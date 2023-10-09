09/10/2023 - 18:00

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of

September 30, 2023, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 32,584,043 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

