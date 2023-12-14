14/12/2023 - 18:00

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of

November 30, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,558,028 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

At the Combined General Meeting of December 5, 2023, Wavestone shareholders approved the combination with Q_PERIOR, by approving the contribution of Q_PERIOR shares and the remuneration of this contribution by the issuance of new Wavestone shares. As a result, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of

December 5, 2023, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares, representing 37,267,880 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone, a leading independent consultancy headquartered in France, and Q_PERIOR, a consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.

Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.