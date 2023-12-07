07/12/2023 - 18:00

Wavestone announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its 2023/24 half-year financial report, i.e. for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

This half-year financial report is available on the company's website at: www.wavestone.com/fr/investisseurs (in French only).

An English version of the 2023/24 half-year financial report will be available shortly, also on the company's website.

Next event: Publication of Q3 2023/24 revenue, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, after Euronext market closing.

About Wavestone

Wavestone, an independent leading French consulting pure-player, and Q_PERIOR, an independent consulting leader in the Germany-Switzerland-Austria region, joined forces in 2023 to become the most trusted partner for critical transformations.



Drawing on more than 5,500 employees across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm combines seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a 360° transformation portfolio of high-value consulting services.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.