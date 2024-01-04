 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  WAVESTONE company press release from 04/01/2024

  04/01/2024 - 18:00

Liquidity contract yearly report

On 31 December 2023 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc – BNP PARIBAS Group, the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 14,950 Wavestone shares
  • € 854,269.13 in cash

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the launch date of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2, 2018 – position on December 31, 2018) the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash

During the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

PURCHASES 46,327 shares  € 2,330,330.49 533 transactions
SALES 49,077 shares  € 2,486,743.83 555 transactions

About Wavestone

Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Justine Brosset
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Details[1] of the transactions executed: purchases on the one hand and sales on the other hand; in an aggregated table for each trading day of the 2nd half of 2023

PURCHASES   SALES
Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
(in euros)		   Date Number of transactions Number of shares Traded capital
(in euros)
TOTAL 533 46,327 2,330,330.49   TOTAL 555 49,077 2,486,743.83
07/03/2023 4 400 20,060   07/03/2023 9 900 45,590.04
07/04/2023 1 100 5,140   07/04/2023 6 600 30,940.02
07/05/2023 11 850 43,739.98   07/05/2023 7 621 32,121.97
07/06/2023 8 800 40,620   07/06/2023 4 354 18,155.6
07/07/2023 1 100 5,010   07/07/2023 4 400 20,150
07/10/2023 6 501 25,200.7   07/10/2023 3 19 962.2
07/11/2023 3 201 10,060.09   07/11/2023 2 101 5,080.1
07/12/2023 11 1,001 49,600.15   07/12/2023 11 965 48,183.03
07/13/2023 5 401 20,070.21   07/13/2023 4 301 15,140.21
07/14/2023 5 331 16,610.31   07/14/2023 1 1 50.3
07/17/2023 4 301 14,855.01   07/17/2023 4 301 14,945.01
07/18/2023 1 1 49.2   07/18/2023 5 401 19,849.22
07/19/2023 3 212 10,396.8   07/19/2023 5 500 24,750
07/20/2023 11 927 45,674.96   07/24/2023 3 201 9,698.45
07/21/2023 7 624 30,224.38   07/25/2023 6 501 24,198.1
07/24/2023 10 901 43,413.42   07/26/2023 19 1,707 86,994.52
07/25/2023 3 137 6,592.49   07/27/2023 18 1,701 88,250.94
07/26/2023 19 1,707 85,571.06   07/28/2023 8 701 37,453.17
07/27/2023 1 1 51   07/31/2023 5 500 27,040
07/28/2023 6 428 22,656.09   08/01/2023 4 301 16,494.8
07/31/2023 4 500 26,940   08/02/2023 10 1,000 54,340
08/01/2023 3 202 10,927.8   08/03/2023 9 900 48,629.97
08/02/2023 7 700 37,760.03   08/04/2023 1 1 54
08/03/2023 6 600 32,110.02   08/07/2023 5 500 26,630
08/04/2023 6 600 32,059.98   08/08/2023 1 1 53.6
08/07/2023 4 290 15,327.4   08/09/2023 8 750 40,089.98
08/08/2023 5 500 26,530   08/10/2023 4 400 21,850
08/09/2023 1 37 1,953.6   08/11/2023 1 100 5,440
08/10/2023 6 600 32,602.32   08/14/2023 5 500 27,180
08/11/2023 6 508 27,468.78   08/15/2023 4 400 21,860
08/14/2023 1 65 3,510   08/16/2023 2 114 6,225.8
08/15/2023 4 336 18,267.61   08/17/2023 1 100 5,460
08/16/2023 4 400 21,740   08/18/2023 5 500 26,870
08/17/2023 6 600 32,419.98   08/22/2023 7 700 37,250.01
08/18/2023 2 200 10,670   08/23/2023 3 270 14,630
08/21/2023 7 647 34,552.78   08/24/2023 4 301 16,334.19
08/23/2023 6 458 24,662.2   08/25/2023 4 400 21,230
08/24/2023 10 826 44,414.19   08/28/2023 4 400 21,190
08/25/2023 3 242 12,787.59   08/29/2023 2 200 10,680
08/28/2023 1 100 5,260   08/30/2023 3 201 10,793.4
08/29/2023 4 220 11,682   08/31/2023 5 401 21,664.59
08/30/2023 2 15 802.3   09/01/2023 1 20 1,094
08/31/2023 1 36 1,940.4   09/05/2023 7 626 33,446.62
09/01/2023 4 364 19,782.42   09/06/2023 3 300 16,179.99
09/04/2023 6 600 32,260.02   09/07/2023 1 100 5,370
09/05/2023 2 200 10,610   09/08/2023 4 206 10,878.51
09/06/2023 5 500 26,900   09/11/2023 1 100 5,330
09/07/2023 7 601 31,932.51   09/12/2023 2 137 7,155.1
09/08/2023 1 1 52.5   09/13/2023 4 384 20,021.61
09/11/2023 7 647 34,023.98   09/14/2023 2 4 208.4
09/12/2023 2 148 7,686.39   09/15/2023 2 200 10,380
09/13/2023 3 203 10,494.21   09/19/2023 6 570 28,750
09/14/2023 8 471 24,161.12   09/20/2023 5 401 20,320.51
09/15/2023 7 700 35,910   09/21/2023 1 12 610.8
09/18/2023 4 400 20,000   09/22/2023 3 201 10,049.7
09/19/2023 3 170 8,495   09/25/2023 1 9 448.2
09/20/2023 2 101 5,060.5   09/26/2023 4 403 19,515.8
09/21/2023 6 600 30,139.98   09/27/2023 5 416 20,320.39
09/22/2023 2 101 4,999.7   09/28/2023 5 421 20,809.31
09/25/2023 4 400 19,750   09/29/2023 5 414 20,676.98
09/26/2023 3 300 14,460   10/02/2023 4 400 19,980
09/27/2023 1 80 3,864   10/03/2023 1 100 4,980
09/28/2023 5 321 15,746.3   10/04/2023 2 200 9,790
09/29/2023 1 100 4,950   10/05/2023 2 200 9,740
10/02/2023 1 70 3,472   10/06/2023 5 386 18,615
10/03/2023 4 400 19,740   10/09/2023 3 201 9,667.66
10/04/2023 3 300 14,630.01   10/10/2023 15 1,356 64,909.41
10/05/2023 7 700 33,740   10/11/2023 2 101 4,873.1
10/06/2023 8 701 33,217.73   10/12/2023 1 1 47.8
10/09/2023 16 1,501 71,002.7   10/13/2023 3 201 9,215.99
10/10/2023 1 1 46.95   10/17/2023 2 2 89.55
10/11/2023 6 426 20,464.36   10/18/2023 1 100 4,445
10/12/2023 9 751 35,142.82   10/19/2023 5 425 18,664.98
10/13/2023 2 200 9,100   10/23/2023 6 532 22,908.82
10/16/2023 2 200 8,960   10/24/2023 1 100 4,310
10/17/2023 5 401 17,814.95   10/26/2023 3 300 12,609.99
10/18/2023 6 460 20,258.49   10/27/2023 1 5 212.75
10/19/2023 2 200 8,725   10/30/2023 2 200 8,340
10/20/2023 6 501 21,782.88   10/31/2023 8 800 34,320
10/23/2023 5 350 14,962.5   11/01/2023 5 417 17,605.78
10/24/2023 2 200 8,540   11/02/2023 15 1,450 62,305.05
10/25/2023 5 390 16,456.01   11/03/2023 5 500 22,025
10/26/2023 1 70 2,894.5   11/06/2023 4 400 17,760
10/27/2023 5 344 14,406.79   11/08/2023 4 317 13,859.72
10/30/2023 4 370 15,218.99   11/09/2023 8 800 35,825.04
11/01/2023 4 400 16,830   11/10/2023 3 350 16,128.25
11/06/2023 3 207 9,126.61   11/13/2023 2 200 9,320
11/07/2023 2 200 8,700   11/14/2023 6 600 28,069.98
11/08/2023 1 100 4,330   11/15/2023 6 600 28,530
11/10/2023 3 300 13,740   11/16/2023 3 203 9,742.5
11/13/2023 5 470 21,679.5   11/17/2023 4 400 19,130
11/14/2023 1 100 4,570   11/20/2023 2 61 2,922
11/15/2023 3 300 14,109.99   11/21/2023 1 100 4,750
11/16/2023 3 212 10,001.61   11/22/2023 2 128 6,021.61
11/17/2023 1 100 4,770   11/23/2023 2 144 6,762.4
11/20/2023 5 401 19,017.34   11/24/2023 3 251 11,756.69
11/21/2023 4 400 18,825   11/27/2023 4 375 17,554.99
11/22/2023 1 22 1,027.4   11/28/2023 8 768 35,920.97
11/23/2023 3 300 14,060.01   11/29/2023 4 400 18,940
11/24/2023 3 151 7,049.19   11/30/2023 5 401 19,112.7
11/27/2023 2 200 9,310   12/01/2023 4 361 17,157.79
11/28/2023 4 400 18,550   12/04/2023 1 100 4,750
11/29/2023 2 180 8,426   12/05/2023 7 800 38,120
11/30/2023 5 500 23,290   12/06/2023 4 400 19,760
12/01/2023 4 330 15,628.01   12/07/2023 4 395 19,758.02
12/04/2023 9 900 41,889.96   12/08/2023 2 200 9,898.2
12/07/2023 5 500 24,780   12/11/2023 3 201 10,010
12/08/2023 2 200 9,800   12/12/2023 2 200 9,860
12/11/2023 4 400 19,720   12/13/2023 11 850 42,949.99
12/12/2023 2 200 9,820   12/14/2023 9 850 45,655.03
12/13/2023 1 100 4,970   12/15/2023 9 838 46,645.59
12/14/2023 3 205 10,853.5   12/18/2023 8 800 45,240
12/15/2023 5 471 25,930.81   12/19/2023 8 635 36,844.48
12/18/2023 2 200 11,140   12/21/2023 7 700 39,599.98
12/19/2023 6 900 51,900.03   12/22/2023 9 900 51,611.49
12/20/2023 10 850 48,299.98   12/27/2023 9 801 46,817.97
12/21/2023 3 300 16,860   12/28/2023 14 1,301 76,488.52
12/22/2023 3 300 17,060.01   12/29/2023 3 131 7,744.9
12/27/2023 5 376 21,778          
12/28/2023 5 401 23,398.51          
12/29/2023 7 601 35,248.89          

[1] Number of transactions and volume (number of shares and traded capital)

