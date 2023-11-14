14/11/2023 - 18:00

Documents for the Combined General Meeting of

December 5, 2023 available

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Combined General Meeting to take place on December 5, 2023 is now available. It can be found (in French only for some documents) under the Investors - General Meetings section of Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice;

the Board of Directors report;

the prospectus exemption document;

the Contribution Agreement and the reports of the contribution auditor.

The documents required by Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Uptevia – “Service Assemblées Générales » – Cœur Défense, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92931 Paris la Défense Cedex.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on October 30, 2023 in the “BALO” no. 130.

