 350 16,128.25 11/06/2023 3 207 9,126.61 11/13/2023 2 200 9,320 11/07/2023 2 200 8,700 11/14/2023 6 600 28,069.98 11/08/2023 1 100 4,330 11/15/2023 6 600 28,530 11/10/2023 3 300 13,740 11/16/2023 3 203 9,742.5 11/13/2023 5 470 21,679.5 11/17/2023 4 400 19,130 11/14/2023 1 100 4,570 11/20/2023 2 61 2,922 11/15/2023 3 300 14,109.99 11/21/2023 1 100 4,750 11/16/2023 3 212 10,001.61 11/22/2023 2 128 6,021.61 11/17/2023 1 100 4,770 11/23/2023 2 144 6,762.4 11/20/2023 5 401 19,017.34 11/24/2023 3 251 11,756.69 11/21/2023 4 400 18,825 11/27/2023 4 375 17,554.99 11/22/2023 1 22 1,027.4 11/28/2023 8 768 35,920.97 11/23/2023 3 300 14,060.01 11/29/2023 4 400 18,940 11/24/2023 3 151 7,049.19 11/30/2023 5 401 19,112.7 11/27/2023 2 200 9,310 12/01/2023 4 361 17,157.79 11/28/2023 4 400 18,550 12/04/2023 1 100 4,750 11/29/2023 2 180 8,426 12/05/2023 7 800 38,120 11/30/2023 5 500 23,290 12/06/2023 4 400 19,760 12/01/2023 4 330 15,628.01 12/07/2023 4 395 19,758.02 12/04/2023 9 900 41,889.96 12/08/2023 2 200 9,898.2 12/07/2023 5 500 24,780 12/11/2023 3 201 10,010 12/08/2023 2 200 9,800 12/12/2023 2 200 9,860 12/11/2023 4 400 19,720 12/13/2023 11 850 42,949.99 12/12/2023 2 200 9,820 12/14/2023 9 850 45,655.03 12/13/2023 1 100 4,970 12/15/2023 9 838 46,645.59 12/14/2023 3 205 10,853.5 12/18/2023 8 800 45,240 12/15/2023 5 471 25,930.81 12/19/2023 8 635 36,844.48 12/18/2023 2 200 11,140 12/21/2023 7 700 39,599.98 12/19/2023 6 900 51,900.03 12/22/2023 9 900 51,611.49 12/20/2023 10 850 48,299.98 12/27/2023 9 801 46,817.97 12/21/2023 3 300 16,860 12/28/2023 14 1,301 76,488.52 12/22/2023 3 300 17,060.01 12/29/2023 3 131 7,744.9 12/27/2023 5 376 21,778 12/28/2023 5 401 23,398.51 12/29/2023 7 601 35,248.89

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)